Watch the Dateline episode "The Wrong Door" now

Just about everyone in Belleville, Michigan knew local singer and popular bartender Egypt Covington.

Egypt came from a big family, had tons of friends and an enormous circle of people who knew and loved her.

So when she wasn’t answering her phone that Friday in June of 2017, her boyfriend Curtis grew worried.

No texts, no calls, no social media posts all day.

After work, Curtis drove to Egypt’s house and immediately got that pit-in-the-stomach feeling.

He found Egypt in the house and called 911. Police rushed to the crime scene. Egypt’s wrists were tightly bound by Christmas lights and she had a gunshot wound to her head.

Loved ones couldn’t wrap their heads around the gut-wrenching news.

They remembered Egypt as a light in the room, always making others happy.

To honor Egypt’s life, Arbor Brewing Company released a special edition beer called, “A Girl Named Egypt.”

Egypt was great behind the bar, but had bigger plans. Craft beer is a booming industry in Michigan, and Egypt landed a job with a distributor as a beer sales rep.

Learn more about the industry and Arbor Brewing Company:

The search for answers would take years and tear both a town and a family apart.

