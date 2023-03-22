Watch the Dateline episode “The Murder of Lorenzen Wright” now

It all began in July 2010. One of the city’s favorite sons returned to town.

Lorenzen Wright played high school and college basketball in Memphis, Tennessee, then later starred for the hometown NBA team the Grizzlies.

Everyone in Memphis knew the 6’11 hometown hero. Those who knew him closely describe the larger than life 34-year-old player as a generous and humble man.

Learn about Lorenzen’s basketball career here:

Now divorced and living in Atlanta, he would often come back to Memphis to visit.

On a Sunday in late July 2010, Lorenzen arrived in Memphis and spent part of the day with close buddy Phil Dotson and some other old friends. A few hours later Phil took Lorenzen to pick up his oldest son at a local gym. From there, Phil dropped them off at the home of Sherra Wright, Lorenzen’s ex-wife. He told Phil he would call him later, but that call never came.

Phil tried calling his friend over the next week, even resorted to using their secret SOS text. Nothing.

Lorenzen’s mother, Deborah, had also been trying to contact Lorenzen and couldn’t reach him. Not a day went by that she didn’t speak to her first born. She filed a missing person’s report. She also went to the media.

Then when investigators got to work, they found a big clue about what happened in his cell phone records. The last call Lorenzen Wright ever made was to 911…

To learn what happened, watch the full episode, “The Murder of Lorenzen Wright” now.

You can also watch on Peacock TV or listen to the podcast.

Once you’ve watched the episode, see how friends and family remember Lorenzen.

Kelvin Cowans talks about his relationship with Sherra Wright and recalls the red flags he saw as police continued investigating Lorenzen’s murder.