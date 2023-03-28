Watch the Dateline episode “Secrets of the Snake Farm” now

It was a warm June evening in New Florence, Missouri.

All was still — quiet — as it typically was down the long road that led to the Renick family farm.

And then came the call to the 911 dispatch center.

A distraught woman managed to tell the dispatcher that she came home and found her husband in a pool of blood.

As she called for help, her brother-in-law Sam came running in and alerted authorities that there was apparently a snake on the loose.

An ambulance and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department officers arrived at the farm and realized that it was home to a facility with more than 2,000 snakes that belonged to world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick.

The calm of that warm June evening had quickly turned to chaos.

Deputies were on the hunt for a dangerous snake.

Investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to take over the case.

And as the twists and turns of the case began to unfold, they would uncover a far more venomous plot than they could have ever imagined.

Officials realized a snake wasn’t to blame. Ben Renick had been shot. Murdered.

Plus, listen to Ben’s loved ones remember him as a kind and passionate guy who loved his daughter more than anything.