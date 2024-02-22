Watch the Dateline episode, "The Secret in Black Rock Canyon" now

It was Sunday afternoon, September 24th, 2006, a beautiful sunny day.

Idaho State Police Lieutenant Robert Rausch was on weekend duty, when he got a message over the radio.

He raced to the scene, a house on a street called Whispering Cliffs.

He had no idea at the time that he was racing towards a nightmare, a horror movie.

When he arrived, he saw a girl lying on the floor covered in blood.

That girl was 16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart. She was a student at Pocatello High School.

Word about Cassie’s death spread fast around the school. The once-boisterous hallways were now filled with hushed whispers.

Everyone wanted answers, so investigators moved quickly.

They began piecing together, hour by hour, Cassie Jo Stoddart’s last day on earth.

Somewhere buried, they would find the clue they were looking for...

