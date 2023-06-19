Illinois family desperate to find 63-year-old Amos Morgan, who was last seen more than a month ago

Amos D. Morgan was last seen by family on the morning of May 10, 2023, in the area of Streator in LaSalle County, Illinois.

His wife, Camille, told Dateline Amos called her on his way to his house rehabbing job that morning as he usually did. But he didn’t come by the house after work the way he usually did. Worried that her husband was out of his routine, Camille said she called one of her daughters to ask if she had seen him that day. Her daughter told Camille that she had seen Amos that morning.

Amos and Camille Amber Norris

According to Camille, Amos didn’t call her on his way to work the next morning. Amos and Camille have been together for 14 years and married in September 2020. They maintain separate residences; he in Joliet, she in Streator. On May 12, after Amos again didn’t call Camille on his way to work, she reported her 63-year-old husband missing to the Joliet Police Department.

County Sergeant Dwayne English of the Joliet Police Department confirmed to Dateline that Amos was reported to missing to his office on May 12, 2023 by his wife. He noted that the last known sighting of Amos before he vanished was by a co-worker on May 10. “It was indicated that Mr. Morgan was believed to be missing from an area in LaSalle County, not Joliet,” Sgt. English said. Upon learning that, Joliet detectives “immediately contacted our law enforcement partners in the LaSalle County and Streator, Illinois area.”

A press release posted on May 26 by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office states that on May 25, 2023, deputies located an abandoned vehicle in the Otter Creek Township area. The post, which was accompanied by a picture of Amos Morgan, stated that the vehicle is “related to a missing person’s investigation from the Joliet Police Department.” When speaking with Dateline, Camille said “The truck is registered to me. That truck, he drives it.” She said that Amos was not known to visit the area where the truck was recovered. “It was found in what they [police] told me is called a remote area,” Camille said.

Dateline reached out to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office to get the latest on the investigation but has not yet heard back.

Camille told Dateline that Amos is the father of six from a previous relationship and is a loving stepfather to her four children. The large, blended family is desperate to have their father back. Dateline spoke with Camille and two of Amos’s stepchildren.

Amos Morgan Amber Norris

“We just want our dad back,” stepdaughter Astasia Norris told Dateline. “We just want to know what happened, where he is. We want to know he’s OK -- and we want him back home.”

The family describes Amos as a loveable guy. “He’d give you the shirt off his back,” stepdaughter Amber Norris said. “He’d get down in the dirt and help you.”

“Amos is the type that would just make you laugh in some way,” his wife Camille added. “Somehow he had a way of making you laugh.”

According to his wife and stepdaughters, Amos has some health issues that have them worried. “We want to be able to take care of him, make sure that he’s fine and that he’s getting the care that he needs,” Amber stressed.

Amos Morgan Amber Norris

Camille is asking for the community’s help as they continue the search for her husband. “If they can just call. They don’t have to give their name,” Camille said. “But if they just call and say his whereabouts, or if they know anything that has happened to him, just give the police a call.”

The family believes Amos was last seen wearing work shoes that had paint on them, a blue t-shirt and black pants. Amos is 5’11” and weighed about 150 lbs. at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Amos’s whereabouts is asked to reach out to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.