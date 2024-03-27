Watch the Dateline episode, “A Girl Named Egypt” now

June 23, 2017.

Curtis Meadows started his day, as usual, by checking in with his girlfriend, Egypt Covington.

She usually responded within 20 minutes.

But that day, she was unreachable.

The hours ticked by. No texts. No calls. No social media posts.

After work, Curtis drove to Egypt’s house.

As he got there, he felt a pit in his stomach.

He walked inside.

Sure enough, there was Egypt.

Tied up. On the floor. With a gunshot wound to the head.

When police arrived, two things stood out.

The house wasn’t broken into.

And on that warm June night, Egypt’s wrists were tightly bound -- with Christmas lights.

