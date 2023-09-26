Watch the Dateline episode “Page Turner” now

The Richins family seemingly lived a picture-perfect life in Park City, Utah.

Eric, Kouri, and their three young boys, all nestled in their Kamas Valley home.

While the Dateline team was in Kamas, Utah, we stopped by the Mirror Lake Diner, where the owner, Gabe Morin, talked about how the diner has become much more than just a place to get breakfast in the Kamas community.

For the Richins, life in Kamas was, by all accounts, great.

Then, in March 2022, tragedy struck. Eric was found unresponsive in the couple’s bed.

Kouri called 911 and paramedics rushed to the scene.

He was cold to the touch. Not breathing.

They tried their best to save him, but Eric was pronounced dead at just 39 years old.

Kouri was left alone to grapple with her husband’s death.

How would she tell their young children?

She chose a unique way to handle the loss and wrote a children’s book on the grieving process.

She went on TV to promote the book.

Maybe it could help other young families going through the same thing.

Or maybe it would reveal something else entirely…

