Watch the Dateline episode, “Secrets in Pleasant Prairie” now

It was that magical time of year in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan, in a village called Pleasant Prairie, colorful lights twinkled, and Christmas carols filled the air.

But in a house a block from the lake, there was no holiday cheer -- only the eerie sound of a phone off the hook.

It was late afternoon, December 3, 1998.

Mark Jensen found his wife, Julie, under the covers, not breathing.

EMTs arrived on the scene, but it was too late to save her.

However, one responder noticed something unusual. There was something different about the way her face and body looked... It was not peaceful.

They could tell Julie had been dead for a while but had no idea how she died. There was nothing obvious, no visible wounds or signs of trauma.

If it was an overdose, they thought there would be drug paraphernalia laying around. But there was no evidence of that, either.

Even the toxicology screen came back negative.

Authorities began investigating. However, was not the first time police had heard the name Julie Jensen.

She had been calling the Pleasant Prairie Police Department for years to report harassment.

Could that have had something to do with her death?

