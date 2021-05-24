The search continues for a Los Angeles woman who went missing after going to Ohio to attend a conference last month.

Lindy, who goes by “Indy,” Kidd, 39, was last seen at the “Expelling the Darkness Training” conference on Mount Vernon Road in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, April 23, 2021, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindy "Indy" Kidd

Her close friend and former fiancé, Paulo Reyes, told Dateline that Indy had left their Los Angeles home in April to attend the conference. He added that they were in constant contact with each other during the time she was away and last spoke on Friday, April 23 when he booked a Lyft for her take from the DoubleTree hotel in Newark, Ohio, where she was staying, to the event on the night she disappeared.

Indy made it to the event, Paulo told Dateline, because the last purchase she made on her debit card was admission to the conference that day. Her card hasn’t been used since, he added, stating that he has access to her account and typically helps her out by adding money to it.

Paulo and Indy were friends for years before becoming engaged, he explained. They met in Eugene, California, in 2012, where he operated a café and she worked as an artist. He allowed her to display her art at the café and the two became a couple in 2017.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2018, Indy, who suffers from multiple medical conditions and has daily seizures, began to reach out through online support groups for help.

Indy and Paulo did not stay together as a couple, but remained close friends and Paulo continued to take care of her. They were planning to move Indy into her own apartment shortly before she went missing.

In April of 2021, Indy decided to attend the “Expelling the Darkness Training” conference in Ohio, which claims to be a spiritual and ritual abuse training conference, according to their website.

Lindy "Indy" Kidd a day before she disappeared.

Paulo told Dateline the community seemed like a good support group for survivors of spiritual abuse, like Indy, who he said suffered traumatic abuse as a child.

He said the main event Indy wanted to attend at the conference was with the YouTube channel, “Through the Black” and was told by another attendee that she was seen with the creators following the event that night.

Along with her medical conditions, Indy needs to take daily seizure medication, Paulo said. He added that her prescriptions have not been filled or picked up in the time she’s been missing.

“She needs her medication,” Paulo said. “I’m just afraid of what has happened to her without it.”

Paulo told Dateline he filed the initial missing persons report at the Los Angeles Police Department who then reached out to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, where Detective Ryan Collins took over the case.

Detective Collins told Dateline that Indy’s disappearance is being investigated and that they are doing everything they can to find her. He added that anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office.

“We’re just really worried about her,” Paulo told Dateline. “We want to make sure she’s OK.”

Indy is described as being 5’1” inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has short auburn hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos including a large cherry blossom on her back and down her arm.

If you have any information on Lindy’s whereabouts, contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5555.