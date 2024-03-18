IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Who’s Who in Murder in the Hollywood Hills

Meet the people in Dateline NBC’s Murder in the Hollywood Hills podcast.
By Dateline NBC

Meet the people featured in Murder in the Hollywood Hills, Dateline’s new original podcast series.

Follow now wherever you listen.

Kristi Johnson — 21-year-old who went on a photo shoot for a Bond movie in Los Angeles in 2003 and was never seen alive again.


Terry Hall — Kristi Johnson’s mother.


Virginia Obenchain — Detective in Santa Monica, California.


Christine Kludjian — Approached in 1989 by John Marino, an executive at Columbia Records, who invited her to a music industry party.


Cathy DeBuono — Approached in 1998 by Brian from Disney about doing a photo shoot for a Bond movie.


Susan Murphy — Approached in 2003 by Victor Thomas from Disney, director of photography for a Bond movie.


Victor Paleologus – Convicted killer. Also known as John Marino, Brian from Disney, and Victor Thomas.

Dateline NBC