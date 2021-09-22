Watch the Dateline episode "What Happened to Amy?" now

It’s a day investigators have pored over for decades: October 27, 1989 -- when 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic disappeared from Bay Village, Ohio.

It was just a regular day at school. Amy attended her 5th grade gifted class, heard a safety talk from a young officer, went to lunch. But in the cafeteria that day, Amy told her friend that she had a secret…

She had received a phone call from a man, who said he wanted to take her to go buy a present for her mother, who he said had received a promotion at work.

Amy made a plan to meet the man after school was over that day.

Instead of riding her bike home, Amy walked with a couple of friends to Bay Square, a small strip mall less than a mile from the school.

At 3:30 p.m., Amy called her mom to check in as she always did when she got home from school.

But she wasn’t home from school. By 3:30 p.m., Amy was with her kidnapper.

More than 30 years have passed since Amy disappeared, and more than 10,000 leads have come into the Bay Village Police Department.

In an effort to help solve Amy’s case, the Bay Village Police department has released evidence in the hope that someone comes forward with the missing piece of the puzzle that breaks the case.

Please take a close look.

There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Amy’s case.

If you know anything, please contact investigators at (440) 871-1234.

