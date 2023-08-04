Fiancé charged with murder in 2021 disappearance of Georgia mother of three Tiffany Foster

On August 3, 2023, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reginald Roderick Robertson in connection with the March 2021 disappearance of Tiffany Foster in Newnan, Georgia.

According to a press release provided by Public Information Officer Sergeant Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud.

The press release states that while the body of Tiffany Foster has not been officially recovered, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is “certain that all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased.”

Dateline featured Tiffany’s disappearance in our ‘Missing in America’ digital series in 2021.

The 35-year-old mother of three was last seen leaving her home at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan, Georgia, on March 1, 2021. Family members say she was on her way to the grocery store, but it is not known if she made it there.

Tiffany was reported missing after she failed to show up for her college class on March 2 at Georgia Military College, where she was studying criminal justice. Tiffany also missed work on March 5.

On March 8, her 2020 Nissan Altima was found in College Park, Georgia, about 30 miles from her home. Some of her belongings, including her purse and keys, were found inside the car. On March 11, Tiffany missed a planned flight to Texas.

Tiffany’s family says it wasn’t like Tiffany to miss work or class. And, they added, she would never have abandoned her children.

In 2021, while investigating Tiffany’s disappearance, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office discovered evidence of an incident that occurred in November 2020, in which Tiffany’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted her.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault at the time. In the weeks following Tiffany’s disappearance, prior to his initial arrest, Robertson appeared at a news conference with Coweta County deputies and pleaded for the public to come forward with information on Tiffany’s whereabouts. “If anybody do know anything, could you please contact this agency,” Robertson said during the news conference.

Robertson has been held without bond since 2021 and is still awaiting trial on the original charges. It is unclear when he will be arraigned on the latest charges. Sergeant Nix told Dateline his office could not expand on the evidence that led them to believe Tiffany is deceased. He added that their department is still searching for her remains. “They do have leads, they are still working leads,” Sgt. Nix said. “It’s still an ongoing investigation. We definitely want to give the family that—that final closure.”

Tiffany’s sister, Kimberly Bryan, told Dateline in 2021 that she was going to continue working to find answers. “I’m not going to give up on my sister because if it were me, she wouldn’t give up on me,” Kimberly said. “So I just can’t do it.”

If you have information about Tiffany’s case, please call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.