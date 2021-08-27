MMIW: How to Help, How to Get Help

Violence against Indigenous women is at an all-time high. The missing and murdered women crisis has become a tragic reality of reservation life. According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control, murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women and girls between the ages of 1 and 19. A CDC study found homicide rates for Native American women were almost three times those of non-Hispanic white women. A National Institute of Justice Report, found that four out of five Indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetimes and more than half have experienced sexual violence.

Non-profit organizations like Not Our Native Daughters have been fighting to bring greater awareness to the issue of missing, exploited and murdered Indigenous women and children. The website acts as a resource for finding community events as well as developing information on the movement.

The U.S. Department of the Interior is also working to address the missing and murdered Indigenous person crisis. The Not Invisible Commission is asking for nominations from within the Tribal community to join the Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians. You can nominate yourself or someone in your community here: https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2021-16699.pdf

Learn how you can help in the fight to end violence against Indigenous women:

Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women: https://www.csvanw.org/mmiw

Sovereign Bodies Institute: https://www.sovereign-bodies.org/

MMIW Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/mmiwusa/

The National Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-800-656-4673 -- https://www.rainn.org/

Strong Hearts Helpline: 1-844-7NATIVE -- https://strongheartshelpline.org/