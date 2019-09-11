Cathy Singer first learned about this story in early December, 2013 when relatives of Russ Faria contacted Dateline via Facebook claiming that he had been wrongfully convicted of killing his wife, Betsy.
That started her off on a years-long journey with head-spinning twists, including one that even involved her. She has produced several Dateline reports about this case.
Cathy has been a producer at Dateline since 1994. Her first reporting position was in 1977 at a weekly newspaper in central Illinois.
She went on to work for an investigative and public affairs reporting group in Los Angeles, followed by several years at CBS News in New York in the 1980s, including at “60 Minutes.” She has freelanced for various publications, primarily The New York Times. Cathy has two sons and is now the grandmother of an adorable baby boy.