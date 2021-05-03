A family in Detroit is worried for the well-being of 23-year-old Alasia Hill, a mother of two who hasn’t been seen or heard from since early March.

Alasia’s mother, Charisma Ciarucci, told Dateline she last saw her daughter on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the 2700 block of East Grand Boulevard in Detroit. They were at a doctor’s appointment to have the stitches removed from Alasia’s hand amputation.

Charisma explained that Alasia had spent most of February in the hospital due to an infection that led to a medically-induced coma. While in the coma, she suffered complications and the decision was made to amputate her hand.

After the appointment to remove the stitches, Alasia went home with her boyfriend, and called her mother that evening to let her know how she was doing.

“It was the last time I spoke to my daughter,” she said, explaining that Alasia promised she’d call her mother the next day. But she never did. “And we haven’t seen or heard from her since.”

When there was no call from Alasia the next day, her mother called her boyfriend, Marlon Billingslea. She explained that since Alasia didn’t have her own phone, she used his. When Charisma spoke to Marlon, she says he told her Alasia had left and that he didn’t know where she had gone.

Marlon told Dateline it was the morning of March 11 when Alasia walked out of the house without any explanation of where she was going, despite him asking. He said he followed her, but eventually let her be and returned home.

“It’s not the first time she’s run off like this, you know,” Marlon told Dateline. “So I stopped following her… figured she’d be back. But she’s never been gone this long.”

Marlon said he wanted to take care of Alasia after her surgery, but said she always had a mind of her own.

“She’s my best friend, my girlfriend, my everything,” he said. “It’s just a tough time right now.”

Charisma also said that her daughter has disappeared before, but not for this long. And that she would always find a way to call her family or even just to get on social media.

Charisma’s other daughter, Shyaira Fikes, told Dateline her sister loved sharing her life and talking with others on social media.

“She was always posting on Facebook and Instagram - she’d always go live,” Shyaira said. “Just like me, she’s constantly posting her pictures and was just always talking to people.”

But Alasia’s social media pages went silent on March 6, her family said, and haven’t been touched since.

“It’s just been way too long,” Charisma said. “My daughter was going through a lot, but she’s always there for her boys and always found a way to call them.”

Alasia has two sons, a five year old and a three year old, who live with Charisma. Just days before Alasia went missing, she had been in the hospital for several weeks. Her mother told Dateline that Alasia’s medical issues and need for medical care are reasons to be even more concerned that she is missing.

Charisma describes Alasia as a bright and kind person, who showed a lot of promise just a few years ago when she graduated a year early from high school and was enrolled in a nursing program at a local college. But she hit a rough patch in life and now her mother is afraid her disappearance means she’s in danger.

“We don’t know if she actually left her boyfriend’s house and ran into someone else and then something happened,” Charisma said. “We just don’t know.”

Alasia’s disappearance is under investigation by the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precient’s investigative unit. Officer H. Mackson told Dateline they continue to follow up on any leads or tips that come in, but nothing has led them to Alasia.

“We’re at a standstill with this case right now,” Officer Mackson said. “We’re doing everything we can, but we still need that missing piece.”

She stressed that at this point, they have no reason to believe foul play is involved. But she encouraged anyone with information to call the police.

Alasia’s family continues to search for her by posting her information on social media, hanging fliers and organizing searches on foot. A billboard is expected to go up in the area she was last seen.

“At this point, I just don’t know what to do next or where to turn,” Charisma told Dateline. “We’re just hoping someone will come forward with something -- something that will lead me to my daughter.”

Alasia is described as being 5’4” inches tall and weighing about 135 lbs. She has a light complexion, the name “Kayden” tattooed on her forearm and her right hand is amputated. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging outfit and beige glittery UGG boots.

If you have any information on Alasia’s whereabouts call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587).