Watch the Dateline episode, “On the Hunt for The Zombie Hunter” now

It was a Sunday evening in November. Phoenix, Arizona.

Angela put on her white sneakers, her Walkman and headphones, and left the apartment she shared with her boyfriend.

He was baking a cake for her 22nd birthday, which was the very next day.

It was dark by the time she got on her bike.

She loved that bike. Enjoyed the alone time.

It gave her time to think, reflect, and prepare. And this particular night, she needed to calm her nerves.

The next morning was going to be the most important of her young professional life and she had to be ready. And so she rode.

Then it was Monday morning. November 9th, 1992. Angela did not show up for work.

The question “Where was Angela?” did not remain a question for long.

Her body was found by the canal near where she’d taken her last ride.

Turned out, her killer was just getting started.

It would take decades to catch him…

