Watch the Dateline episode, “The Note,” now

Kathy Jo Hutchcraft raised her daughter, 15-year-old Megan Nichols, in the tiny city of Fairfield, Illinois.

Kathy Jo and Megan were an extremely close mother-daughter duo.

Megan was bubbly, warm, and had a love of music.

That love of music led her to the high school glee club, which is where she found another love: fellow student Brodey Murbarger.

But there was just one problem. Megan’s mother had a rule: No dating till you’re 16.

That rule tested their close relationship.

And then came July 3, 2014.

That night when her mother got home, Megan was not asleep in her bed as expected, and she wasn’t answering calls or texts.

Worried sick, Kathy Jo reported her daughter missing immediately.

As Kathy Jo and her mother searched Megan’s room for clues, they found something that would leave them puzzled: Megan’s phone.

It had been wiped clean.

In another room they found a note. “I love you so much,” it read, “but I will never be able to be truly happy here.”

But what started as runaway investigation would end as something else entirely…

