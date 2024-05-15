Watch the Dateline episode “Sound and Fury” now

It was 6 a.m., November 23rd, 2014.

A 911 call rattled the pre-dawn stillness of a quiet Atlanta suburb.

The caller said he had raced home after his home security company notified him about a possible break-in.

He had found his wife dead in their home.

The frantic man on the line was Andre Pugh, a well-known DJ in Atlanta’s hip-hop club scene.

His wife, Tiffany, had been shot once in the chest, and once in her eye. Execution-style.

Tiffany’s loved ones were devastated by the news of her murder. They remembered her as a dedicated mother, friend and colleague.

Tiffany’s murder would lead to an investigation like no other for authorities.

And when the killer finally came into focus, no one could believe it…

