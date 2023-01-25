Jacksonville Police announce arrest in connection with 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan

It’s been almost a year since 33-year-old Jared Bridegan was murdered in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Jacksonville Police Department announced an arrest in connection with the homicide.

In the early evening of February 16, 2022, police officers responded to reports of shots fired on a quiet Jacksonville street, where they found Jared Bridegan dead with multiple gunshot wounds, lying next to the open door of his Volkswagen Atlas.

Jared Bridegan Kirsten Bridegan

Jared had been driving home to St. Augustine from Jacksonville Beach where he’d just dropped off his 9-year-old twins, a boy and girl from a previous marriage, at their mother’s house.

Bexley, his 2-year-old daughter with wife, Kirsten, was in the backseat of the SUV. She had witnessed the whole thing, but was otherwise unharmed.

Police say there was a tire in the middle of the road blocking the vehicle’s path and they believe it’s possible Jared was shot when he stopped and got out of his SUV to move it.

In April, Kirsten Bridegan told Dateline that she believed the tire was placed there by someone who wanted to target Jared. She said the route her husband was driving was one he had taken several times when dropping the twins off at their mother’s house, so someone who knew Jared’s routine could have taken advantage of it.

After the murder, investigators sought help from the community in locating a dark blue Ford F-150 four-door truck that was caught on security cameras from businesses in the area around the time of the murder.

For most of the year, investigators remained tight-lipped about where the investigation stood. Until Wednesday’s news conference.

“For almost a year, we have investigated this case,” Jacksonville Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said, and described the murder as a ruthless homicide which pained the community and Jared’s family. The chief then made an announcement. “Henry Tenon was arrested for the following crimes: Conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse — all directly related to the murder of Jared.”

State Attorney Melissa Nelson also spoke at Wednesday’s news conference. “We know Henry did not act alone,” she said. Nelson also explained that the child abuse charge stems directly from the fact that Jared’s 2-year-old was put in harm’s way.

According to Police Chief Smith, authorities believe Jared’s murder was planned and targeted.

Chief Smith thanked the community for their help in the case. “I want to personally thank everyone who has come forward to offer even the smallest bit of information,” he said.

He noted that the information about the dark-colored Ford F-150 was extremely helpful to the authorities. “We asked for your help to identify a dark-colored F-150 Ford pickup spotted around the crime scene at the time of the shooting. And we sought information about the tire planted in the road that stopped Jared,” Chief Smith said. “Thank you again to everyone who stepped up, it was very helpful.”

Officials are still seeking information about Tenon. “If you have any information about this man, Henry Tenon, as it relates to this crime, please contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and the State’s Attorney's Office.”

You can contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 904-270-1661.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson confirmed that Tenon will appear in court tomorrow morning.

Nelson also stated that there is a court order sealing both the arrest warrant and the affidavit for the next 30 days.

It is unclear if Tenon has an attorney at this time.