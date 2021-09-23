A 20-year-old man who left his home in Waterford Township, Michigan, to go for a walk five months ago and never returned has been found dead, investigators with the Waterford Township Police Department said this week.

Police located the body of Noah Kerridge in a heavily-wooded embankment of the Rouge River in Southfield on Wednesday, September 22, according to a press release provided to Dateline. The release also stated that the search for Noah has been ongoing and it was new information that led to his body.

Noah Kerridge Help Find Noah Kerridge Facebook page

The 2019 graduate of Linden High School was last seen just before 5 p.m. on April 19, 2021, leaving the apartment complex in Waterford Township, Michigan, where he had been living with his father, Keith Kerridge. He told his father he was going for a walk and left the complex, but never returned.

Noah’s stepfather, Josh, who lives about an hour away in Linden, Michigan, with Noah’s mother, Sarah Whitson, told Dateline back in April that it wasn’t unusual for Noah to go for a walk. But when he didn’t return, his family grew concerned.

“What’s unusual is that he didn’t come home - and he hasn’t had contact with anyone for all this time,” Josh said in April.

A missing persons report was filed with the Waterford Township Police Department and for months, extensive searches for Noah have been conducted. The most recent search was made on Wednesday, in a wooded area near Telegraph Road and 12 Mile Road with the assistance of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and the Southfield Police Department.

It was during that search that Noah’s body was found. A cause of death has not been released, but police say foul play is not suspected.

Noah, who had been working at a local gas station in Waterford when he disappeared, was a 2019 graduate of Linden High School where he ran cross country and was on the robotics team.

His family created a Facebook group “Help find Noah Kerridge” where they organized searches and posted updates about his case. Today’s update by Noah’s mother, Sarah, broke the news.

“This is not the post I ever wanted to make. Or the news we wanted to hear. Our precious Noah was found an angel today at the young age of 20 yrs old. Please give our little family time to process and grieve. I had to tell our kids over the phone which made this even harder. We are all together and taking this day by day.

Thank you to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, Waterford Police Dept, and Jane Doe Investigations. Thank you to everyone for the prayers, shares, and help with the flyers.

Mama loves you Noah. We miss you so much. One day we will see you again. 💔😭”