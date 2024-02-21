Watch the Dateline episode, “The Perfect Life” now

December 11, 2012.

Remy Ramsaran calls 911 after his wife, Jen, goes missing from their home in New Berlin, New York.

Two months later, Jen’s body was found on a remote road. She’d been murdered.

Almost three months after that, Remy Ramsaran was charged with killing his wife.

In 2014, Andrea Canning sat down with Remy, who told her he had no reason to kill Jen.

He had kids. He had a wife. He had a girlfriend.

According to him, he had everything a man could want.

Many of you who watched the original Dateline episode on the case were not convinced of Remy’s innocence.

Neither was a jury. Remy Ramsaran was found guilty.

But a rare turn of events happened after our story aired.

One that gave Remy a new chance.

New discoveries, new evidence — and a brand-new ending.

And, nearly a decade after we first spoke to him, Remy had more to say to Andrea Canning.

To find out what happened, watch the full episode, “The Perfect Life” on Peacock now.

You can also watch on the NBC app or listen to it on our podcast.

After you finish the episode, watch Jen's loved ones remember her as a warm, kind woman.

Plus, listen to the Talking Dateline episode with Josh Mankiewicz and Andrea Canning, in which they take you behind-the-scenes of the making of the episode.