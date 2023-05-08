Remains found of California man Beau Mann last seen in November 2021

On May 8, 2023, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that Beau Mann has been found dead.

Beau was featured last year in Dateline’s ‘Missing in America’ series. Dateline spoke with Jason Abate, who said he was Beau’s fiancé. Jason told Dateline he last spoke to Beau on November 29, 2021, and everything seemed fine.

The next day, on November 30, the 41-year-old was spotted around 2:00 p.m., at a convenience store, on the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. That was the last time he was seen.

Family and friends worried when they hadn’t heard from Beau for a few days. On December 4, 2021, he was reported missing.

In May 2022, Dateline spoke to Officer Jill Calhoun with the Los Angeles Police Department. Officer Calhoun told Dateline that Beau was dropped off by an Uber on November 30, 2021, at a 7-Eleven on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City and that their office obtained security footage from that day.

Jason Abate told Dateline that he was able to gain access to Beau’s Uber records from that day. He said they showed Beau being dropped off at the 7-Eleven in Studio City around 2:05 p.m. and then showed Beau as dropped off on Berkeley Street in Santa Monica at 2:35 p.m. According to Jason, that was Beau’s last Uber stop.

It is believed that at some point during that time period, Beau sent a text to 911.

Officer Calhoun told Dateline that the LAPD received a 911 text from Beau on November 30, 2021, and that “several attempts were made to contact [him] via that correspondence” but Beau never responded.

At the time, Officer Calhoun told Dateline that the Uber Beau was in that day was being investigated, but that foul play was not suspected.

Now, nearly a year and a half later, Beau’s remains have been found.

According to a press release, on April 25, 2023, “the Santa Monica Police Department received information that human remains were found in the courtyard of an abandoned property in the 2900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.” It was about 20 minutes away from where Beau was reportedly last dropped off in his Uber on Berkeley Street in Santa Monica.

On May 6, the Los Angeles County Coroner positively identified the remains as Beau’s and are currently working to determine his cause of death. Dateline spoke with Sergeant Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Department who said that her office is now handling Beau’s case and that foul play is still not suspected at this time.

Jason Abate told Dateline in a text that he is “absolutely devasted” after hearing about Beau’s death. “I have so many questions and no answers,” he said.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Beau’s death is strongly encouraged to contact Santa Monica Police Department Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256, Ismael.tavera@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.