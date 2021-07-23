Larry Millete, the husband of missing California mother of three, Maya Millete, has been named a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, more than six months after she vanished from the family's Chula Vista home on January 7, 2021.

“The Chula Vista Police Department is confirming that Larry Millete is a person of interest regarding the disappearance of May 'Maya' Millete,” Chula Vista Police said Thursday in a statement. "Due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be providing additional information at this time."

The new information was initially revealed Wednesday during a hearing requested by CBS8 to unseal records related to a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) served against Larry Millete at the Millete family home on May 7, 2021.

According to NBC San Diego, investigators were seen carrying what appeared to be long guns and boxes of ammunition away from the home.

The family’s home in Chula Vista, California, has been searched multiple times since Maya went missing, the most recent on July 1, when Maya’s black Jeep was towed away by authorities as evidence.

According to the CVPD, the goal of the search warrant was to obtain additional evidence and clues to Maya’s current whereabouts.

Maya, who works as a defense contractor at Naval Base San Diego, went missing nearly six months ago, on January 7, 2021, from the family’s home in Chula Vista. She left behind her three children -- then aged 4, 9 and 11.

Her family spoke to Dateline at the end of January, saying Maya had disappeared just two days before the family was set to travel to Big Bear one of the children’s birthdays.

Her family holds online prayer vigils every month on the Find May/Maya Millete Facebook page, which was created by the family with the goal of sharing updates on May’s case and the hope of bringing in tips on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information on May’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or 619-691-5139 or San Diego Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.