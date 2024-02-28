Watch the Dateline episode, “True Confession” now

It was the morning of June 13, 1996.

Detectives found the body of Angie Dodge inside her Idaho Falls, Idaho apartment.

A horrific scene.

At the time, they couldn’t have known that the crime committed against Angie Dodge would spread its damage like a contagion.

The case would loom over detectives — and Angie’s family — for more than 20 years.

Her mother, Carol Dodge, would spend the next two decades relentlessly pursuing justice in her daughter’s case.

Justice for Angie, of course.

But Carol wanted justice for someone else, too.

His name was Chris Tapp, the young man who falsely confessed to the murder and was convicted of killing Carol’s daughter.

