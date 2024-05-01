Watch the Dateline episode “Chameleon” now

Where was Fran Smith? It was a question that would haunt her family for decades.

They were desperate to find her, but quickly losing hope.

They did not like the way her new husband John was acting in the weeks following her disappearance.

He did not seem concerned enough that his wife was missing.

It left them wondering… What did they really know about John Smith?

When Fran’s family went to meet with the detectives, the investigators mentioned something interesting.

John had previously been married to a woman named Janice Hartman.

And they learned something else.

Janice was missing, too.

To find out what happened, watch the full episode “Chameleon” on Peacock now.

You can also watch on the NBC app or listen to our podcast.

Plus, watch Fran’s daughter and sister remember her as a loving and supportive mother and sister.

And, hear what investigators learned during about Janice during their investigation.

Then listen to this week’s episode of Talking Dateline, in which Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning go behind-the-scenes of the episode and answer your questions.