Watch the Dateline episode "Kill Switch" now

It was a freezing morning in Idaho, on February 13th, 2018.

Larry and Lori Isenberg took a boat out on Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, to watch the sunrise. Their intended destination was a local resort called The Coeur d’Alene for breakfast, but about four or five miles into their early morning adventure, tragedy struck.

Lori desperately called 911 -- her husband Larry had gone overboard.

To the emergency responders, it was hard to say what happened on that boat, but they began their search for Larry.

And as investigators got involved, it didn’t take long for them to come to the conclusion that Larry’s death may not have been an accident. In the course of their investigation, they would uncover secret after secret, including an embezzlement scheme.

In the words of Larry Isenberg's son Dean, “you either loved him or hated him.” But it seems clear that far more people loved Larry than didn't. In fact, his children and stepchildren remember him as one of the best men they've ever met:

Larry loved Lori, the wife whom he'd known for nearly 30 years. But his son Dean says Lori was just one of Larry's true loves. His father also loved everything about northern Idaho, and he loved his dog, Echo.

