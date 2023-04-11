Watch the Dateline episode “Behind Door 813” now

It was Super Bowl Sunday 2014.

Unlike his friends who were headed to a party, Jonathan Crews decided to stay home in his new apartment in Coppell, Texas — just outside of Dallas.

He had just moved in a week earlier and had a long list of things to do.

But before long, a call came in to 911. And on the other end was a voice full of fear -- a voice that belonged to Jonathan’s girlfriend, Brenda Lazaro.

She said Jonathan had shot himself.

But by the time the paramedics arrived on the scene, it was already too late.

Officers found 27-year-old Jonathan Crews lying in his bed with a gunshot wound to his chest.

It was just after midnight, and a yearslong search for answers was just getting started...

Watch the full episode, “Behind Door 813,” now.

You can also watch on Peacock TV or listen to the podcast.

Loved ones remember Jonathan Crews as a loving brother and a jovial friend.