Watch the Dateline Season Premiere episode, “Losing Faith” now

Most people never know when their last day on Earth will come.

What their last act will be.

For Jamie Faith, it was October 9, 2020. He and his wife, Jennifer, were walking their dog, Maggie.

It was so much of a routine for the Faiths, that his neighbors knew their daily route.

However, this mundane, daily activity took a horrible turn.

Suddenly, 49-year-old Jamie was shot several times in front of his home in broad daylight.

Cyrus Cezar was the first reporter on the scene. He calls himself a news chaser and is known to his audience as “Smash Da Topic.”

Cyrus heard about the shooting and immediately rushed to the scene. He found an eyewitness who heard the gunshots and said the suspect was still on the loose.

When police arrived on the scene, Jamie’s wife, Jennifer, was sitting on her porch being comforted by neighbors.

Jennifer told police that a person had come up behind them, pointed a gun at Jamie, and shot him several times.

Distraught, she was taken to the hospital before police could interview her further.

The question everyone was asking was, “Who would want Jamie dead?”

He was a loving father, neighbor, and husband.

Jamie’s friends shared their memories of him with Dateline.

Whatever happened to well-liked Jamie Faith must have been random -- a robbery that became murder.

But then the autopsy results came back. And it was evident that something much more sinister had taken place...

