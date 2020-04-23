Meet Josh Mankiewicz, Correspondent for Motive for Murder

Josh Mankiewicz is a correspondent for NBC News’ newsmagazine Dateline NBC, the longest-running series in NBC primetime history. Based in Los Angeles, he began reporting for the #1 Friday newsmagazine in February 1995, and since then, he has contributed a mix of breaking news stories, news analysis, investigative reports and clever features to the broadcast. In May 2020, he will host a new podcast series from Dateline, entitled Motive for Murder.
Mankiewicz has reported on a variety of stories for the newsmagazine, including the 25th anniversary of the O.J. Simpson bronco chase, the Jonestown massacre, and Jon Benet Ramsey investigation. Mankiewicz also championed an examination into television news' coverage of high profile missing person cases and the role race plays in story selection, making Dateline the first network news program to take on the controversial issue. Additionally, he was a part of Dateline’s 2019 induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
During his time with NBC News, Mankiewicz has covered a wide range of stories, including Hurricane Katrina, the 1996 and 2000 presidential campaigns, the terrorist takeover of Japan’s embassy in Lima, Peru and the trial of Michael Jackson’s cardiologist, Conrad Murray. Additionally, Mankiewicz has investigated America's most dangerous roads, the death of entertainment legend Johnny Carson, and the disappearance of Robyn Gardner, the Maryland woman who vanished after taking a snorkeling trip with a friend. He has also profiled Marcia Clark, Pastor Rick Warren, Janet Jackson, Kim Cattrall, Michael Flatley and Haley Joel Osment.
Prior to joining Dateline, Mankiewicz served as a correspondent for Fox Broadcasting Company's newsmagazine Front Page. Before he joined Fox Broadcasting, Mankiewicz was a political reporter for KCAL-TV, Los Angeles from 1991 to 1993. There, he covered all elections and state and local politics.
Mankiewicz also worked as political correspondent for WCBS-TV, New York where he covered local, state and national elections from 1986 to 1991. During that time, he was a regular contributor to the station's weekly political magazine broadcast, “Sunday Edition.”
From 1982 to 1986, Mankiewicz was a correspondent with ABC News. From 1983 to 1986, he covered 11 southern states for all network broadcasts and frequently contributed to Good Morning America, This Week with David Brinkley and ABC Weekend News. Before 1983, he covered Miami and south Florida for the network and was also assigned to Beirut, Israel, El Salvador and Nicaragua. From 1977 to 1980, he served as a reportorial producer based at the ABC News Washington bureau, where he covered Capitol Hill, concentrating on the House of Representatives. He also reported on and traveled with the 1980 Kennedy, Connally and Mondale campaigns.
From 1980 to 1982, Mankiewicz was a reporter with WJLA-TV, Washington, DC, where he specialized in politics and also reported on the return of American hostages, the closing of the Washington Star and the Washington Post/Janet Cooke Pulitzer Prize controversy.
Mankiewicz graduated with honors from Haverford College with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Mankiewicz is on Twitter at @JoshMankiewicz.