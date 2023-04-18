Watch the Dateline episode “Who Killed Courtney Coco?” now

It was a fall morning in 2004 in Chambers County, Texas, when the call came in.

There was a deceased body found in an abandoned building.

It was a disturbing and perplexing sight... They didn’t know how she died or how she got there. Didn’t even know who she was.

But they had one thing to go on...

A high school graduation ring. The name of the school was engraved on the outside of the ring: Alexandria Senior High, located in neighboring Louisiana.

And on the inside, her name: Courtney Coco.

But it was too early to know for sure if it was even her. The ring could have been borrowed, sold, or even stolen.

So the authorities in Texas called the station in Alexandria, Louisiana.

They never could have imagined that call would spark a 15-year investigation full of twists and turns...

Loved ones remember Courtney as a bright, shining light with an infectious energy.