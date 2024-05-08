Watch the Dateline episode “If These Walls Could Talk” now

Scott and Susann Sills had built quite a life with their two children. Scott was a respected fertility doctor, and Susann was his business partner and office manager.

They lived on a quiet street, in a quiet neighborhood in San Clemente, California.

But that Sunday morning in November 2016 -- it was anything but quiet.

The residents of the street woke up to multiple police cars parked outside the Sills’ residence.

Next door neighbors Rochelle and Jon Brannon were alarmed. This was not the kind of thing they were used to seeing in their otherwise uneventful neighborhood.

Jon walked up the street to see what the commotion was about. He saw the Sills’ front door open.

He also saw something else: A blanket covering Susann’s body at the bottom of the stairs.

Could it have been a tragic fall down the stairs in the middle of the night -- a terrible accident?

Or was it something far more sinister?

