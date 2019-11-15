Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Cyril Wecht on the John Yelenic case

By Dateline NBC
Dr. Cyril Wecht is a world-renowned forensic pathologist who has consulted on some of the most highly publicized murder cases in the world.
Investigators have sought Dr. Wecht's expert opinion in some of the nation’s most mysterious deaths, from Elvis Presley to JonBenét Ramsey.
During his career as a forensic pathologist, Wecht has written more than 50 books. He has testified in close to one thousand trials and has performed more than 20 thousand autopsies, including that of Dr. John Yelenic. Dr. Wecht spoke to Dateline NBC about the case and wrote about it in his book, Final Exams: True Crime Cases. Read an excerpt below.