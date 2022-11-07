Meet Keith Morrison, Correspondent for Murder & Magnolias

Keith Morrison is an award-winning correspondent for Dateline NBC, now in its 31st season. He joined NBC’s longest running primetime show in 1995 after a varied career at both NBC and in Canadian television. Morrison has covered stories worldwide, interviewing everyone from presidents and prime ministers, to criminals, teachers, artists, actors and authors.

Since joining Dateline, Morrison has investigated a wide variety of stories, including Idaho mother Lori Vallow, the “Dirty John” case, the Robert Durst trials and a series of wrongful convictions. Recently, Morrison has made a true specialty of the mystery stories for which Dateline is most famous.

In July 2022, Morrison hosted the #1 podcast, The Seduction. Last year, he hosted three chart-topping true-crime podcasts The Thing About Helen and Olga, Mommy Doomsday and Killer Role. In 2019, Morrison also hosted the #1 podcast series,The Thing About Pam, which has been downloaded more than 30 million times since it debuted. Earlier this year, NBC aired a scripted series inspired by the story featured in the podcast.

Beginning his career in the 1960s, Morrison worked for several radio and television stations in Canada's western provinces, before joining the Canadian CTV Network in 1973 where he was a correspondent, producer and news anchor. While at CTV, Morrison won awards for his coverage of national politics, a Middle East war, and the Boat People refugee saga in the aftermath of the Vietnam War.

In the early 1980s, Morrison was a co-host and political correspondent for the CBC Network’s The Journal, a nightly news and current affairs program. At The Journal, he interviewed key newsmakers, both in Canada and worldwide, and contributed documentaries on Canadian political life.

Morrison joined NBC in January 1986 as co-anchor of the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. news on KNBC-TV, Los Angeles. Two years later, he joined NBC News as a West Coast correspondent for NBC Nightly News and Today, among other NBC News programs.

In 1989, Morrison was a key contributor to NBC’s coverage of the student rebellion in Beijing and the resulting massacre in Tiananmen Square. In the following years he contributed award-winning NBC News hour-long documentaries, shorter pieces for various magazine programs, and many stories on Nightly News and TODAY.

In 1992, he returned to Canada to become host of CTV’s morning program, Canada-AM. In addition he was host of the syndicated program Down the Road Again with Keith Morrison, moderated several panel discussion programs for selected stations of the PBS network, and contributed occasional pieces to NBC News programs. Morrison returned to NBC in 1995.

His work has garnered Emmy, Christopher, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow awards, among others.

He is married to Suzanne Perry Morrison, a writer and artist. They have six children.

Morrison is on Twitter at @Dateline_Keith.