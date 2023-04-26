Watch the Dateline episode “Dead Man Talking” now

Nicholas Alahverdian is one of the most perplexing and confounding people Dateline has ever come across.

For years, law enforcement agencies from Utah, Rhode Island, and even the FBI investigated him for alleged crimes ranging from rape to fraud.

But just as they were closing in on him, Nicholas sent out a press release announcing he had a terminal illness -- non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was going to die.

Less than two months later, the news was out: Nicholas Alahverdian was dead. But the story was far from over.

In a major twist, about two years later, police in Scotland believed they’d found him alive.

But the man they arrested said he had never even been to the United States. He said he was Arthur Knight, a simple English gent.

Andrea Canning got a chance to speak to Arthur Knight in an interview that may rank as one of Dateline’s most memorable.

