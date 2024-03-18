Who’s Who in Murder in the Hollywood Hills

Meet the people featured in Murder in the Hollywood Hills, Dateline’s new original podcast series.

Kristi Johnson — 21-year-old who went on a photo shoot for a Bond movie in Los Angeles in 2003 and was never seen alive again.

Terry Hall — Kristi Johnson’s mother.

Virginia Obenchain — Detective in Santa Monica, California.

Christine Kludjian — Approached in 1989 by John Marino, an executive at Columbia Records, who invited her to a music industry party.

Cathy DeBuono — Approached in 1998 by Brian from Disney about doing a photo shoot for a Bond movie.

Susan Murphy — Approached in 2003 by Victor Thomas from Disney, director of photography for a Bond movie.

Victor Paleologus – Convicted killer. Also known as John Marino, Brian from Disney, and Victor Thomas.