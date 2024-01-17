Watch the Dateline episode, “Ghosts Can’t Talk” now

Eating dinner together. Watching TV. Saying “I love you” before bed.

Ordinary moments that add up to a life.

Ted and Corey Shaughnessy had thousands of those.

They had just celebrated 30 years together. They had a well-established jewelry business.

Their son, an only child, had left the nest.

They were supposed to be enjoying their success.

They were a tight-knit family who had everything, until they lost it all in the early morning hours of March 2, 2018.

It was around 4:30 a.m.

Corey and Ted woke up to the sound of one of their dogs barking.

Ted went to go see what was happening.

Then, a gunshot.

Corey found Ted dead on the kitchen floor.

It wasn’t supposed to turn out this way.

The killers knew that. Corey knew that.

She was supposed to be dead, too...

To find out what happened, watch the full episode, “Ghosts Can’t Talk” on Peacock now.

You can also watch on the NBC app or listen to it on our podcast.

Plus, listen to the Talking Dateline episode with Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning, in which they take you behind-the-scenes of the making of the episode.

After you finish watching the episode, watch Ted’s loved ones remember him as a lively, magnetic man.