Watch the Dateline episode “Killing Time” now

This is a story about a murder.

It’s also about ugly stupidity, calculating evil, and maybe, official absolution...

It was a scorching day in the middle of August 1997. Twenty-one-year-old father-to-be Ricky Cowles had gone to work early at Edwards Air Force Base up in the High Desert, northeast of LA, where their family’s electric company helped maintain the power grid.

That day, Ricky hoped to knock off early so he could finally spend some much-needed time alone with his live-in girlfriend, Amy Preasmyer. But plans don’t always go just the way you’d expect... Ricky was going to be late.

Across town, Amy was waiting impatiently. Ricky had promised they could spend the evening together, alone. But now, since Ricky was late, Amy wanted someone to hang out with, so she called up her friend Sara Chapin and they drove around -- killing time.

Just before 10:00, Amy — with Sara in tow — headed home to see if Ricky was finally there.

But when the women arrived at the house, they found the door unlocked. Strange, Ricky always locked the door behind him when he got in.

Both girls had to go to the bathroom. Amy went first, telling Sara to go upstairs to see if Ricky was home. On her way up, Sara was met with a horrible smell and stopped. Then Amy pushed past her and bounded up the stairs. She turned on the light in the bedroom and stood there for a second. Then she looked down and fell against the door screaming.

On the floor, a twisted, bloody mess -- badly injured, but still alive. It was Ricky.

He was taken to the hospital, in critical condition. His family held vigil as the doctors worked.

It soon became clear, there was no saving him. He was comatose now, only the machines kept him alive.

So, at 11:35 on the morning of August 14th, they let Ricky go.

For the family, time had been standing still at the hospital. But outside, law enforcement had been busy trying to figure out who attacked Ricky.

It was officially a murder case now…

