New Orleans Police Department seeking information on 39-year-old Krystle Journee who has been missing since December 2021

Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, it’s no surprise that Krystle Journee loves to have fun. Her eldest child, 22-year-old Dominiece Honore, told Dateline that she considers her mother to be her best friend. “She’s very goofy, loving, caring,” Dominiece said. “She loves to have fun.”

Krystle’s older sister, Warlette Journee, describes her as “a free spirit.”

Krystle Journee and her daughter, Dominiece Honore. Dominiece Honore

On December 22, 2021, the mother of three planned to have fun: Krystle was headed to a concert. Dominiece told Dateline that her mother loves music, and concerts are a regular pastime for the 39-year-old. “She was supposed to go see Fredo Bang,” Dominiece said. Bang is a rapper who was performing at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans that night.

Warlette told Dateline that Krystle lives with their mother. “She told my mother she was going to a concert,” Warlette said, and added that Krystle also told their mother she was going with her ex-boyfriend Roosevelt Marshall.

Dominiece, who lives in Texas now, spoke with her mother the morning of the concert but said they didn’t talk about much. “She was resting due to the fact that she had just got out of the hospital,” Dominiece said. “So I didn't want to disturb her. I told her I’ll talk to her later,” she said. “But I didn't, you know, get a chance to.”

Warlette told Dateline that Krystle said she had been treated for a cyst on her ovaries.

Dateline spoke with the New Orleans Police Department PIO division, who referred us to their press release, which stated that on December 22 Krystle reportedly left her home and got into a black Toyota Avalon with the Louisiana license plate 102EQM, to make her way to the concert. She never returned home.

The press release from the NOPD also stated that the vehicle Krystle entered that evening “is believed to belong to Roosevelt Marshall… who is believed to be the last person to see Journee before she was reported missing.”

Roosevelt Marshall, Krystel Journee, and vehicle of interest. New Orleans Police Department

Krystle’s sister Warlette said that she’s “not even sure [Krystle] made it to the concert.” She said the family tried to obtain footage from the concert venue, hoping to spot Krystle, but was unable to. They did say they have footage of Krystle leaving the house that December evening. “We rolled the cameras back and everything. We know she got into the car with him,” Warlette told Dateline. “My mom has cameras on her house. We gave all that to the authorities.”

According to Warlette, there have been no updates on her sister’s case. “It’s like it went cold,” she said.

Krystle’s daughter, Dominiece, remembers meeting Roosevelt Marshall when she was 16 years old. She told Dateline that, at first, “he portrayed to be, like, a good guy. I mean, sweet, caring. That's how he came off.” Dominiece later began to change her opinion. “I started to realize that’s not exactly who he was,” she said.

Dominiece and Krystle. Dominiece Honore

According to the New Orleans Police Department Public Affairs Office, Marshall is wanted for two incidents dating back to 2020. On August 2, 2020, a warrant was issued for Roosevelt Marshall for “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and for aggravated assault.” In the police report, provided to Dateline, the victim stated that she and Marshall had been in an argument because he believed she was breaking up with him. She told the responding officer that Marshall had grabbed the keys to her car and started to drive away. She said she reached in to grab the steering wheel to get him to stop, at which point he accelerated, dragging her until she let go.

Four months later, on December 10, 2020, another warrant was issued for Marshall for “one count of battery of a dating partner.” In the police report, also obtained by Dateline, the victim stated that after trying to flee her ex-boyfriend Roosevelt Marshall’s car, he “grabbed the scarf that she was wearing and held onto it while striking her in the face with a closed fist.” The responding officer noted “severe bruising on the right side eye” in addition to “blood on the left side of her face and blood on her left ear where her earring was ripped out.” The report said the victim had been dating Marshall on and off for about nine years.

Krystle’s family isn’t sure exactly how long Krystle and Marshall dated, but Warlette told Dateline they were “on and off for several years.” They do say that the two were no longer a couple when they were scheduled to go to the Fredo Bang concert on December 22.

The New Orleans Police Department PIO division told Dateline in an email that Krystle’s disappearance is an active investigation. In their press release, they stated that they are seeking Roosevelt Marshall for questioning as a person of interest, but made clear he “is not currently wanted on criminal charges regarding this investigation.” Dateline also tried to locate Marshall for comment, but was unsuccessful.

Krystle Journee and her sons. Dominiece Honore

It was Christmas day when Krystle’s family realized something was wrong. Warlette said Dominiece called her crying. “She said, ‘I've been trying to contact her and I haven't heard anything from her,’” Warlette told Dateline. “So then I looked at my mom. I was like, ‘You haven't talked to Krystle?’”

Warlette told Dateline it wasn’t unusual for Krystle to be gone for a few days. She would often stay with friends after a night out. But it was unusual for her not to respond to her daughter, with whom she is very close. “We were alarmed that she wasn't responding to anybody,” Warlette said. “I tried to call her,” but Krystle didn’t respond to any phone calls or texts.

The family filed a missing persons’ report on December 26, 2021, and have been looking for Krystle ever since.

Dominiece told Dateline that the family has hired a private investigator and they have reached out to multiple missing persons’ pages to try and get her mother’s name out there. “I have been trying to stay on it,” Dominiece said.

Krystle Journee Dominiece Honore

According to the NOPD Public Information Office, Krystle was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress, a hat, and black boots. Dominiece describes her mother as around 5’5” tall, 190 lbs., with a caramel complexion and freckles. She has multiple tattoos, including a Betty Boop tattoo on her foot, an elephant on her thigh, and a peacock on her right leg. Krystle would be 40 years old today. However, “she looks younger than what she actually is,” Dominiece told Dateline. “Real pretty.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krystle Journee or Roosevelt Marshall is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.