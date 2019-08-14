A Nevada family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of their son who left home a month ago to go for a swim and never returned.
Scott Madden, 38, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at his home off Rough Rock Road in the Hidden Valley area of Reno. He lives with his parents and his 5-year-old daughter, Scott’s mother Cynthia told Dateline.
Cynthia said when they arrived home after going out to pick up dinner, Scott announced he was going for a swim with a friend. He left wearing swim trunks and a t-shirt and said he’d return in a few hours.
When he didn’t return home that evening, or the next day, without a phone call, his parents began to worry. They tried to track his iPhone, but the phone was turned off.
When Scott didn’t show up for his job at a consignment car lot on Monday, Cynthina said she knew something was wrong because he loved that job and he was saving money to get a place with his daughter. They reported him missing.
“I know for a fact that he would never leave his daughter,” Cynthia told Dateline. “We’re frantic for answers -- we just need to find him.”
On Wednesday, July 17, the silver Toyota 4Runner Scott had been driving was discovered by a park ranger at Galena Creek Regional Park. His wallet was still in the truck.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team scoured the dense forest with the help of a helicopter and search dogs.
Public Information Officer Bob Harmon told Dateline there was no evidence of Scott being at the park.
The search was halted.
"At the end of the day, it was decided to hold off and continue trying to use investigatory means — interviews and things like that — to see if there is anything we can do to help find a direction for the search at this point," Harmon said.
Cynthia said the family was able to check Scott’s bank account and discovered he had not withdrawn any money since that Saturday afternoon.
Zane Savin, who was taken in by the Madden family when he was just a teenager, told Dateline that it’s not like Scott to just run off without saying anything.
“He would never just take off -- and he would never just leave his daughter,” Zane said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”
Zane, who lives in California, said he and Scott are extremely close and that the two last spoke a week before Scott disappeared.
“I call him my brother because he’s my brother,” Zane told Dateline. “He’s been my best friend, my family, for 26 years.”
The family suspects foul play, but the sheriff’s office is still investigating.
The search has extended to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where Scott lived two-and-a-half years ago before moving to Reno.
Scott is described as a white male, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320.