Watch the Dateline episode, “The Room Downstairs” now

March 6th, 2011.

It wasn’t a night to be out. A raw and rainy Sunday in Teaneck, New Jersey.

A house on Elm Avenue lit up the night as the back of the house caught on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene.

Once inside the home, a blackened trail led them to the basement into what looked like a bedroom.

Inside, they found a badly burned body: 59-year-old Rob Cantor, the owner of the house.

But, as it turns out, it wasn’t the fire that killed Rob.

It was a bullet to the back of the head.

His killer was caught. Put on trial. Convicted.

Case closed. Story over, right?

Not even close...

To learn the entire story, watch the full episode, “The Room Downstairs” on Peacock now.

You can also watch on the NBC app.

After you finish the episode, watch Robert’s loved ones remember him as a loving, caring dreamer.