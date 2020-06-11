A nurse who went missing nearly two weeks ago after leaving her shift at Cottage Hospital in Santa, Barbara, California, has been found safe, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

SBPD spokesperson Anthony Wagner told Dateline in an email that Ashley Zachman was located “safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, June 10.

Details of Ashley’s whereabouts were not released.

The search for Ashley began on June 1 when the 36-year-old nurse did not show up for her shift at Cottage Hospital. Her 2008 Mazda 3 and purse were also missing, but her cell phone was located at her apartment in Santa Barbara.

Ashley was featured in Dateline NBC’s “Missing in America” series on Monday. Ashley’s sister, Erica Safecheck, told Dateline their family had been worried because it was “out-of-character” for Ashley to just up and leave without telling anyone.

Police investigated various electronic records, checked surveillance video at businesses and public places and interviewed employees at the hospital. They later expanded their search past state lines into Nevada and Arizona.

“Her extended family wishes to thank law enforcement for their exhaustive search as well as all within the Santa Barbara and Ventura community that took part in that effort,” Wagner said in the email. “The family is requesting privacy at this time.”