Watch the Dateline episode, “Deadly Swap” now

April 26, 2009.

It was Sunday, just before 6 p.m., when Heather Strube pulled into a shopping center in Snellville, Georgia -- just east of Atlanta.

She was doing a custody switch with her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

She only planned a quick stop. She had plans for dinner.

But this time was different. Someone in that parking lot was waiting... and watching.

Moments later, a single gunshot.

Heather Strube was dead.

Shot in broad daylight.

Her 19-month-old son, Carson, was still sitting in the backseat.

Nearby shoppers stood terrified at the scene.

And then there was her killer.

Calmly walking away...

