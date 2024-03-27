Arrest made in connection to October disappearance of Washington D.C. woman Chyna Crawford

On March 27, 2024, the Metropolitan Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Chyna Crawford.

The 25-year-old has been missing from Washington D.C. since Monday, October 23, 2023. Chyna’s family grew worried when they had not heard from her in a couple of days, so they reported her missing on Thursday, October 26. Dateline featured Chyna’s disappearance in the “Missing in America” digital series in November. Chyna’s sister, Keya Strong, told Dateline that they were determined to find Chyna — and they wouldn’t be giving up. “We are going to continue, and I want everybody to know this,” Keya told Dateline. “We’re not stopping until we find her.”

It has now been just over 5 months and Chyna is still missing.

However, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the Metropolitan Police Department announced an update in the case. According to a press release, “An initial investigation by Detectives assigned to the Missing Persons Unit suggested suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.” Detectives in the homicide branch further investigated the case and, as a result, “a woman was indicted on several charges and a DC Superior Court bench warrant was issued.”

The woman, 32-year-old Lashawn Washington, was located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, March 26. Washington was “charged with First Degree Murder-Felony Murder, Kidnapping, and Obstruction of Justice,” according to the release.

At this time, it is unclear what the connection is between Washington and Chyna. Washington made an appearance in court on Tuesday and was ordered to be held without bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

Dateline touched base with Chyna’s sister, Keya, early Wednesday morning. She told Dateline that the family is still processing the recent developments.

Chyna’s case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.