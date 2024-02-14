Watch the Dateline episode, "Death at the Spa" now  

Aliso Viejo is a leafy green wedge of the suburban sprawl that makes up southern California’s mythic Orange County.

Not a lot happens in Aliso Viejo. And the people that live there prefer that.

Except on May 15th, 2018, just past 1:00 p.m., something did happen. Something big.

An explosion on Mareblu Street.

A two-story commercial building was severely damaged.

Idilko Krajnyak, owner of a day spa in the building, was killed in the explosion. Two of her clients were injured.

Had a gas leak inside the building caused the explosion?

Could it have been a terror attack?

Or was it something more personal?

