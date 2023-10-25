Watch the Dateline episode, “65 Seconds” now

Sunday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota is so often a picture of peace.

But not that Sunday morning...

It was April 25th, 2010. The 911 call came in just after 6:30 a.m.

A young woman named Heidi Firkus was on the line.

She said someone was trying to break into her home.

Seconds later there was a loud noise, and the call dropped.

Then Heidi’s husband, Nick, called 911. He was frantic.

He said he and his wife had been shot after an intruder broke into their home — and they needed help immediately.

When first responders arrived on the scene Heidi was dead — and Nick was wounded,

They rushed him to the hospital — and launched a manhunt for the intruder.

Who killed Heidi?

Heidi’s loved ones remember her as a joyful person.

