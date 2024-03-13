Watch the Dateline episode, "The Killer on Camera 4" now

It was early afternoon on Thursday, November 30th, 2017.

A police officer arrived at Baltimore firefighter Jon Hickey’s apartment for a wellness check.

He hadn’t been answering his calls or messages, and had not shown up for a date with his girlfriend, Jennifer McKay.

Jennifer was concerned… This wasn’t like Jon.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a terrible scene.

Jon was found dead on the couch. He had been shot.

No one could make sense of it.

Who would want to kill a man who spent so much of his time helping others?

Finding that out would take Jon Hickey’s family down a dark path, revealing long held secrets, and a stunning piece of evidence...

