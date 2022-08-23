Mother desperately seeking answers in disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir, who walked into an apartment complex in July and hasn't been seen since

“I just want to know where my kid is,” Jannette Jackson told Dateline. “Nobody deserves to just go somewhere and disappear.”

Jannette’s daughter, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir, was last seen on July 30, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allahnia was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved with her family to Atlanta in 2008. “I lived in the inner city of Chicago and wasn’t really—you know, I was trying to avoid her growing up there,” Jannette told Dateline.

Jannette moved her family to the Sugar Hill area in Georgia and eventually they settled in Douglasville – where Jannette, Allahnia, and Jannette’s 8-year-old son, King, currently live. “I mean, you know, it’s always nice here,” Jannette said of the area around Atlanta. “We like to be outdoors.”

Jannette told Dateline the entire family loved the outdoors, particularly food festivals. “We’re both foodies,” Jannette said of herself and Allahnia. “So, one of the main things she liked to do was try different restaurants.”

Jannette and Allahnia. Jannette Jackson

“We’re a family of cooks,” Jannette said. “We do a lot of cooking and a lot of eating.”

Jannette told Dateline that Saturday, July 30, 2022, was a normal day. She spoke with Allahnia on the phone and the two sent TikToks back and forth. “We had a lengthy conversation that morning,” Jannette recalled. “We were sending each other, like, TikTok food stuff.”

That was the last time Jannette spoke with her daughter. “I’m grateful for that conversation,” she said.

Jannette said that later that night, Allahnia went out with a close family friend. On Sunday morning, Jannette got a phone call from that friend.“[She] called me the next day and said, ‘Hey, you know, me and [Allahnia] went to these two guys’ house and were chilling and kicking back,’” Jannette recounted. She said the friend then told her that she “left [Allahnia] there under the impression that she would be OK,” and wanted to make sure Allahnia made it home safe. “I was like, ‘No, she’s not home.’”

Jannette said initially, she didn’t think anything of it.

“You know, they’re 24,” Jannette said. “I’m thinking, ‘Well, maybe she fell asleep.’” She said she thought Allahnia might have gone to a relative’s house nearby or met up with her boyfriend. “It was a normal thing for her to spend the night at her boyfriend’s house,” Jannette said, so she continued on about her day.

Allahnia Lenoir Jannette Jackson

But Jannette said she soon started getting a slew of concerned phone calls and messages from Allahnia’s friends who were worried she hadn’t showed up to scheduled plans. “She’s not a person that tells you she’s coming and she’s not gonna come,” Jannette said.So she reached out to Allahnia via text. “I said, ‘Hey, these girls are making me worried, hit me back.’” But Jannette said the text messages to Allahnia’s iPhone weren’t going through. “It changed from blue to green,” Jannette told Dateline referring to the text messages. Then she checked her daughter’s location. “The last location she had was at [1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments],” she said.

Dateline reached out to a representative of the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments who declined to comment on the matter at this time.

On Monday, August 1, Jannette reported her daughter missing.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating Allahnia’s disappearance. APD Public Affairs Officer Anthony Grant told Dateline in an email, “The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.” He confirmed that Allahnia “was last seen at 1660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, Ga 30309 on July 30, 2022.”

Officer Grant told Dateline that “there is nothing new to release at this time as the investigation continues.” No suspects or persons of interest have been named in the case.

On August 19, NBC Atlanta affiliate 11Alive posted that a private investigator has joined the family’s search for Allahnia. Former law enforcement officer and private investigator TJ Ward told 11Alive that he, “has the resources to find the right people, cadaver dogs and drones and aerial support.”

Ward said that he has already made progress in his investigation. “We already have some phone calls, some audio from her phone.” He added that anything found, will be turned over to “the detectives with the city of Atlanta.”

Allahnia Lenoir missing person t-shirt Jannette Jackson

Jannette told Dateline the family’s search for her daughter has been an active one. “We knocked on doors, apartments,” Jannette said. “We had, like, over 80 people, 90 people.”

Jannette said although they are looking everywhere, her focus has been at the apartment building where police say her daughter was last seen.

Dateline reached out to the individuals Allahnia was reportedly with on the night of July 30, 2022. The two men did not respond and the friend said she was unable to speak on the phone for an interview. In a text the friend told Dateline she is cooperating with police.

Jannette said Allahnia is extremely close to her family and would never just disappear. “We are very, very close,” she said. “I was only 21 when I had her. We discovered the world together.”

Allahnia and Jannette. Jannette Jackson

Jannette told Dateline Allahnia is also extraordinarily close to her younger brother, King. Despite their 17-year age gap, the two couldn’t be tighter. “It’s like I gave birth to the same person,” Jannette said. “You know, they were always together.”

For now, King is unaware of the circumstances surrounding his big sister, another reason Jannette said she is certain something terrible has happened to her daughter – Allahnia “would never cause him to be this worried.”

Allahnia is 5’4” tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the Atlanta Police Department, she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and cream shoes.

“I’m never going to stop looking,” Jannette told Dateline. And as a message to her daughter, Jannette said tearfully, “Mommy loves you.”

Anyone with information about Allahnia’s disappearance is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at404-546-4235.