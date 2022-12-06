Nine years of Dateline's Missing in America: 188 still missing

Dateline NBC's social and digital series 'Missing in America' began nine years ago today, on December 5, 2013. We asked our Facebook community a simple question the night before. "Do you know anyone who has simply vanished?"

This article mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Anesha “Duffy” Murnane

Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, 38, was last seen on security video on October 17, 2019, leaving her Homer, Alaska apartment heading to a 1:00 p.m. doctor’s appointment. She never made it. Police said security cameras captured Duffy leaving the Maintree Apartments on foot around 12:15 p.m. For weeks, law enforcement, assisted by K-9 units, searched the area where Duffy was known to frequently travel by foot. Duffy’s family told Dateline that she did not own a car and usually walked everywhere she went. According to Homer Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Browning, search dogs tracked Duffy’s scent into downtown Homer but then lost it, reaching a point search-dog handlers call a “car pick up.” Duffy’s mother, Sara Berg, said the family believed someone picked her up in a vehicle and that she had been abducted. Sara filed a presumptive death petition for her daughter in April 2021. Two months later, a six-member jury decided that Duffy could be presumed dead. It also determined that her death was likely a homicide. Duffy’s parents long believed their daughter was murdered, but said they were still surprised to learn her death was a homicide. On May 9, 2022, the Homer Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had arrested 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood in relation to Duffy’s disappearance. In May of 2022, Dateline obtained the arrest warrant affidavit that Investigator Matt Haney of the Homer Police Department submitted. The affidavit detailed an anonymous tip that came in on April 14, 2022. The tip was “very specific” as to “how the kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence were committed.” The tipster named Calderwood, who had previously been reported to the Homer Police Department and was already under investigation in the case, as the person responsible. Investigator Haney wrote in the affidavit that “Calderwood has an extensive history of abusive violent sexual behavior towards women and fantasized about torturing and killing someone.” Calderwood lived in Alaska for a few years, which is when he met Duffy. At some point in the past couple of years, Calderwood returned to Utah and married for a third time. Investigator Haney wrote in the affidavit that the tipster provided a specific detail in regards to Calderwood keeping Duffy’s wristwatch, which she said “may have been a Timex.” Haney wrote that they found photos of Duffy wearing a watch and her mother and stepfather confirmed it was a Timex. The tipster also said Calderwood admitted to her that he had tortured and killed Duffy, threw her phone in a nearby lake and disposed of her body in a dumpster. On May 5, 2022, Haney and the Ogden, Utah Police Department executed multiple search warrants related to Calderwood. Officials found a small women's Timex watch in Calderwood’s dresser drawer that matched the description of Duffy’s watch. That day, Investigator Haney also interviewed Calderwood’s current wife, who was reportedly “very afraid.” The following day, according to the affidavit, the wife called Investigator Haney and disclosed that she had been the anonymous tipster who called the month prior. This led the Ogden Police to issue a warrant for Calderwood’s arrest. He was arrested on May 9, 2022, and was initially held at the Weber County Correctional Facility in Utah. He was charged with kidnapping, murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence. In November, Calderwood was transported to Alaska. Alaska Department of Corrections Public Information Officer, Betsy Holley, confirmed to Dateline in an email that “Calderwood is currently housed in Wildwood Correctional Center.” He is expected to be in court in early 2023. Calderwood has not yet entered a plea. Police urge anyone with information on the case or the location of Duffy’s body to contact the Homer Police Department at 907-235-3150 or Crime Stoppers at 907-283-8477.

Doren Sanford

Doren Sanford was in Fairbanks, Alaska on August 20, 2020 to look at some property he was interested in purchasing when he vanished. He was last known to be in the area of Airport Road searching for his lost Rottweiler, Groot. Both are missing. Doren, who was 34 at the time, was raised in Tok with his large extended family, and lived in Anchorage where he worked as a heavy equipment operator/laborer. He had recently started his own business, Sanford Home Repair & Remodel. Lieutenant Jess Carson of the Alaska State Troopers told Dateline in March of 2021, that they continue to look for Doren and believe that finding Groot may lead to answers on Doren’s whereabouts. He added that troopers suspect foul play in Doren’s disappearance and believe they’ve already spoken to people who know what happened to him. Doren is described as being 5’10”, weighing approximately 140-160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. A Facebook page “Find Doren Sanford” has been created to share developments in the case. In November of 2022, investigators from the Alaska State Troopers, Lantz Dahlke and Lonny Piscoya, told Dateline that Doren’s case has been added to the list of cases being investigated by the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team, which was created by the Alaska Department of Public Safety in May of this year. In addition to investigating both active and cold cases, officials will be working to improve communications between partnering organizations and the MMIP, by providing fresh perspective into unsolved cases. If you have tips on Doren's case please call Lantz Dahlke at 907-451-5919 or Lonny Piscoya at 907-764-3864 or their tip line at 411.

Erin Marie Gilbert

Erin Marie Gilbert went on a first date to the Girdwood Forest Fair in Girdwood, Alaska on July 1, 1995 and hasn’t been seen since. The 24-year-old had moved to Alaska the year prior and was working as a nanny. Stephanie Gilbert-Juarez told Dateline that her sister’s date on July 1 was with David “Dave” Combs, a man whom Stephanie said Erin had met a few nights earlier at a local bar. They drove to the Girdwood Forest Fair and according to witness statements to Alaska State Troopers, Erin was last seen at a beer garden with Combs before they left around 6:00 p.m. In a statement to authorities in 1995, Dave Combs said they walked to his car, but the lights had been left on and it would not start. He said he told Erin he would walk to a nearby friend’s house for help. He said he walked for about two hours, but was unable to find his friend’s house. He told authorities when he returned to the car, Erin was gone and he figured she’d returned to the fair. Combs said when he tried to start the car this time, it worked. He stated he went back to the fair and searched for Erin until about 1:00 a.m. Lieutenant Randy McPherron of the Alaska State Troopers told Dateline in 2019 they haven’t received any leads in several years, but that they’d follow up on any that come in. He added there are no suspects in Erin’s disappearance. Erin’s case is one of the cases being looked into by the newly-created Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team. Erin is described as 5’11”, 145 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She would be in her early 50s today. If you have tips, please call investigators from the Alaska State Troopers, Lantz Dahlke at 907-451-5919 or Lonny Piscoya at 907-764-3864 or their tip line at 411.

Florence Okpealuk

33-year-old Florence Okpealuk was last seen on West Beach in Nome, Alaska on October 14, 2020. According to Florence’s sister Blaire, a witness saw Florence leaving a tent on the beach at 4:00 p.m. Blaire told Dateline she found Florence’s shoes and jacket left outside of that tent. The Nome Police Department enlisted the help of the Alaska State Troopers and the FBI to aid in the search. Search efforts have included mini-submarines, helicopters and private citizens. In 2022, the Nome Police Department conducted a search using cadaver dogs. Florence is 5’2”, 142 lbs., with black hair and eyes. She has no scars, marks or tattoos. It is unknown what Florence was last seen wearing or which direction she was headed when she left the tent on that beach. If you have information about Florence’s disappearance please contact the Nome Police Department at (907) 443-5262.

Alicia Navarro

Fifteen-year-old Alicia Navarro was last seen at her home in Glendale, Arizona, in the very early morning hours of September 15, 2019. When her parents woke up, she was gone and had left a note for them that read, “I ran away. I will be back. I swear. I’m sorry.” Alicia’s laptop was also gone, but her chargers were left behind in her room. Alicia’s mother, Jessica Nuñez, told Dateline in 2020 that she is especially worried because her daughter is on the autism spectrum and is known to be shy or anxious in some social situations. Alicia takes medicine and has a compromised immune system and Jessica has been worried that her daughter’s anxiety may have overwhelmed her amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Glendale Police Sergeant Randy Stewart told Dateline it was not known if Alicia was lured away or if she left on her own, but they were continuing to search for her and said they could use the public’s help for new information. The Glendale Police Department is working with the FBI and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children on the case. A Facebook page called ‘Finding Alicia Navarro’ has been created for anyone wanting to discuss the case or provide information that may lead to her whereabouts. Alicia has brown eyes and hair. She was 4’5”, weighed 95 lbs., and had braces at the time of her disappearance. She may have been wearing a sweatshirt, a whitewash denim overall skirt and black and white Vans-type sneakers and carrying a silver Apple MacBook Pro laptop. If you have any information on Alicia’s whereabouts, call the Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.

Daniel Robinson

On June 23, 2021, 24-year-old Daniel Robinson, drove his 2017 blue Jeep Renegade away from his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway, just north of Cactus Road in Buckeye, Arizona and hasn’t been seen since. In July of 2021, Daniel’s Jeep was discovered by a rancher in a ravine on his property about four miles southwest of the jobsite where Daniel was last seen. Police say the Jeep appeared to have rolled and landed on its side. Several of Daniel’s belongings were found at the scene, including clothes, his cell phone, wallet, and keys. A ground search was conducted, but nothing was found. Daniel’s father, David Robinson, traveled cross-country to search for his son. He spoke with Josh Mankiewicz for an episode of the new podcast series “Dateline: Missing in America” released this summer and said he would not leave Arizona until he finds his son. “It seems like it is simple, but when you are actually on the ground looking, it takes time,” he said. “You know, even with the people that we have it takes time... It’s a lot of time, effort and money to keep things going and I get weary at times that it is going to fade eventually and I won’t have that kind of support anymore.” David remains determined to get answers. “As a father, my drive is to find my son. So I will do whatever it takes to make it happen,” he vowed. Daniel is 5’8”, and weighs about 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is missing part of his right arm from the forearm down. Anyone with information on Daniel’s case is asked to call the Buckeye Police at 623-349-6400 or the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411 or the tipline created by Daniel's father at 844-602-0660.

Michelle Bernstein-Schultz

36-year-old Michelle Bernstein-Schultz was last heard from on June 29, 2022. Michelle’s sister, Daniella, told Dateline that at the time of her disappearance, Michelle had been living with her boyfriend in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Daniella, on June 29, Michelle had been texting a friend all day. The last message the friend received from her was around 4:03 p.m. Michelle’s mother, Patricia, told Dateline that the next day, she received a concerning text from Michelle’s boyfriend. He told her that Michelle had not been seen or heard from since June 29 and that he had reported her missing. According to Patricia, she then called Michelle’s boyfriend and he told her that earlier that day, Michelle told him that she wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to be bothered. So when he got home later that night, he went to sleep on the couch. Patricia told Dateline he said when he got up the next morning, June 30, Michelle wasn’t in the bedroom. Patricia said that he told her all of Michelle’s belongings were left behind including her keys, phone, license, dog, and car. Dateline attempted to reach out to Michelle’s boyfriend for comment but was unsuccessful. In July, the Phoenix Police Department posted on Twitter that Michelle was “last seen on June 29th in the area of 40th St and Greenway Rd” in Phoenix. The police did not indicate whether they believe foul play is involved and no persons of interest have been named in Michelle’s disappearance. There have been no updates on Michelle’s case since. Michelle is 5’6", about 170 lbs., with short black hair. According to police, Michelle was last seen wearing a black face mask and gray sandals with fluorescent green accents. Anyone with information on Michelle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

Brad Allen

Brad Allen, 38, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017, on his family’s property in Fountain Hill, Arkansas. Brad’s girlfriend, Megan Coady, told Dateline in 2018 that she and Brad had gotten into an argument the night before and he told her he was going on a walk through the woods to cool off. But when she woke up later that morning and Brad hadn’t returned home, Megan grew concerned. After a few days of searching, the family called authorities to report Brad missing. Police told Dateline in April of 2018, that they interviewed Brad’s family, friends and coworkers, but there were no persons of interest as of 2018. Foul play is suspected in Brad’s disappearance. If you have any information on Brad’s whereabouts, please contact the Ashley County Sheriff's Office at (870) 853-2040.

Brooke Allensworth

Brooke Allensworth was last seen on July 12, 2018, a day after getting her hair and nails done at a salon in Independence County, Arkansas. She was 37 years old at the time. According to NBC affiliate KARK, Brooke’s father reported her missing on July 26 to the Searcy County Police Department, as Brooke lived in Searcy County at the time. On July 27, police in Independence County got a call that a vehicle registered to Brooke was found under a bridge. Some of her personal belongings were found inside the car. There was no sign of a struggle. A Facebook post by the Independence County Sheriff’s Office said police spoke with “several individuals” who had contact with Brooke in the days preceding her disappearance. Though no information led them to Brooke’s whereabouts, tips started coming in from multiple counties and the case was transferred to the Arkansas State Police. There have been no updates in her case. Brooke is described as being 5’8” and weighing 180 lbs. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, please call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8000.

Beau Mann

39-year-old Beau Mann was last seen in Los Angeles, California on November 30, 2021. He was captured that day on security footage in a Studio City 7-11 around 2:00 p.m. after being dropped off there by an Uber. The Uber records show Beau then being dropped off in San Antonio at 2:35 p.m. LAPD confirmed Beau texted 911 that day as well and when dispatchers texted back, Beau never responded. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beau Mann is asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-486-0260. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Cecilia Cabrera

The last images of Cecilia Cabrera were captured on security footage from the Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore, California. It was just before 1:00 a.m. on June 9, 2016, when the 31-year-old was seen leaving the casino in her dark gray Chevrolet Malibu. Several hours later, a call came in to the California State Highway Patrol that a burning vehicle had been discovered in an orchard near Goshen, about 30 miles from the casino. It was Cecilia’s car, but she was not inside. Cecilia was last seen with her husband, Francisco Valdivia. In December of 2016, the Tulare County District Attorney's office filed charges against Valdivia for felony murder and arson. Rosalina Lopez, a woman who was also married to Valdivia, was charged with one felony count of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Valdivia and Lopez were arraigned at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility on December 14, 2016. There was no bail set for Valdivia and bail for Lopez was set at $500,000. Dateline has reached out to the Tulare County District Attorney's office multiple times in the past few weeks for an update on the status of the case, but has yet to hear back. Cecilia’s body has still not been found. If you have any information in Cecilia’s case, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at (559) 735-1880.

Christina Bastian

High school teacher Christina Bastian and her dog, Coco, were last seen together in the early hours of November 1, 2015, at a friend's home near Apple Valley, California. The 34-year-old’s belongings were later found strewn along Highway 247, near Lucerne Valley. Her truck was located, abandoned, on a dirt road along Highway 62. The next day, her dog Coco was found alive by a stranger nearly 70 miles from where the truck had been located. In the seven years since Christina vanished, there have been few clues discovered in the case. Her mother, Cheryl Denny, continues to post on the Facebook page ‘Help Find Christina Bastian’ and tirelessly searches for her daughter. The Apple Valley Police Department told Dateline in 2022 that they are looking at this case as a homicide, but that no further information is available at this time. If you have any information regarding Christina’s case, please call the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400.

Dane Elkins

UC Santa Cruz student Dane Elkins, 22, was last known to be in the area of Castaic, California, around 8:20 p.m. on December 21, 2020. His car was found abandoned with a flat tire. His wallet and cell phone were located inside, but there was no sign of Dane. Dane’s mother, Deborah, told Dateline in 2021 that she spoke to her son that day. She said that in the days leading up to his disappearance, Dane had become mentally distressed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that he had been driving back and forth between their home in Brentwood and Santa Cruz, where he is an engineering student. For the past two years, Dane’s family has used social media to reach out to the community for information on his whereabouts. A Facebook group ‘Searching for Dane Elkins’ and the TikTok account @KindnessMom were launched to help spread the word. According to Dane’s mother’s Tik Tok page, there have been reported sightings of Dane that she believes are legitimate, the most recent being in the Northern California area, particularly in Santa Cruz. These possible sightings give her hope that her son is still alive. The family asks anyone who believes they’ve spotted someone who might be Dane to take a photo of the individual and send it to searchingfordaneelkins@gmail.com, which will allow the family to better determine if it actually could be Dane before passing it along to investigators. Dane is described as being 5’11”, and weighing 170 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Dia Abrams

It’s been more than two years since 65-year-old Lydia Abrams, known as Dia, vanished from Mountain Center, California. Dateline spoke with Keith Harper who said that he and Dia started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. According to Keith, the two were living together in her Mountain Center home where he worked as the property’s ranch manager. Keith told Dateline that on June 6, 2020, he and Dia had lunch together around 2:30 p.m. in their home and then he left to do some work on the property. He said when he returned to the home around 7:30 p.m. he found Dia’s cell phone charging in their bedroom, her purse was in the house, and her truck was outside. Dia was nowhere to be found. Keith told Dateline that after Dia didn’t return home that night, he reported her missing the next day. Dia’s son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline he learned about his mother’s disappearance from one of her neighbors and immediately left his home in San Diego to go to the ranch. “I drove up there that Sunday,” he said. And by Monday, “missing persons came out, homicide came out, there was a dive team.” Clinton told Dateline he believes Keith Harper knows more about Dia’s disappearance than he has revealed. When asked by Dateline if he had something to do with Dia’s disappearance, Keith Harper responded, “Absolutely not.” In August 2022, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that the case is being investigated by the homicide unit and that no further details of the case will be released. Dia is 5’6” with blue eyes. When she was last seen, Dia’s hair was blonde and she weighed 135 lbs. Anyone with information on Dia’s disappearance is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after-hours hotline at 951-776-1099, Investigator Loureiro at 760-578-2101, or Investigator Vasquez at 951-203-3767.

Diana Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez

Diana Rose Alejandre Garcia Gonzalez had been known to travel between Winterhaven, California, Yuma, Arizona, and Mexico, but when her family hadn’t been able to contact her for two months they reported her missing in June 2020. In September 2020, Dateline spoke with Investigator J. Hurtado of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office in El Centro, California, who said Diana was last known to be in Winterhaven at the home she shared with her girlfriend, Danielle Meeden. Authorities believe she disappeared on May 4, 2020. Hurtado said they were actively searching for Diana and had interviewed several people about her disappearance. Investigator Hurtado would not comment further on details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. “There are many stories and rumors around this case,” Investigator Hurtado said at the time. “So it’s hard to say at this time if foul play is involved.” There have been no updates since the last time Dateline reported on this story. Diana is described as being 5'3" and weighing approximately 180 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. Diana’s family said she dyes her hair often, so it may be a lighter brown or blonde color. Anyone who may have information about Diane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Investigation Unit at 442-265-2105 and reference case #2006-1642.

Donald Cavanaugh

Donald Cavanaugh was one of two men who disappeared more than a decade ago after working on the same small horse ranch in California outside Westport, a town with only 60 residents. Donald, then 63, was reported missing in May 2005, in Ukiah, California after a dispute with his nephew, James DeNoyer, who was the ranch owner. David Neily, 69, was reported missing in Westport, California just one year later, also reportedly after a confrontation with DeNoyer. Both men's vehicles were found on DeNoyer's ranch property. DeNoyer denies having any information or involvement in either man’s disappearance and has not been named a suspect. For years, both men had been feared dead. In May 2021, human remains were found by an employee at a private nature reserve in an old-growth Douglas-fir forest in Branscomb, about 3.5 miles from where David Neily’s car had been found 15 years earlier. DNA analysis of the remains and dental records examined by Jim Wood, a California Assembly member and forensic dentistry expert, determined they belonged to Neily. The examinations found no evidence of trauma and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Neily’s disappearance. Donald Cavanaugh is still missing. If you have information about either of these cases, you are encouraged to call the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at (707) 234-2100.

Elaine Park

The last time anyone saw 20-year-old Elaine Park was in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 28, 2017. Elaine had driven to her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s family’s home in Calabasas, California the previous evening. Elaine’s mother, Susan, told Dateline the young man told her that Elaine had suffered some type of panic attack around 4:00 a.m. the next morning. He said despite his efforts to have her stay, Elaine drove off in her car. Security images from the property show Elaine’s car leaving the home, although authorities aren’t certain who was driving. Three days later, Elaine’s 2015 Honda Accord was spotted parked on the shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The vehicle was unlocked and the key was still in the ignition. Authorities found Elaine’s cell phone and other personal belongings inside the car. According to the ‘Help Find Elaine Park’ Facebook page, there is a family and friend reward fund for $25,000, as well as an independent reward fund for $250,000. Anyone with information regarding Elaine’s case is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.

Heidi Planck

California mother Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen leaving her 10-year-old son’s football game in Downey, California on October 17, 2021. She was first reported missing on October 20 after she failed to pick her son up from school. Hours after Heidi was last seen, her dog was found on the 28th floor of an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles. Police have said their investigation led them to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, about 40 miles northwest of the downtown location where Heidi was last seen. “Forensic evidence was located inside the building which has led detectives to believe an incident occurred resulting in Planck’s death,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in an online statement. On November 29, 2021, police began searching the landfill for evidence connected to Heidi’s disappearance. Police said in the same statement that they were looking in "a specific area" of the landfill for human remains. Police have asked for tips from anyone who was at the residential building at 1201 S. Hope St., listed online as the Level Downtown Flower building, on or around October 17. In July 2022, Dateline featured Heidi’s case in season one of the new podcast series “Dateline: Missing in America.” Among others, Josh Mankiewicz spoke with KNBC reporter Eric Leonard who has been covering the case in Los Angeles. "By combining the videos that captured who goes in and out, the access controls that record date, time, doorways of who goes in and who goes out,” he said, “they were able to narrow down who could have been involved and began to focus the investigation on them.” Leonard also told Dateline that "there was a pretty clear understanding amongst the investigators that she had attended a party or get-together and went into distress -- had some kind of medical episode.” He added that “Police were able to confirm that she -- after she died -- was likely put into an upper floor trash chute and her body fell into a giant industrial-sized dumpster and trash compactor in the ground floor of the building.” Heidi's remains have not been located. Anyone with information on Heidi’s case is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

John “Jack” Stein

John “Jack” Stein, then 24, was last seen in the 3700 block of Kanan Road in Agoura Hills, California, on July 13, 2021. His family says he suffers from depression and bipolar disorder and is worried because it’s unlike him to not be in contact with someone. He did not have a cell phone or ID on him, but could have been traveling to Denver or Salt Lake City, where he has friends, or to his hometown in Minnesota. Family members, friends and volunteers have scoured the woods and neighborhoods around Agoura Hills, Westlake, and Thousand Oaks, as well as Venice Beach and Malibu, searching shelters and homeless encampments. Jack is described by his family as a kind, beautiful soul who is creative and loves to draw, but also athletic and loves to surf and snowboard. He’s 6’3”, weighs about 180 lbs., and has blue eyes and shaggy strawberry-blond hair. He has a tattoo of a sparrow on his upper right thigh and circle tattoos on his chest. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the words “Tommy Hilfiger” down the arm, black shorts, and gray Nike running shoes. His sister Zoe has organized a sticker campaign to bring attention to her brother's case. You can learn more at helpfindjackstein.com. Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Missing Person Unit, Det. Shannon Rincon at (323) 890-5500.

Karlie Gusé

On October 12, 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé left her home in Chalfant, California to hang out with friends nearby, according to family. Karlie’s stepmother, Melissa, told Dateline she picked Karlie up from town and brought her home around 9:00 p.m. According to Melissa, they ate dinner together before Karlie went to bed. Karlie’s father, Zachary, told Dateline that Karlie seemed “disoriented” before she went to bed, but would not comment further on her condition. Melissa said she went to Karlie’s room early the next morning to check on her stepdaughter, but Karlie was nowhere to be found. Five months later, Melissa appeared on the Dr. Phil daytime talk show, and told Dr. Phil that she had lied to NBC when she spoke to Dateline. “Melissa, you told NBC, the next morning that at 5:45 a.m., you did your usual routine of opening up the kids’ doors, saying good morning, getting them ready for school -- that sort of thing. Did you -- she was still in bed at that time -- did you go back and lay down?” Dr. Phil asked Melissa on the show which aired on March 25, 2019. “No. That -- the Dateline NBC?” Melissa answered. “Yeah, that was a false story. Because I wasn’t – it was a lie about checking in on Karlie. Because it was in the beginning, and I didn’t know what to say and – I shouldn’t have even done the interview.” Karlie’s mother, Lindsay Fairley, who lives in Nevada, told Dateline in 2018 that she had been sick to her stomach from the pain her daughter’s disappearance had caused. Authorities say Karlie was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. If you have any information on Karlie’s disappearance, please call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549 and select option 7.

Lance Perkins

Donna Perkins told Dateline the last time she spoke to her son Lance was on the night of October 23, 2016, when he called to tell her that he was having blackouts. She told him to call 911 and go to the hospital. The 43-year-old was taken by ambulance from his hotel in San Diego to UCSD in Hillcrest. Three hours later, according to Donna, security cameras showed him walking out of the hospital. He never returned to his hotel, and he never called his mother back. Because of privacy laws, it’s unclear if Lance was treated at the hospital. Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating, but little has been released in connection with the case. There is a Facebook page called ‘Lance Perkins Missing Person’ which his family keeps updated with any new information they receive. Authorities have reportedly conducted several searches, but few clues have been found. Anyone with information regarding Lance’s case is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.

Lyn Palmer

After working her normal volunteer shift at a local thrift store on April 20, 2018, 71-year-old Lyn Palmer returned to her home in Fall River Mills, California. Waiting for her was her husband of 20 years, Bob Palmer, and Bob’s daughter’s dog, a Blue Heeler named Lucy, whom they were taking care of for a few days. Lyn told her husband she was going to take Lucy on her usual 15-minute walk, leaving her phone, wallet, and purse on the kitchen counter. She never returned. Four days later, Lucy returned to the house unharmed. Family and authorities have searched tirelessly for Lyn, but nothing of significance has been found. Police say there are no signs of foul play. The Secret Witness program of Shasta County, in collaboration with Lyn’s family, is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to Lyn’s whereabouts. If you have any information please call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530)-245-6540. To leave a tip anonymously, call Secret Witness at (530)-243-2319.

Matthew Weaver Jr.

Matthew Weaver Jr. was last seen in the early morning hours of August 10, 2018, near Malibu, California. According to family, the 32-year-old hung out with a new friend until around 4:30 a.m., and then drove to the Malibu Canyons after dropping the friend off at her house. According to the family, who had access to his phone records through his ex-girlfriend, Matthew sent several texts and posted to Snapchat later that morning. Early the next morning, according to a press release by the Los Angeles Police Department, Matthew’s car was found “abandoned on the Topanga Tower Motorway, near Rosas Overlook, and above the Backbone Trail and Hondo Canyon areas.” Since Matthew’s disappearance, authorities, friends, and family have conducted multiple searches, but nothing of significance has been found. Family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Matthew’s whereabouts. They have also created a website where people can submit any information they may have regarding Matthew’s disappearance. If you have any information on Matthew’s case, please call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Max Greenfield

On the night of March 17, 2018, Max Greenfield began messaging his friends asking if anyone wanted to go to the Lucky 7 Casino in Smith River, California. The casino was less than a 15-minute drive from Max’s house in Bookings, Oregon, and family says he went there often with friends. Security footage provided by the casino shows Max, 25, arriving around 1:00 a.m. A Curry County Sheriff’s Office press release says Max was then seen going outside the casino and waiting near the back door. Around 1:50 a.m., security footage shows Max talking to a white adult male in front of the casino. Max and the man are then seen walking south across the parking lot, parallel to Highway 101, until they go off camera, still walking south. Eighteen minutes later, the man re-enters the casino alone. In a statement to authorities, the man said he and Max “went separate ways after leaving the casino.” Police told Dateline in 2018 that after conducting numerous interviews and searches they have suspects in the case but are not publicly releasing their names. Authorities say foul play is suspected and Max’s case is being treated as a homicide investigation. Since the casino is in Del Norte County, Curry County investigators handed the case over to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office once it was determined that’s where Max was last seen. In December 2021, NBC affiliate KOBI-TV reported that the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office announced it “anticipates significant progress" in the investigation into Max’s disappearance based on new information and potential evidence. Dateline reached out to the sheriff’s office to confirm but has not yet heard back. If you have any information on Max’s case, please contact the Del Norte Sheriff's office at (707) 464-4191.

May “Maya” Millete

May “Maya” Millete, a defense contractor at Naval Base San Diego and mother of three, was last seen alive on January 7, 2021, by her husband, Larry Millete, at the family’s home in Chula Vista. In July 2021, Larry Millete was named a “person of interest” in the case. He denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance. By October, he had been arrested and charged with her murder. At a press conference on October 20, 2021, authorities released details alleging that Larry Millete used a black Lexus to transport Maya’s body on January 8, 2021. The last recorded activity on Maya’s phone was on January 8. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan revealed that Maya had scheduled an appointment with a divorce lawyer on January 12, but never made it. The D.A. noted that in 2020 Larry Millete had been visiting “spellcasters” — people purporting to wield magical powers of persuasion — in an effort to make Maya want to stay in the relationship. Larry Millete remains in the San Diego County Jail on no bond. In June of 2022, his defense attorney, Bonita Martinez, raised doubt as to her client’s competency to stand trial, which halted the criminal case. In September of 2022, San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis found that Millete is mentally competent. Millete is slated to have a three-week preliminary hearing, during which the prosecution will present evidence it believes will support the charges of murder and unlawful possession of an assault weapon filed against him. A date has not yet been set for the hearing. Maya’s family continues to hold prayer vigils online and in person. Her sister Maricris made a promise to Maya’s children: to find their mother’s body. If you have any information on the case or that can help locate Maya’s body, please call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151.

Michael Vanzandt

Michael Vanzandt was last seen on the evening of March 5, 2016, while out in downtown Hermosa Beach, California. The 36-year-old was standing in line with friends outside the American Junkie gastropub at about 10:15 p.m., and then began walking toward a nearby liquor store. He has not been seen or heard from since. An Air Force veteran and father of three, Michael was going through a divorce at the time, but family members said there were absolutely no red flags in his personal life that would have led to his disappearance. Because he was an avid swimmer, they fear he may have gone in the water for a late-night dip. However, none of Michael’s belongings were found on the beach. Authorities say the case is still active and ongoing. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hermosa Beach Police Department at (310) 318-0360.

Monique Figueroa

Monique Figueroa told her family on May 19, 2015, that she was heading from her father’s home in Littlerock, California to visit friends in Los Angeles. Police recovered her 2004 Mercedes abandoned in a rural area outside Los Angeles several days later. Forensic tests were conducted, but no clues to Monique’s disappearance were uncovered. Several searches have been done over the past seven years in relation to the case, but have not yielded anything significant. “I love my daughter; I would love her remains to be found and this case brought to a closure,” Monique’s father, Jeff, told Dateline in 2016. A $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests and conviction in Monique’s disappearance was re-established by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on April 4, 2021. If you have any information regarding Monique’s case, please call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500 or Detective Karen Shonka at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5621 and refer to Report No. 015-07325-2661-400.

Nancy Bromet

Nancy Bromet left her father’s home in Sunrise, Florida on November 12, 2015, to head to Bakersfield, California with her boyfriend, a long-haul truck driver. On November 17, the 37-year-old called her sister Laura saying she was in distress and wanted to come home. Laura told Dateline that after a few days of not hearing from her sister, she began to call Nancy’s boyfriend. On November 22, the boyfriend reported Nancy missing. According to police, he said that he had dropped Nancy off at a shopping mall outside El Centro, California while he was finishing deliveries and Nancy was not there when he returned. Shortly after Nancy disappeared, Dateline spoke with Detective Luis Hernandez of the El Centro Police Department. “We’ve talked to businesses in that area [of the shopping mall] where she was supposedly dropped off,” he said. “We passed out fliers, and put her on our El Centro Police Department Facebook page. But she hasn’t been seen since.” He noted that at that time there was no indication of foul play. The El Centro Police Department confirmed in November 2022 that the investigation is still open and active. Nancy is 5’2”, weighs 165 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. She would be 44 years old today. Anyone with information regarding Nancy’s disappearance is asked to call the El Centro Police Department at (760) 337-4861.

Pearl Pinson

15-year-old Pearl Pinson was abducted in Vallejo, California on May 25, 2016. Numerous witnesses told police that she was walking to her bus stop when a man dragged her and threw her into his vehicle. A day later, the suspect's vehicle was spotted and he was killed in a shootout with police. Pearl was nowhere to be found. In November 2022, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline, "Unfortunately, Pearl Pinson is still missing and it is an open investigation. We have continued to follow up on leads as they have come in." If you have any information regarding Pearl’s disappearance, please call the Solano County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 421-7090.

Rico Omarr Harris

Former Harlem Globetrotter Rico Omarr Harris was in the middle of a big life move from California to Oregon in the fall of 2014. He was traveling to visit his girlfriend in Seattle when, on October 10, 2014, he mysteriously disappeared. Rico, then 37, was last seen leaving the home that he shared with his mother in Alhambra, California. Three days later, his vehicle was found in the Yolo County Regional Park area near Rumsey, California, about 450 miles north of Alhambra. His wallet, cell phone and backpack were all located nearby. Rico is 6’9, weighs 280 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He would be 45 years old today. Anyone with information about Rico should contact the Yolo County Sheriff's Department at (530) 668-5248.

Stacey Smart

Stacey Smart has been missing from the small Trinity County town of Lewiston, California for more than six years. According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the 51-year-old was last seen on October 12, 2016, at the home she shared with her boyfriend. The details of what happened in the days leading up to her disappearance remain unclear. Dateline spoke with Stacey’s daughter Nicole Santos-Hammann in early 2017. She said her mother was usually in daily contact with family, as most of them lived in the Lewiston area. In fact, they’d all gotten together on October 2, to celebrate Stacey’s mother’s 74th birthday. But later that week, Nicole stopped hearing from her mother. Concern quickly grew, especially after news of Stacey’s grandmother’s death and no one could get ahold of her. “My grandmother called and said her phone was disconnected,” Nicole said. “I called and it was disconnected. So I drove up there. No one answered the door. I left a note asking that my mother call me – that it was urgent. I never got a call.” Nicole said the family reported Stacey missing on November 2, 2016. A Facebook page called ‘Help Find Stacey Smart’ has been created for Stacey’s family and friends to post information about her case. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office considers the case to be active, but says no leads have produced any substantial information. No persons of interest have been named in the disappearance. Stacey is described as being 5’8”, and 180 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information regarding Stacey’s disappearance, you are urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 623-3740 or Trinity County Witness Program at 530-623-8138.

Sydney West

UC Berkeley student Sydney West has been missing since September 30, 2020. The then 19-year-old was last seen at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California. After Sydney's parents in North Carolina were unable to reach her for several days, they reported her missing in North Carolina on October 1 and then again in San Francisco on October 2. Police have released security footage of the missing student from the day she disappeared. Sydney was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, and slip-on blue Vans shoes. According to Sydney’s family and police, there has been no activity on her cell phone, social media or bank account. Four months after Sydney vanished, her parents took to social media to announce a reward for information that leads to their daughter’s whereabouts and return. The amount has now more than doubled and stands at $25,000. Sydney is described as being 5’10” and weighing 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Dateline reached out to the San Francisco Police Department in November 2022 for an update on the investigation but has not heard back. If you have information on Sydney’s whereabouts please call the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444, text a tip to TIP411 (begin the text message with SFPD.)

The California Five

Despite active pursuits on social media for many years now, the families of five young men who went missing in the San Francisco, California area a decade ago still have few answers. Jackson Miller, missing May 15, 2010, Cameron Remmer, missing October 6, 2011, Shawn Dickerson, missing December 2, 2011, Crishtian Hughes, missing February 7, 2013, and Sean Sidi, missing May 21, 2013, all vanished from various areas of San Francisco without a trace. On March 26, 2021, a possible sighting of Jackson Miller at a Target in Woodland, California shined a new light on the cases. A woman called the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and reported that she had been approached by a man who identified himself as “Jackson” and stated he was a missing person and asked her for a ride. She declined and he left. According to Oxygen, the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children has since conducted a forensic cross-analysis of the Target surveillance images. The results came back “inconclusive," John Bischoff, Vice President of the Missing Children Division, said. Leads and searches have unearthed virtually no clues in any of their cases, but members of the families have banded together to help in the search efforts and cope with their shared grief. If you have any information regarding any of these five cases, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 558-5508.

Charlene Voight

Charlene Voight had just moved to Littleton, Colorado from her family’s home in Southern California when she disappeared. The move, in part, was so she could finally be with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Jeff Beier. The “always happy” 36-year-old had just graduated from Cal Poly Pomona with a degree in Landscape Architecture, and she was excited to start a new career, her sister Marilyn told Dateline shortly after Charlene disappeared. After not hearing from their daughter for several days, Charlene’s parents reported her missing on July 8, 2016. In March of 2018, authorities concluded a search of a landfill north of Denver in connection with Charlene’s case and while they did not find her body, they did find some of her clothes and the body of a small dog wrapped in a red sweater believed to have belonged to Charlene’s missing Chihuahua, Toby. The dog had been decapitated. In June 2020, an Arapahoe County grand jury in Colorado indicted Jeff Beier for Charlene’s murder. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Beier dumped the items at Tower Landfill in Commerce City, Colorado on July 2, 2016. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, sexual assault, two counts of tampering with evidence, third-degree assault and two counts of attempting to influence a public servant, by misleading authorities about Charlene’s disappearance. He is also charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Shortly after Charlene vanished, Beier moved to Russia, where he has been in custody since 2020 pending a decision on extradition. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Charlene’s body has not been found. If you have any information regarding Charlene’s case, please call the Littleton Police Department at (303) 794-1551.

Kelsie Schelling

Kelsie Schelling went missing from Pueblo, Colorado, on the night of February 4, 2013, after driving there from her home in Denver to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas. The 21-year-old was two months pregnant with the couple's child, a reported stress point in the relationship. Video released by the Pueblo Police Department shows Schelling’s black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze parked in front of a Walmart store around noon the following day. The vehicle had been left there overnight. The next day at 7:20 a.m., an unidentified person can be seen getting into Schelling’s car and driving away. The car was found abandoned a week later at Saint Mary Corwin Medical Center. In November 2017, tips led police to conduct searches in several different areas of Pueblo in connection with Kelsie’s case, but authorities told Dateline they were unable to find anything of significance. On December 1, 2017, police arrested Donthe Lucas for the first-degree murder of Kelsie. Lucas pleaded not guilty. In March 2021, after just a few hours of deliberations, a Pueblo County jury found Donthe Lucas guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In June 2022, Dateline featured Kelsie’s case in the original Peacock TV series “The Last Day.” Police told Dateline they have searched multiple locations over the years, but have not found Kelsie’s body. According to the family’s website, they are offering a $50,000 reward for “information leading to Kelsie's direct return or to her location." If you have any information that can help authorities find Kelsie’s remains, please contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Nefertiri Trader

Nefertiri Trader was last seen on June 30, 2014, by a neighbor who told police Nefertiri was forced from her home and abducted in her own silver Acura RL around 4:00 a.m. in New Castle, Delaware. Police have indicated that foul play is involved in this case, but no person of interest or suspect has been named. In a March 2017 court ruling, Nefertiri was declared legally dead in the hope of bringing in new leads to the police. The car, which authorities have also not located, had the Delaware license plate #404893. Dateline submitted a FOIA request to the Delaware police in November of 2022 but has not heard back. If you have information regarding Nefertiri’s case, please contact the Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.

Calandra Stallworth

Calandra Stallworth has been missing since March 27, 2017. On the night of her disappearance, the 29-year-old dropped her children off at her grandmother’s house in Crestview, Florida and headed to work at the Hilton Sandestin Beach. She called her grandmother after her shift to let her know that she was on her way to pick up the children. She never showed up that night. Calandra was dating a man named Antwon Smith and on April 2, police spotted Antwon driving Calandra’s car with another female passenger inside. Antwon was arrested at the scene for cocaine and marijuana possession and for driving with a suspended or revoked license. Antwon Smith is considered a person of interest and has been questioned by police, but has not been charged in Calandra’s disappearance. In October 2020, in an unrelated case, Antwon was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll. Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say the men were killed and left by the side of the road in Elberta, Alabama on October 8, 2020 after a drug deal went bad. He is currently being held at the Baldwin County jail without bond. In November 2022, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chief Communications Officer Amanda Grant confirmed the Calandra Stallworth case is still active and told Dateline in an email that they “are hoping someone from the community will come forward with information.” Calandra is described as 5'6", weighing 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Crestview Police Department at (850) 682-3544 or 850-682-2055.

Cieha Taylor

According to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, 28-year-old Cieha Taylor was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on February 6, 2020, when she dropped her boyfriend off at his home on Cowart Road in Plant City, Florida, just a few blocks from the call center where she worked. A few hours later, around 7:00 p.m., Cieha’s black 2000 Toyota Solaris was found abandoned about a mile away on railroad tracks at East Trapnell Road. The engine was still running. Her belongings, including her cell phone and debit card, were in the car. Cieha’s family told Dateline that about three weeks after Cieha went missing, her shoes were discovered on a drainage pipe along the road near the railroad tracks where her car had been found. A flier announcing her disappearance was hanging on a post next to the shoes. In 2021, Crystal Clark, the Chief Communications Clerk for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office would not reveal further details to Dateline, but said “Cieha’s disappearance is still an active an open case” and that they are continuing to investigate. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has an episode on Cieha’s case in their podcast called Unfinished Business. Cieha’s family hopes someone with information will call authorities and have set up a Facebook page ‘Finding Cieha,’ in the hope of finding answers in her case. Cieha was last seen wearing a gray, white, blue and red striped dress, possibly with a pink sweater over it. She is described as approximately 5’6” and 170 lbs. She has auburn/red shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information on Cieha’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Donna Chatterton

Donna Chatterton’s mobile home in Lee County, Florida went up in flames on February 4, 2015. There were no remains found in the charred remnants of the home, and no one could find Donna. Authorities have said they believe the fire was accidental, most likely started by a space heater that was left running. However, officials do believe the 46-year-old met with some type of foul play. Family members said authorities came close to charging someone in connection with Donna’s disappearance, but said there was not enough evidence to move forward. In 2020, NBC affiliate NBC2 News spoke to Donna's mother, Diane Bisram. Diane told them that she believes her daughter was murdered over an argument with her roommate about rent money. “The last thing I can remember, [Donna] told me [her ex-roommate] wasn’t paying his rent,” Diane told NBC2. “And I said ‘Donna, if he’s not paying you rent, then you have to tell him he has to leave.’” Dateline reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office in 2022 for an update but did not receive a response. Donna is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 100 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. She would be 53 years old today. If you have any information regarding Donna’s case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1810.

Eileen Peluffo

Eileen Peluffo vanished from Daytona Beach, Florida on July 15, 2015, after traveling to the sunshine state from her home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Her fiancé, who had stayed behind at their North Carolina home, was contacted by the Florida Highway Patrol on July 13, 2015 who informed him that the car Eileen had been driving, which was registered in his name, had been located on I-95 and impounded. Eileen was spotted a few days later on July 15 in Daytona Beach. On July 16, officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department located Eileen’s purse containing her ID on a sidewalk near Ormond Beach. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue is investigating, but says there have been no recent updates in her case. When she went missing, Eileen was 54 years old, 5’2”, and weighed about 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair, but may dye her hair burgundy. She has a skin discoloration on her chest and a scar on her elbow from a childhood biking accident. Eileen would be 61 years old today. Anyone with information on Eileen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue at (386) 248-8131 or Volusia County dispatch at (386) 248-1777.

Kelley Brannon

Kelley Brannon, 36, was last known to be at the Sunshine Inn Hotel in Live Oak, Florida, on the evening of July 14, 2020, and into the early morning hours of July 15. According to Captain Jason Rountree with the Live Oak Police Department, Kelley and her boyfriend, Eddie Emerson, had been traveling from Gainesville, Florida to Detroit, Michigan in separate vehicles on July 9 when Eddie’s truck broke down. Eddie told police that they got a hotel room while awaiting car repair. After an ongoing argument, Kelley left the hotel room but continued to text her boyfriend. Just before 1:00 a.m. on July 15, Kelley left a voicemail for her boyfriend stating she was “getting in a car.” Her purse with money and ID were left behind in her own car at the hotel, but her phone and guitar were missing. Captain Rountree told Dateline that several people have been interviewed on multiple occasions, including locals who came into contact with the couple during their time in Suwannee County, the hotel guests, and Kelley’s boyfriend, Eddie. In 2020, Eddie told Dateline that he felt like he should have been there to protect her. Following Kelley’s disappearance, Eddie told Dateline, he stayed in Live Oak for four days searching for her, hanging fliers and talking to the locals. Eddie was once considered a person of interest due to the nature of his and Kelly's relationship, although it is unclear if he still is. Kelley is 5’5”, weighs approximately 130 lbs., and has blue eyes and black hair that is graying. She has a circle tattoo on her right hand near her thumb. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts, carrying her guitar. Lieutenant Douglas Homan with the Live Oak Police Department told Dateline in an email in 2022 that his office is still actively working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Live Oak Police Department at 386-362-7463.

Lauren Dumolo

Lauren Dumolo, 29, was last seen by her boyfriend at the apartment they shared on Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral, Florida on June 19, 2020. On the same day, Lauren’s purse was found in Four Freedoms Park, a place she was known to frequent. Her cell phone was later found in the apartment. On June 24, 2020, police deemed Lauren’s disappearance “suspicious” and the status was changed to missing person endangered, based on their investigation, according to Detective Nick Jones of the Cape Coral Police. Police are looking at all leads in the case and Det. Jones confirmed several people have been interviewed, including Lauren’s boyfriend. He would not comment on whether anyone they’ve interviewed is being considered a person of interest in the case. Lauren is described as being 5’0” and weighing about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and light brown hair that, at the time of her disappearance, had been dyed blonde. She has tattoos, including “Namaste” on her right side, a symbol on her wrist, an “NY” symbol on her pelvis, and rosary beads on her ankle. Lauren would be 31 years old today. Anyone with any information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cape Coral Police at (239) 574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip here or at www.capecops.com/tips. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please reference case number 20-011323.

Leila Cavett

Leila Cavett was reported missing after her 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found wandering around alone outside an apartment complex in Miramar, Florida on July 26, 2020. The 21-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia mother was last seen in Hollywood, Florida, on July 25, 2020, driving a white mid-to-late ‘90s Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup truck with a red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window. On July 28, Leila’s pickup truck was found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot in Hollywood, two miles from where her son had been found. In August 2020, federal agents arrested Shannon Demar Ryan in Florida and charged him with kidnapping in connection with Leila’s disappearance. Shortly before Ryan’s arrest, he posted a video online discussing how he met up with Leila at a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood on July 25 to buy her truck before her disappearance. According to the arrest affidavit provided to Dateline, Ryan told investigators he paid $3,000 to Leila for her truck and the three of them left in his 2004 Gold Lexus ES 330 to spend the day at Fort Lauderdale beach, leaving the truck behind. When they returned, he said he parked at the gas pumps at RaceTrac and told investigators that Leila and her son left in a dark sedan with several unknown men. He stated it was the last time he saw her. According to the affidavit, law enforcement reviewed the security footage from the RaceTrac gas station, which did not show Ryan’s car at the pumps as he described it, and did not show Leila leaving in a dark sedan. Investigators say a car resembling Ryan’s was spotted on security video in front of the apartment complex in Miramar just minutes before Leila’s son was found. On August 15, 2020 law enforcement officials searched Ryan’s Lexus and discovered a half-empty container of all-purpose cleaner with bleach, several black trash bags and a white powdery substance. In October 2020, the FBI in Miami searched the Monarch Hill Landfill in Pompano Beach, but did not release further details in the investigation, or how they were able to zero in on the landfill. “The FBI continues to actively pursue every lead related to this investigation,” the department said in a statement. “We are still seeking information about Leila Cavett’s disappearance.” Ryan is facing felony charges of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and child neglect – all connected to Leila’s disappearance. Ryan has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held at Broward County Jail without bond. The Broward County Clerk’s Office told Dateline in an email that Ryan has a court date set for December 16, 2022. Anyone with information that might help locate Leila Cavett is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

Marsha Lyle

Marsha Lyle disappeared from Jacksonville, Florida on May 8, 2020. That day, the 41-year-old bought gas at the Pilot Gas Station in Jasper, Florida at 12:56 p.m. It was her last known debit card purchase. According to security video released by the Jacksonville Police Department, Marsha was then seen at a Walgreens on Park Street in Jacksonville at 3:35 p.m. Three hours later, at 6:28 p.m., she was seen on security video at a uniform shop on Phillips Highway in Jacksonville. In the video, she is seen walking away from her car. She never returned. Two weeks later, Marsha’s car was found abandoned in the parking lot of the shopping plaza on Philips Highway in Jacksonville, where the uniform shop is located. Marsha had been living in Seale, Alabama, but was believed to have been traveling to Clewiston, Florida, to visit her family. Her sister, Bernadette Wartak, who lives in California, and their mother, Eileen Thompson, who lives in their hometown of Clewiston, Florida, are both Health Care surrogates for Marsha. Bernadette told Dateline Marsha had been diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, a mix of Bipolar and Schizophrenia, which is believed to have been caused by the inoperable brain tumor Marsha has been living with for years. Her family believes Marsha was trying to get home to their mother in Clewiston, but got confused, even though she was only 30 minutes away. Marsha was a devout Seventh Day Adventist and youth leader for the Pathfinders program at her church. Her family says she loved to be alone with God, and may have gone to a wooded area for peace and quiet. They insist Marsha would never go this long without trying to contact a family member. Marsha is described as being 5’4”, 140 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. She often wears a black or white head covering. Marsha has a scar on her hip from a dog bite as a child and a scar on her stomach from a feeding tube. She also has scars on her chest from removing breast implants. Her natural hair has a patch of gray at the front. Anyone with information on Marsha’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama at 334- 298-6535 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Noemi Gonzalez

The family of Noemi Gonzalez has gone almost eight years not knowing where the beloved mother and grandmother is. Noemi disappeared from her North Miami, Florida home in the early morning hours of February 12, 2014. Her adult son, Pedrito, was staying with Noemi at the time and says he awoke to find her gone. Her bed was unmade, the front door was unlocked, but her purse and cell phone were still inside. Few clues have ever been found in connection with the case. She is described as 5'1", weighing 160 lbs., with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. Noemi would be 63 years old today. If you have any information regarding Noemi’s case, please call the North Miami Police Department at (305) 891-0294.

Reny Jose

Reny Jose was a 22-year-old engineering student at Rice University with a 4.0 GPA when he was reported missing while on spring break in Panama City, Florida. According to the friends with whom he was on the trip, Reny was last seen leaving their rented beach house around 7:00 p.m. on March 3, 2014. His friends reported him missing the next morning. The exact circumstances of Reny’s disappearance remain a mystery, but police did locate his clothes and cell phone in a trash can behind the house. Reny would be 30 years old today. Anyone with information about Reny’s case is encouraged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.

Veronica Marllen Reyes-Diaz

Veronica Marllen Reyes-Diaz was last seen on Saturday, January 18, 2020, when she picked up her children from her sister’s house in Plant City, Florida. The 23-year-old took them home to their house in nearby Dover, Florida. She put them to bed and walked outside. She hasn’t been seen since. Veronica's Chevy Yukon was found parked outside the house. Her car keys and wallet with cash were inside the vehicle. Veronica’s father told Dateline her cell phone pinged in the area over the weekend, but by Monday, it had either died or been turned off because no messages or calls were going through. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office now has a podcast called “Unfinished Business” to call attention to their unsolved cases. Each episode focuses on a missing person or an unsolved murder. Veronica is one of the cases. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chief Communications Officer Amanda Grant told Dateline in an email in 2022 that "detectives are diligently and thoroughly investigating all tips we receive." Veronica is described as being 4’11” and 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair was dyed burgundy at the time of her disappearance. She has a mole near her left eye and may be wearing glasses. Veronica was last seen wearing a white and gray long sleeve cropped shirt, jeans and sandals. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Allahnia Lenoir

On the night of July 30, 2022, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was reportedly hanging out with three people at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia. The three were later identified as a close family friend, and two men – Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite. The close friend left early and called Allahnia's mother the next morning, July 31, to make sure Allahnia made it home safely. But Allahnia never made it home and on August 1, her mother reported her missing. On September 20, the Atlanta Police Department announced that they believe Allahnia has been murdered. Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds were named suspects and are facing felony murder and concealing a death charges. Diante Reynolds is currently in police custody. According to Fulton County court documents, he is not eligible for bond. Steven Oboite has not yet been detained and is believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information regarding Oboite’s whereabouts. Allahnia's body has not been found. The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information about Allahnia’s disappearance or the whereabouts of Steven Oboite to contact them at 404-546-4235.

Ciera Breland

According to the Johns Creek Police Department, 31-year-old Ciera Breland was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's house on February 24, 2022, in Johns Creek, Georgia. Her husband. Xavier Breland, reported her missing in Carmel, Indiana, after returning home from the Georgia road trip without her. He has been listed as a person of interest in Ciera’s disappearance. Xavier Breland is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail on contempt of court charges unrelated to Ciera’s disappearance. Dateline reached out to his attorney who is in trial this week but has not yet heard back. Communications Lieutenant Officer Debra Coble told Dateline in November 2022 that the Johns Creek Police Department is still working on Ciera’s disappearance. Ciera is 5’, weighs 120 lbs., and has blonde hair. She has several tattoos: three little trees on her ring finger, a Florida State arrow on her left wrist, and a sunburst on her back left rib cage. Anyone with information regarding Ciera's case is asked to contact the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1600 or the Johns Creek Police Department tip line at 678-474-1610.

Ebony Giddens

Ebony Giddens, 27, was last heard from on Sunday, March 11, 2018. When her brother arrived at her Columbus, Georgia apartment the next morning to take her kids to school, Ebony was nowhere to be found. Ebony’s purse, wallet, and keys were inside the apartment, but her cell phone was missing. Family and police have searched extensively for Ebony but have yet to find anything of significance. On October 31, 2019, a Columbus jury found Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, Malcolm Jackson, guilty of assault, possession of a firearm, and stalking Ebony. Ebony vanished days after pressing charges against him. During the trial, Jackson maintained his innocence. Authorities say Jackson is considered a person of interest but has not been named a suspect or charged in Ebony’s disappearance. As of November 2022, detectives in the Special Victims Unit are still investigating the case. Ebony is 4’9” and weighs about 110 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information on Ebony’s disappearance, please call the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

Jenna Van Gelderen

Jenna Van Gelderen was last heard from while pet-sitting her parents’ cat in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta on the night of August 18, 2017. The 25-year-old had plans to meet a friend the next day. But when the friend arrived at the house, neither Jenna nor her vehicle was there. Jenna’s brother, Will, was contacted and he found their parents’ home in disarray. Many of Jenna’s belongings were left behind; all that was missing was a WWII tapestry. After three days of not hearing from Jenna, the family reported her missing. Jenna’s dark blue Mazda 6 was found a couple of weeks later parked along a road in northwest Atlanta. Detective Shiera Campbell of the DeKalb Police Department previously told Dateline there was nothing left in the car, and the gas tank was empty. In August 2021, a memorial service was held at Shearith Israel, the first time Jenna’s family and the community had formally mourned her. Any tips regarding Jenna’s case should be provided to the DeKalb Police Department at (770) 724-7600 or https://gbi.georgia.gov.

Jessica Vanzant Dietzel

Jessica Vanzant Dietzel, a 21-year-old mother who had been living in Leesburg, Georgia, was last in contact with her family in mid-February 2020. She was last seen around the same time in the area of Albany, Georgia near the Flint River. There has been no activity on her social media or bank account since. Deputy Daniel Alday with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline there is no concrete date of when exactly Jessica disappeared, but they believe it’s in the time frame between February 16 and March 1. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are working jointly on the case because Jessica lived in Lee County but was last seen in Albany, which is in Dougherty County. Albany Police Department Spokesperson Phyllis Banks told Dateline in 2021 that they are doing everything they can to find Jessica, but there have been no updates. Jessica is described as being 5’7”, 150 lbs., with green eyes and long, straight blonde hair. The name “Elena” is tattooed on her left upper chest near her collarbone. She has a nose ring in her right nostril, and a stud immediately below her right lower lip. Anyone with any information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100, the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS, or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012.

Morgan Bauer

Morgan Bauer mysteriously vanished in 2016 after she moved from Aberdeen, South Dakota to Atlanta, Georgia. According to Sherri Sichmeller, Morgan’s mother, the 19-year-old had arranged to stay with a man she met on Craigslist, offering to clean and do other chores until she settled into a job. But for an unknown reason, Morgan was reportedly kicked out of that temporary home and was living at a local motel. She stopped posting on social media and last spoke with family members and friends on February 29, 2016. Sherri told Dateline in 2016 she continues to fight for her daughter’s case to receive the attention it deserves and posts on the ‘Missing Morgan’ Facebook page. No suspects or persons of interest have been named in this case. Morgan would be 25 years old today. In November 2022, Atlanta Police Department Public Information Officer Anthony Grant told Dateline in an email that "the investigation continues." If you have any information regarding Morgan’s case, please call the Atlanta Police Missing Person Unit at (404) 546-4235.

Olivia Fowler

27-year-old Olivia Fowler was last seen on August 13, 2021, walking in Meriwether County, Georgia. According to Olivia’s sister, Roxanne, Olivia’s boyfriend told her that the night before, Olivia had stayed at her boyfriend's house in Manchester but when he got up the next morning, she wasn't there. Chief Deputy Byron Hadley with the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office told Dateline that Olivia was last seen on August 13, 2021, around 10:30 a.m. by a Georgia Department of Natural Resources Officer on Pebblebrook Road. Roxanne told Dateline she believes her sister was headed to a part of town in Meriwether County called "The Cove." Olivia is 5’2”, 105 lbs., with dirty blonde hair with blonde highlights and green eyes. In November 2022, Chief Byron Hadley told Dateline in an email that this is still an “active on-going investigation.” Anyone with information regarding Olivia's disappearance is asked to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-6651, the main office number at (706) 672-4489 or the FBI Tip Line at (770) 216-3000.

Tiffany Foster

35-year-old Tiffany Foster was last seen leaving her home in Newnan, Georgia, on March 1, 2021. According to her family, she was on her way to the grocery store. It is unclear if she made it there. On March 2, she was reported missing after failing to show up at her college class. Six days later, Tiffany’s Nissan Altima was found in College Park, about 30 miles from her home, with her purse and keys inside the car. Tiffany’s family told Dateline that she was a devoted mother who had recently become engaged. At a March 23 press conference Tiffany’s fiancé, Reginald Robertson, appeared with deputies and pleaded for the public to come forward with information on Tiffany’s whereabouts. In October of 2021, Toby Nix, Public Information Officer for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that while investigating Tiffany’s disappearance, investigators with the sheriff’s office discovered evidence of an incident that had occurred in November 2020, prior to Tiffany’s disappearance, in which Robertson, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted her. Robertson was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault for that prior incident. He is currently being held in Coweta County without bond. Nix added that Robertson is considered a person of interest in Tiffany's disappearance, but he has not been charged or named a suspect. Tiffany is described as being 5’2” and weighs 220 lbs. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is offering an award of up to $60,000 for her safe return. Anyone with information regarding Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

Kainalu Higbee

41-year-old Kainalu Higbee, also known as Kai, was last seen on May 7, 2022, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. According to his wife, Samantha, the father of three struggled on and off with substance abuse. She told Dateline he “fell off the wagon” again on May 6, so she kicked him out of the house. Kai went to his mother's house in Lahaina to sober up. According to Samantha, on May 7, Kai gave his mother his phone, told her "Happy Mother's Day" and left the house. That was the last time anyone saw him. A few days later, his white Toyota Tacoma was found abandoned at a local restaurant near the Lahaina Harbor with all of his belongings still inside. In June, Samantha told Dateline that Kai loved his truck and would never abandon it. She said she fears something bad happened to her husband. In November 2022, Lieutenant Nicholas Angell with the Maui Police Department told Dateline in an email that Kai is still missing. Kai is 6’0,” 185 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. He has a significant number of traditional Hawaiian tattoos on his legs, arm, chest and back, as well as his wife's name "Sammie" tattooed on his stomach. It’s also important to note that Kai has an identical twin brother, Ka’unalu, so the two are often mistaken for one another. Kai was last seen wearing dark-colored board shorts and a white shirt. Anyone with information regarding Kai’s disappearance is asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

Kevin Winters

Michigan native, 51-year-old Kevin Winters, disappeared in Maui, Hawaii, on September 3, 2021. Dateline spoke with Kevin's sister, Karen Hopp, in July 2022. She said that Kevin had been living in Maui for the past 15 years. On September 2, 2021, Kevin visited a brewery in Kahana, Hawaii, and around 9:45 p.m., deposited a check at an ATM at the First Hawaiian Bank nearby. The next morning, on September 3, Kevin was captured on security footage in the same clothing, depositing money at the same ATM. That was the last time Kevin was seen. Karen said she found it highly unusual for her brother to be depositing money and even more unusual that he hadn't called his mother, whom he spoke to every day. Kevin was reported missing on September 19, 2021. He is 5’10” and 160 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, blue jeans, and black dress shoes. In November 2022, Lieutenant Nicholas Angell with the Maui Police Department confirmed that Kevin is still missing and the Maui Police Department is still investigating his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding Kevin's disappearance is asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

Moreira "Mo" Monsalve

Moreira "Mo" Monsalve was last seen on January 12, 2014, at her ex-boyfriend Bernard Brown’s house. Mo’s daughter, Alexis, reported her mother missing two days later, on January 14, 2014. Several days after that, Mo's belongings were found just a few miles from her Maui, Hawaii home in a dumpster behind the Wailuku Community Center. On September 20, 2019, Brown was indicted by a grand jury for Mo’s murder. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. According to the Associated Press, in October 2021, a judge denied a defense request to move his trial away from Maui. Defense attorney Gerald Johnson cited the need “to prevent jury contamination,” given the publicity generated during the search for Mo on Maui. Judge Peter Cahill decided there was no basis to move the trial. On August 25, 2022, Brown was found guilty. His sentencing has been delayed until January 2023. Investigators with the Maui Police Department said that “despite a lengthy and detailed investigation,” Mo’s body has not been found. Mo’s family and friends created the ‘Mowatch’ page dedicated to finding their lost loved one and helping other families of missing persons in Hawaii spread awareness. If you have any information that can help find Mo, please contact Detective Oran Satterfield of the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6431.

Alexis Scott

Alexis Scott was at a party in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois on the night of Friday, September 22, 2017, when she vanished. Partygoers confirmed to police that Alexis was at the party, but nobody knew exactly when she left or if she left with anyone. The 20-year-old was reported missing five days later by her mother, April Allen. April told Dateline her worries grew when she realized her daughter hadn’t posted anything on social media, which she usually did daily. There have been no named suspects or persons of interest in the case. The family, along with community members, runs the ‘Alexis Camry Scott’ Facebook page to gather tips and organize meetings. If Alexis’s disappearance is felonious, Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect. Alexis is described as being 5’1” and about 140 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair. She also has several tattoos: “royalty” on her inner left arm, paw prints on her right shoulder, “Trevon” on her right wrist, “Tevin Jr.” on her right shoulder, and “Lily” on her left shoulder. Alexis has pierced ears and had braces on her lower teeth when she vanished. Alexis would be 25 years old today. If you have any information regarding Alexis’s disappearance, please call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

Erica Thompson

Erica Thompson was last seen on security video on September 25, 2019, driving near Veterans Memorial Circle in Brookfield, Illinois. Erica was employed at Empire Hard Chrome Inc., in Chicago and when she did not show up for work that week, her family grew concerned.. Erica’s only son, Michael Russo, told NBC Chicago that it was unlike his mother to not show up at work, or check in with her family. Michael said he went to check on his mother on October 1 and found the back door of her home open with the air conditioning “running at full blast.” He said there were moldy dishes in the sink and cat vomit was everywhere. Erica’s vehicle, a dark purple 2014 Nissan Juke with Illinois license plate #E27 3380, was also missing. Police consider her to be an “endangered” missing person. Investigators were able to ping Erica’s phone and discovered that it had traveled through several nearby communities, and as far as Missouri, early on September 26. In 2019, the Brookfield Police Department released a statement, “We are committed to providing every resource available to locating Ms. Erica Thompson. We sincerely hope that she is okay and appreciate the help and support of the residents of Brookfield, the general public, and cooperatives like Crime Stoppers in aiding us in our efforts to solve this missing persons case.” Erica is described as 5’6”, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and auburn hair that is sometimes dyed. She has tattoos of fairies on her hip and a small blue heart on her foot. She would be 56 years old today. Anyone with information about Erica Thompson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Brookfield Police at 708-244-4862 or email mcat@mcatpolice.org.

Jared Hanna

28-year-old Jared Hanna disappeared on July 2, 2011, while driving through Clinton County, Illinois. A witness told police they believe it was Jared who knocked on their door around 8:30 a.m. asking for directions to a nearby town. The last confirmed sighting of Jared was a few hours later at 11:45 a.m. on security images at a local food mart. His cell phone last pinged off a tower in Centralia, a nearly two-hour drive from that food mart, around 9:30 p.m. that night. After that, the phone was either turned off or died. His 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned and out of gas on Joliff Bridge Road, an isolated area more than 70 miles from his home. After chasing down numerous leads for more than a decade, police say no significant information has been produced. In November 2022, Sheriff Dan Travous with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office told Dateline in an email that Clinton is still missing and they remain the lead agency investigating his case. Jared would be 39 years old today. If you have any information regarding Jared’s whereabouts please call the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at (618) 594-4555.

Kianna Galvin

Kianna Galvin of South Elgin, Illinois, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2016, leaving her family’s home. According to Kianna’s mother, Fionna, the 17-year-old told her younger sister she was headed to a nearby park to meet a friend and would return home in several hours. She never returned. Kianna failed to check in that evening or on Saturday, despite her mother’s pleading texts.At first Fionna thought Kianna might be with one of her many friends, but when she didn’t hear from her daughter on Sunday morning – Mother’s Day – she reported her daughter missing to the South Elgin Police Department. “She never would not contact me on Mother’s Day if she was OK,” Fionna told Dateline at the time. Authorities have exhausted every lead in the case. They do not believe that Kianna ran away. Kianna’s family continues to post on social media pleading for anyone with information to call the police. In November 2022, the South Elgin Police Department confirmed that the agency is still investigating Kianna’s disappearance. Kianna is described as 5’6”, weighing 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She would be 23 years old today. If you have any information regarding Kianna’s case, please call the South Elgin Police Department at (847) 741-2151.

Kierra Coles

Kierra Coles was last seen on October 2, 2018, leaving her apartment on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. The 27-year-old was three months pregnant at the time. The day she disappeared, Kierra called out sick from her job as a letter carrier at the U.S. Postal Service. Security video showed Kierra leaving her apartment at 82nd Street and Coles Avenue and walking past her car. She is seen wearing her U.S. Postal Service uniform, despite having called in sick. Her mother reported her missing two days later when calls kept going to voicemail. Police went to Kierra’s apartment to conduct a welfare check. Kierra was nowhere to be seen, but her car was still parked out front. Anthony Gugliemi, Chief Communications Officer at the Chicago Police Department told Dateline in 2018 that foul play is suspected in Kierra’s disappearance. In 2021, the family increased their reward in the case to $49,500. Additionally, the National Association of Letter Carriers is offering $3,500 for information leading to her location. Kierra is described as being 5'4", and weighing about 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand, and one that says “lucky Libra” on her back. She would be 31 years old today. Anyone with information on Kierra’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chicago Police Department’s Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.

Vikki Vukelich

In February of 1991, Vikki Vukelich, 32, spent her days running her hair salon, Hair Designs by Vikki. Her daughter, Jill, told Dateline that when her mother got home from work on February 23, 1991, she was ready to go to bed, but her husband wanted to go to a party. When Jill woke up, her mother was nowhere to be found. Vikki’s husband, David, told authorities Vikki left the house on foot and walked toward the highway, according to Illinois State Police Senior Agent Tony Gentry. Gentry said the Glenwood Police Department interviewed David shortly after his wife’s disappearance but seemed to have only collected his timeline of events from the night Vikki was last seen. The Illinois State Police tried to interview David again, but Gentry said David refused to meet. Gentry told Dateline that David Vukelich is considered a suspect in Vikki’s disappearance, but “in the state of Illinois, if you don’t have a body, you don’t have a crime.” David Vukelich did not respond to Dateline’s request for comment on the case. Tony Gentry is retired now, but told Dateline in early 2019 that he still makes calls on Vikki’s case. In November 2022, the Glenwood Police Department told Dateline that “at this time, we don't have any updates and she is believed to be still missing.” At the time of her disappearance, Vikki was 5’4” and weighed about 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She would be 63 years old today. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Vikki’s disappearance, please call the Illinois State Police at (217) 785-2035.

Dawnita Wilkerson

Dawnita Wilkerson told her family she‘d be right back when she walked out of her brother’s house in Evansville, Indiana, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The 44-year-old mother of six never returned. Dawnita’s aunt, Julia Womack, told Dateline that when her niece didn’t call her mother as she usually did, the family became worried. “Every day she calls her mom at 5:00 a.m.,” Julia said. “Somebody always knows where she is. And suddenly everybody just stopped hearing from her. We knew something had to be wrong.” The family reported Dawnita missing. Julia said detectives met with the family in July of 2020 to brief them on the case, but the family said they are not authorized to discuss details for fear of harming the investigation. An officer with the Evansville Police Department confirmed in November 2022 that Dawnita's case is still an active investigation. Dawnita is 5’3” and weighs approximately 145 lbs., with brown eyes and dark hair. Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979 or call the Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).

Diamond Bynum and King Walker

On July 25, 2015, Diamond Bynum, 21, and her nephew, King Walker, 2, went missing from the house where Diamond lived with her father and stepmother in Gary, Indiana. Dateline spoke with Eugene Bynum Jr. one year after the disappearance. He said his wife, Susanne, Diamond and King had taken a nap that Saturday afternoon and when Susanne woke up the two were gone. The family had only recently moved to Gary.

Eugene told Dateline his daughter has Prader-Willi syndrome, a condition characterized by slow mental development and an always-present state of hunger. The family believes Diamond took King for a walk and got lost. At their old home, Diamond was able to go on walks around their neighborhood because she knew the area and the neighbors were aware of her condition. Family members have spent more than seven years pleading with the public for any information they may have, but few clues have been uncovered. A spokesperson for the Gary Police Department told Dateline in 2021 that the case is open and all tips are followed up on, but there have been no new developments. Friends and family still post on the ‘Help Find Diamond Bynum & King Walker’ Facebook page asking for help with their search. A $1,000 reward is being offered for their safe return. Today, Diamond would be 28 years old and King would be 9 years old. If you have any information regarding Diamond and King’s cases, please contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1260.

Marina Boelter

On New Year's Eve in 2014, Marina Boelter was seen leaving the IGA grocery store where she worked in Bloomfield, Indiana, around 6:00 p.m. D.J. Lockhart, Marina’s former boyfriend and father of her young son, was reportedly in the parking lot of the store at the time. He told police he saw the 18-year-old being driven away from the store by an older man. Just six weeks after Marina disappeared, D.J. Lockhart was found stabbed to death. Indiana State Police said, however, they have no evidence to suggest the two incidents are connected in any way. Marina’s family continues to search for her and posts updates on the Facebook page ‘Find Marina Boelter.’ In November 2022, an officer with the Indiana State Police Department told Dateline that Marina's case is still an active investigation. Marina is described as 5’3”, weighing 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her foot of a star with butterfly wings. If you have any information that can help bring Marina home, please contact the Indiana State Police at (812) 332-4411.

Detreck Foster

When Detreck Foster of Independence, Kansas, missed Mother’s Day 2020, his family was concerned. That concern only grew when, in June, he missed celebrating his 38th birthday with his twin sister, and Father’s Day with his daughters – all of which was unusual behavior, according to his family. Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison told Dateline last year that there were various reports from Detreck’s friends saying they saw him in mid-April 2020 in the Independence area. Police believe the last confirmed sighting was on April 12, 2020 in Independence. Chief Harrison would not share any further details on the case, but confirmed it is still an open investigation. He added that investigators do believe Detreck was murdered. In September 2020, the Kansas Governor signed a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Detreck’s disappearance and suspected murder. Detreck is described as being 5’9”, weighing 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the Independence Police Department at (620) 332-1700 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Andrea Michelle Knabel

Andrea Michelle Knabel, a 37-year-old mother from Louisville, Kentucky, who dedicated her time volunteering for an organization that searches for missing people, was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on August 13, 2019, walking in the area of the 4000 block of Fincastle Road near her home in Louisville’s Audubon Park. Andrea had been volunteering for the group Missing in America, an organization unaffiliated with Dateline’s digital series, but similarly intended to help locate the missing. The organization said Andrea is the first member of their group to have gone missing. Louisville Metro Police said Andrea made some phone calls asking for a ride between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., in the area where she was last seen. Her cell phone has not been active since then. In October 2019, the ‘Finding Andrea’ Facebook page announced that the reward for information leading to the direct recovery of Andrea is now $10,000. Andrea is described as 5’7”, approximately 190 lbs, with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and white shorts. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD.

Brookelyn Farthing

Brookelyn Farthing was only 18 years old when she went missing in the early hours of June 22, 2013. The night she was last seen, Brookelyn went with her younger sister, a cousin and some friends to a party outside Berea, Kentucky. Although her family members decided to leave, Brookelyn chose to stay behind. The details surrounding the rest of the night remain a mystery, but it was around 4:00 a.m. the next day when Brookelyn sent text messages to friends saying she needed a ride home because she was “scared.” Police arrived at the party house several hours later. The host told police he had left the house in the morning to let some horses out. He said when he returned home he saw burn damage from a small fire but no sign of Brookelyn. A massive search was launched, but turned up little evidence. Police have not named any persons of interest or suspects in the case. Brookelyn’s family has a website, findbrookefarthing.com, and has offered a $14,000 reward "for information leading to the return of Brookelyn Farthing or capture and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance." At the time of her disappearance, Brookelyn was 5’1”, and weighed 110 lbs. In November 2022, an officer with the Kentucky State Police Department told Dateline Brookelyn’s case remains open. If you have any information regarding Brookelyn's disappearance, please call the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

Crystal Rogers

Crystal Rogers, a 35-year-old mother of five, was last seen on July 3, 2015, at the Bardstown, Kentucky home she shared with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, and the couple's young son. Two days later, her unlocked Chevy Impala was found along Kentucky's Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her belongings still inside. In October 2015, the Nelson County Sheriff officially named Brooks Houck a suspect in Crystal’s disappearance. Houck's brother, who worked as a Bardstown police officer, was terminated from the department after officials say he interfered with the investigation into the case. Danny L. Singleton, a longtime employee of Houck, was charged with 38 counts of perjury for lying to investigators under oath in December of 2015. No charges have been filed in connection with Crystal’s disappearance, but officials have said they believe Crystal is dead. In August 2020, the FBI took over as the lead agency in the investigation. More than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers arrived in Bardstown and executed new search warrants at several properties connected to Brooks Houck. In the summer of 2021, FBI agents began excavation efforts at a home in a subdivision built by Houck in Bardstown. In September 2021, the FBI announced in a tweet that it concluded those search efforts. According to the statement, several “items of interest” were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, but the FBI has remained silent on the details of their findings. In October 2022, FBI Louisville announced in a tweet that they were "conducting judicially authorized activity” at an address in Bardstown “in relation to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers." They did not reveal what was uncovered during that investigation. The FBI urges those who may have information about the case to come forward. The FBI's Crystal Rogers Task Force website was created so people can share information regarding the case. There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Crystal’s whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Crystal’s case, please contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, CrystalRogersTaskForce.com/tips or visit www.crystalrogerstaskforce.com.

Richard Lea

On September 3, 2018, Richard Lea was enjoying a weekend away with family at Grayson Lake, in Grayson, Kentucky, a place they had been going to for years. The 62-year-old had been diagnosed with dementia in 2015. After getting off the boat, Richard joined his wife, Leslie, at the playground with their grandchildren. Seeing their father was safe, Richard’s children went back to the boat. “[My dad] knew that area and he knew the lake,” daughter Katie Harsh told Dateline. “They got to the playground and my dad started walking around it. And every time he walked around it, the circle would get bigger. My mom would yell for him, and he would come back,” she said. “But the last time she yelled for him, he just ignored her and kept walking. According to Katie, before Leslie could gather the grandchildren and go catch up to her husband, Richard had walked out of sight. It was around 6:30 p.m. Richard, who at that point had been nonverbal for a year, did not have a cell phone, ID, or credit card on him at the time. State and local agencies arrived that evening to help search for Richard but he was never located. An officer with the Kentucky State Police Department told Dateline in November 2022 that there have been no updates in Richard’s case. Richard is described as being 5’6”, and weighing 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue cotton shorts, gray shoes and a camouflage hat with a “P” on it. Richard would be 66 years old today. If you have any information on Richard’s whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police Post 14 at (606) 928-6421.

Samantha Sperry

25-year-old Samantha Sperry was reportedly last seen in Graves County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Authorities told Dateline that the last person to see the young mother alive was her boyfriend’s father, Dusty Holder. Dusty told police that he and Samantha had spent the previous night sleeping on a four-wheeler in the woods. He said that in the morning Samantha took off in one direction and he went in the other. Samantha hasn’t been seen since. The Graves County Sheriff’s Department told Dateline in 2018 that through search warrants, they collected and sent more than 30 pieces of evidence for examination in connection with Samantha’s disappearance. Investigators conducted laboratory analysis of evidence that was submitted and a detailed review of electronic evidence, but said in an effort to not compromise the integrity of the ongoing investigation, more specific details could not be released. Authorities said they worked with the Kentucky State Police to try to triangulate cell phones to get a clear picture of people’s whereabouts at various time frames surrounding Samantha’s disappearance, but it has not led to her location. Police also say they have questioned both Samantha’s boyfriend, Rhen Hendrickson, and his father, Dusty, multiple times and both have passed polygraph tests. In 2020, the FBI and other outside agencies joined the investigation to help with interviewing and re-interviewing witnesses or persons of interest, conducting a detailed and methodical review of all electronic evidence, and laboratory analysis of evidence submitted. There have been no arrests or persons of interest named in connection to Samantha’s disappearance. As of November 2022, there have been no further updates but authorities say the case is still open and active. West Kentucky Crime Stoppers and Samantha’s family are offering a $5,000 reward to the person or persons who provide information to law enforcement that results in discovering Samantha’s location, or results in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved with her disappearance. Samantha is described as being 5’6” and weighs about 125 lbs. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a hoodie. She would be 29 years old today. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 502-263-6000, or West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL, Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721, or the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or at sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov.

Ella Goodie

32-year-old Ella Goodie was last seen on March 9, 2022, in the Calcasieu Parish area of Louisiana. Ella’s best friend, Felicia, told Dateline that Ella had been working for Lyft but wanted to make more money and started driving customers without the app. According to the Louisiana State Police, on March 9, the last passenger in Ella’s car was a man named Brandon Francisco. On April 4, almost a month after Ella’s disappearance, authorities announced that her black 2012 Audi Q5 had been found in St. Joseph, Missouri, 13 hours away from where she was last seen. Francisco is considered a person of interest in Ella's disappearance. On March 25, Francisco was arrested for an unrelated case. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in that case and is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence. He has not been charged in connection with Ella’s disappearance. Dateline spoke with his attorney of record in October 2022, who said she has not been contacted by investigators regarding Ella’s case. In May, the Louisiana State Police Department announced that Ella’s missing person’s case has shifted to a homicide investigation. Ella is 5’3”, 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, including a Houston Texans bull in the middle of her neck. Anyone with information regarding Ella’s disappearance is asked to call the Louisiana State Police Department at 318-484-2194.

Jake Latiolais

In the early morning hours of August 29, 2014, Jake Latiolais told friends he was headed to West Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That was the last time anyone heard from the 22-year-old. Shortly after, police received an anonymous call about a person going over the railing of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge. Responding officers found Jake’s truck on the shoulder of the bridge. The truck was still running, and Jake’s cell phone was on the pavement next to it. A dive team was called in, but nothing of significance was found. Officials previously told Dateline they are continuing to investigate, but are at a standstill without any new leads. Jake is described as 5’10”, weighing 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to Jake’s location. If you have any information regarding Jake’s case, please call the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 343-9234 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Krystle Journee

39-year-old Krystle Journee was last seen on December 22, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to family, she was headed to a concert that evening with her ex-boyfriend Roosevelt Marshall. Her family reported her missing on December 26, 2021. According to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department, Krystle left her home and got into a black Toyota Avalon with Louisiana plate 102EQM on the evening of December 22. The vehicle is believed to belong to Marshall. In April 2022, Roosevelt Marshall was located in Cobb County, Georgia, and interviewed by detectives there regarding Krystle’s disappearance. According to the New Orleans Police Department Public Affairs division, he was “later extradited to Jefferson Parish (County), a neighboring jurisdiction to New Orleans, to face outstanding charges there.” In November 2022, a representative from the Public Affairs division told Dateline, “No arrests have been made or suspects identified in this ongoing investigation.” Krystle was last seen wearing a cream-colored dress, a hat, and black boots. She is approximately 5’5”, weighs 190 lbs., with a caramel complexion and freckles. She has multiple tattoos, including a Betty Boop tattoo on her foot, an elephant on her thigh, and a peacock on her right leg. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krystle Journee is asked to contact the NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. You can also call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

Rebecca Pauline Gary

Rebecca Pauline Gary was last heard from on December 27, 1988. She was spending the holidays alone in Baton Rouge, Louisiana after sending her daughter to stay with family about four hours away in Shreveport. She was supposed to pick her daughter up after the holidays, but never showed up. Family told Dateline in 2017 they waited to report Rebecca missing until January 24, 1989, because they figured she’d show up, eventually. Police say there are no suspects in the disappearance, and it remains an open investigation. For more information on Rebecca’s case, you can visit the Facebook page her daughter runs called 'Help Find Rebecca Pauline Gary Missing December 27, 1988.' Rebecca, who would be 66 years old today, is 5'1" and weighed 105 lbs. in 1988. She has green eyes, brown hair, and a birthmark on her right leg. If you have any information on Rebecca’s whereabouts, please call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

Russell Burnett

On February 21, 2017, 48-year-old Russell Burnett and his dog, Bev, spent the night at his neighbor’s house in Franklin, Maine. In the morning, Russell told his friend he was going to meet someone who was supposed to take him to the doctor, so he and his Bev headed home. But when that person arrived at Russell’s house to pick him up, Russell and Bev were nowhere to be found. Two weeks later, Bev showed up at a neighbor’s house. According to Russell’s neighbor, the dog appeared to have been washed, fed and well-kept. In November of 2022, the Maine State Police Department confirmed with Dateline that Russell Burnett is still missing and his case remains open and active. Russell is described as being 5’7”, and weighing 150 lbs., with hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he had a shaved head, and a blond beard. If you have any information on Russell’s disappearance, please call the Maine State Police at (207) 973-3700.

Akia Eggleston

Akia Eggleston went missing in Baltimore, Maryland in May of 2017. Akia’s family became alarmed when the 22-year-old failed to show up to her own baby shower on May 3. Calls to Akia went unanswered. Family members visited her apartment to find only a couple of dressers and her bed. They said it looked as if she had moved out. Akia, who was eight months into a high-risk pregnancy, then missed her next prenatal appointment. Authorities initially said they did not suspect foul play in connection with the disappearance but in 2018, they told Dateline they believed foul play was involved. More than 100 people were interviewed in connection with the case. In February of 2022, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby held a press conference to announce the arrest of a suspect. Officers arrested Michael Robertson for the murder of Akia Eggleston and her unborn child. Robertson is the father of Akia's unborn child. The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office released a full statement of probable cause which indicated that Akia is likely deceased. They also stated that Robertson faces “a maximum penalty of two life sentences in prison if found guilty of all charges which include two counts of First Degree Murder,” while also cautioning that “an arrest is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at trial.”Detective Niki Fennoy from the Media Relations section of the Baltimore Police Department told Dateline that the "Akia Eggleston case is closed," despite her body having not been located. If you have information regarding Akia’s case or her location, please call the Baltimore Police Department at (443) 984-7385 or the FBI's Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080.

Joanna Clark and Shariece Clark

Joanna Clark and her daughter Shariece both went missing on February 4, 2017, but at different times. The exact circumstances of that Saturday afternoon and evening remain unclear. Shariece, who was 15 years old at the time, was last heard from around 2:30 p.m., after she had finished babysitting her six younger siblings at their family’s home in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, Maryland.

Later that night, her mother, Joanna, who was 33 at the time, was thought to have been spending time with friends. Joanna’s last known communication was between 11 p.m. and midnight. It is unknown if Joanna ever made it home. It wasn’t until Joanna missed two work shifts, the following Monday and Tuesday, that the pair were reported missing by a friend of the family. When they disappeared, Joanna Clark was described as 5’3”, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Shariece Clark was described as 5’4”, weighing 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Today, Joanna would be 39 years old and Shariece would be 21. Detective Niki Fennoy from the Media Relations section of the Baltimore Police Department told Dateline that the "Joanna and Shariece Clark case is an open investigation being handled by our homicide detectives." Detective Fennoy urges anyone with information about Joanna and Shariece Clark's cases to contact the detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Abbie Flynn

Abbie Flynn was preparing to host a Super Bowl party at her home in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday, February 22, 2020. But when guests arrived, their host was nowhere to be found. The 59-year-old was last heard from earlier that day, when she had a phone conversation with her son who was away at college. She told him she might go for a walk in the area of Farrington Avenue before her guests were supposed to arrive for the party. Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area with the assistance of the Gloucester Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Mass State Police, Mass Environmental Police, Gloucester Harbormaster, Rockport Harbormaster and the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council. The search covered many paths and wooded areas where Abbie might have walked, along with a search of the coastline. In 2022, the Gloucester Police Department told Dateline they were unable to provide an update on Abbie's case, though it is still an open investigation. Abbie is described as being 5’5”, approximately 200 lbs., with brown hair. She was possibly wearing a navy blue L.L. Bean puffer jacket, L.L. Bean boots, blue jeans and a flannel shirt. If anyone has any information on Abbie’s whereabouts, please call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.

Sandra Crispo

Sandra Crispo, 54, moved from Quincy, Massachusetts to Hanson, Massachusetts to be closer to her grandchildren. Three months later, she vanished. Sandra was last seen on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after dropping her car off at the mechanic to be repaired. Security footage shows Sandra getting out of the car and going into Cumberland Farms to buy cigarettes. A few days later, Sandra’s daughter went to drop the kids off at her mother’s house, but no one was there. The back door was unlocked and Sandra’s shoes and purse were gone. The lights were on and a watermelon was on the table, cut up, ready to be eaten. In 2020, the Hanson Police Department said they had no reason to believe any foul play was involved, but called in the Massachusetts State Police to assist. In August 2021, on the second anniversary of Sandra’s disappearance, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement that, “Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office have been actively working in conjunction with Hanson Police to locate Sandra Crispo.” He explained that the extensive efforts of investigators have included canvassing 16 area streets, reviewing video surveillance available from the area, performing more than 200 door-knock interviews, inquiring with the MBTA and rideshare services operating in the vicinity of Hanson, utilizing canines, the State Police Airwing, and underwater drones for searches of woods and swamp, and following up on any leads received. Sandra is described as 5’9”, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She would be 57 years old today. If anyone sees someone matching Sandra’s description or has any information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Hanson Police Department at (781) 293-4625 or the Massachusetts State Police at 508-894-2600.

Alasia Hill

Alasia Hill was last seen by her mother on March 10, 2021, at a doctor’s appointment in the 2700 block of East Grand Boulevard in Detroit, Michigan. Charisma Carucci told Dateline that her 23-year-old daughter had spent most of February in the hospital due to an infection that led to a medically-induced coma. While in the coma, Alasia suffered complications and the decision was made to amputate her hand. After the appointment to remove the stitches, Alasia went home with her boyfriend, and called her mother that evening to let her know how she was doing. When she didn’t hear from her daughter the next day, Charisma called Alasia’s boyfriend, Marlon Billingslea. She said Alasia didn’t have a phone of her own so she usually called Marlon’s phone when she needed to get in touch with her daughter. Charisma said when she spoke to Marlon he told her Alasia had left and that he didn’t know where she had gone. Marlon told Dateline it was the morning of March 11 when Alasia walked out of the house without any explanation of where she was going, despite him asking. He said he followed her, but eventually, let her be and returned home. Alasia is described by her family as bright and kind, someone who showed a lot of promise just a few years ago when she graduated a year early from high school and enrolled in a nursing program at a local college. Officer H. Mackson of the Detroit Police Department told Dateline in May of 2021, that they continue to follow up on any leads or tips that come in, but nothing has led them to Alasia. Mackson stressed that, at that point, they had no reason to believe foul play was involved, but encouraged anyone with information to call the police. Dateline reached out multiple times to the Detroit Police Department in 2022 to see if there have been any developments in Alasia’s case but has yet to receive a response. Alasia is described as being 5’4” and weighing about 135 lbs. She has a light complexion, the name “Kayden” tattooed on her forearm and her right hand is amputated. She was last seen wearing a tan jogging outfit and beige glittery UGG boots. If you have any information on Alasia’s whereabouts, call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587).

Danielle Stislicki

28-year-old Danielle Stislicki was last seen on December 2, 2016, leaving her work at MetLife in Southfield, Michigan. She was supposed to meet a friend for dinner that evening, but never arrived. Text messages and calls to her went unanswered. The next day, a close friend who went to check on her found Danielle’s black 2015 Jeep Renegade parked in its usual spot right outside the entrance to her apartment complex. Floyd Galloway Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in her case. He has pleaded not guilty. Galloway is a former security guard at the MetLife building where Danielle worked at the time of her disappearance. Authorities searched Galloway’s residence three weeks after Danielle vanished. Floorboards, several pieces of carpet, a mattress, and Galloway’s car were removed from his home and sent for testing, according to police. A judge ruled there was enough evidence to proceed to trial after Oakland County Medical Examiner Dr. Ljubisa J. Dragovic testified that he came to the conclusion Danielle died of asphyxiation, even though her body has not been found. The trial was initially scheduled for early 2020, but was pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Oakland County Circuit Court files, Galloway's trial has been moved to March of 2023. Galloway is currently in prison, after being convicted of the kidnapping, assault and the attempted rape of a jogger in September 2016. Anyone with information regarding the case, or who may have seen Danielle or her Jeep on December 2, 2016, is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.

Dee Ann Warner

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner was last seen at the home she shared with her husband in Franklin Township, Michigan on April 25, 2021. That Sunday, Dee’s daughter Rikkell Bock stopped by her mother’s house with her husband and daughter around 9:00 a.m., but Dee was nowhere to be found. They reported her missing later that day. Dee's brother, Gregg, told Dateline that Dee’s husband, Dale, told the family that he had left the house at 6:30 a.m. and Dee was lying on the couch snoring. Sheriff Troy Bevier told Dateline in January of 2022 that the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office was investigating Dee's disappearance. He detailed the searches for Dee -- including helicopter, foot patrol, canine, drone, and ground-penetrating radar searches. They also checked her financial and medical records and her social media. Through all of these searches, the only thing located was Dee’s keys. Over the summer, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office requested that the Michigan State Police take the lead on Dee's case. No suspects have been named in Dee's disappearance. In August 2022, Dateline featured Dee's case in season one of the new podcast series “Dateline: Missing in America.” In September 2022, Dee's children petitioned to have their mother declared dead. Dee is 5’4” and weighs 135-140 lbs. She has brown hair which, at the time of her disappearance, had blonde highlights. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at (855) 642-4847.

Jennifer Blackmon

Jennifer Blackmon, a 35-year-old mother of four, disappeared on December 22, 2020, in River Rouge, Michigan. Jennifer was going through a divorce at the time, and had moved herself and her children out of the home they shared with her husband. On the day of her disappearance, Jennifer was dealing with car troubles so she took her car to her father to fix and borrowed her daughter's car to do her job as a notary public. In February of 2022, Dateline spoke with Jennifer’s mother, Mae Jackson Hamer, who said she had tried to call Jennifer on Tuesday, December 22, but got no response. Mae said that she was supposed to see Jennifer the next day, Wednesday, December 23. “We had went shopping together and she was talking about coming down to wrap her presents.” But Jennifer never showed up to wrap those Christmas presents. According to a post shared by the River Rouge Police Department, Jennifer was last seen in the 500 Block of Frazier Street. The car she was driving was found, but none of her belongings were inside. Dateline has reached out to the River Rouge Police Department multiple times regarding the status of the investigation, but has yet to receive a response. No suspects or persons of interest have been named in Jennifer’s disappearance. According to the private ‘Help Find Jennifer Blackmon’ Facebook group, Jennifer’s mother, Mae, died today, December 5, without knowing what happened to her daughter. Michigan Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Jennifer’s location. She is 5’5” with hazel eyes and weighed around 130 lbs. at the time of her disappearance. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat with a scarf and had brown and black extension braids. Jennifer has scars on her bottom lip and her right eyebrow. If you have any information that can help bring Jennifer home, please call the River Rouge Police Department at (313) 842-8700.

Jessica Heeringa

Jessica Heeringa was working alone at a gas station in Norton Shores, Michigan on April 26, 2013, when she disappeared. A witness told police he saw the 25-year-old mother being forced into a silver Chrysler minivan. Investigators found Jessica's cell phone, keys and purse inside the store. In September 2016, officials charged Jeffrey Willis with abduction and murder in relation to Jessica’s case. He pleaded not guilty. At the time he was facing charges for the April 2016 abduction of a teenager who ended up escaping. The teen led police to a van where, according to court testimony, investigators found bondage items and lists of women’s names and addresses. According to NBC affiliate WOOD-TV, investigators said they found a file labeled “VICS” (short for victims) that contained a folder labeled with the initials of a jogger named Rebekah Bletsch who had been found shot to death in 2014. The folder also contained a code for her date of death. In November 2017, Willis was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the Rebeka Bletch case. Police told WOOD-TV there was also a file bearing Jessica’s initials on Willis’s computer. On May 16, 2018, Willis was found guilty of Jessica’s kidnapping and murder. Willis is serving two life sentences: one for killing Jessica in 2013 and the other for killing Rebekah Bletsch. On December 3, 2019, Willis asked the Michigan Court of Appeals to grant him a new trial in Jessica’s murder, stating that some of the evidence that the jury saw in his trial should not have been admitted, according to WOOD-TV. The court agreed some evidence should have been excluded at trial, but said that didn’t outweigh other “strong untainted evidence” that showed Willis was responsible for Jessica’s death. On December 27, 2019, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that Willis’s arguments had no merit and that his conviction for Jessica’s kidnapping and murder would stand. Jessica’s body has not been found. Lieutenant Marc Vanderstelt of the Norton Shores Police Department confirmed that officials have still not found Jessica's body. He said that while there are no active searches for Jessica’s body, they will still investigate any tips that may come in regarding the location of her remains. Lieutenant Vanderstelt urges anyone with information to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691 or the Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Steven Kraft

On the evening of February 15, 2001, 12-year-old Steven Kraft left his family’s home in Benton Township, Michigan to go outside with two of his dogs. He told his family he’d be home for dinner, but never returned. A few days later, both of the Kraft family dogs returned home, but Steven was still nowhere to be found. Benton Township Chief of Police Brian Smit told Dateline in early 2019 that Steven’s young age combined with a disappearance that happened nearly two decades ago has made it impossible to try to track him. Steven was last known to be wearing a blue-green Charlotte Hornets basketball team jacket, a tan and white striped t-shirt, tan parachute pants, and black boots. In 2022, Detective Mike DenDooven from the Benton Township Police Department informed Dateline that Steven's case is "still an active investigation" and that they are "still looking into leads when they are brought forward to us." Detective. DenDooven asks anyone with tips or information on Steven’s case to please call the Benton Township Police Department Steven Kraft Hotline at (269) 926-8221.

Zion Foster

Zion Foster was last seen on January 5, 2022, in Eastpointe, Michigan. On the evening of January 4, 2022, the 17-year-old went to work at the Detroit Wing Company. She was picked up by her mother’s boyfriend when her shift was done, around 10:00 p.m. Later that evening, Zion asked her mother, Ciera Milton, if she could go hang out with a cousin from her father’s side of the family. Zion was picked up around 10:45 p.m. and only had her phone and a little purse with her. Around 1:00 a.m. the following morning, January 5, Zion texted her mother saying “omw” to let her know that she was on her way home. When Zion didn’t return home, Ciera reported her missing. The Eastpointe Police Department, the Detroit Police Department, and the FBI have all been involved in the search for Zion. Earlier this year, Detective Lieutenant Robert Koenigsmann of the Eastpointe Police in Michigan confirmed to Dateline that Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. Brazier is the cousin Zion had gone to spend time with the night she went missing. He originally denied seeing Zion that night, but weeks later admitted that he had thrown her body into a dumpster. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do. In March, Brazier was sentenced to 23 months to 4 years in prison for lying to police. Police spent months searching for Zion’s body in a Macomb County landfill. According to local NBC affiliate WDIV, police searched through 3,500 truckloads of trash. The search was called off in October of 2022. Zion’s body has not been found. Anyone with information that can help authorities locate Zion’s remains is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260.

Nevaeh Kingbird

15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird was just a freshman in high school when she was last seen in Bemidji, Minnesota on October 22, 2021. According to her mother, Teddi Wind, Nevaeh had mental health issues and had been having a hard time in months before she vanished. Two of her friends had died by suicide in 2021 – one in April, the other a week before Nevaeh was last seen. Teddi told Dateline Nevaeh had run off before and was initially listed as a runaway. “She's bipolar, so she would get in her manic stage – sometimes she would take off on me,” she said. “But she would always keep contact with me.”Detective Dan Seaberg of the Bemidji Police Department told Dateline that Nevaeh was at a friend’s residence on the evening of October 22 and that is where her phone was found. She has not been active on any social media since, which is out of character for the teen. Detective Seaberg told Dateline in February 2022 that officials have conducted many searches for Nevaeh. “We did some ground searches, drone searches, and canine searches in the immediate area where she was last seen.” But they did not find anything of note. Nevaeh is 5’4” and weighs around 120 lbs. At the time of her disappearance, she had hair past her shoulders that she dyed jet black on one side and added a blonde streak through. Nevaeh has a scar above her left eyebrow. According to Nevaeh’s family, she may have been wearing a red sweatshirt that had a Chicago Bulls logo with a headdress on the front. The “Bring Nevaeh Kingbird Home” Facebook page posts updates and information about the case. Detective Seaberg told Dateline officials have no evidence of foul play but encourage anyone with information on Nevaeh’s whereabouts to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Shannah Boiteau

Shannah Boiteau was last seen on June 22, 2016, near St. Cloud, Minnesota. The then 23-year-old, originally from Chippewa Falls, Minnesota, was driving with her boyfriend along Highway 94 when he said she suddenly fled the car. She was barefoot and without her purse when she vanished into the thick woods parallel to the highway. The couple had passed a police vehicle along the highway and authorities reportedly witnessed her looking distressed as she made her way into the trees. What happened next is unknown. Both the St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments have conducted several searches to find Shannah, but have been unsuccessful. Police conducted a polygraph test on Shannah’s boyfriend which he passed, according to officials. Dateline spoke with Lieutenant Brian Micolichek of the Chippewa Falls Police Department who said "I never rule foul play out, until we know otherwise," but noted "there was nothing indicating foul play" in Shannah's case. Lieutenant Micholichek also confirmed that both the St. Cloud and Chippewa Falls Police Departments are continuing to follow up on tips regarding her disappearance. Shannah is described as 5’7”, weighing 135 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Shannah's case to call either the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4444 or the Chippewa Falls Police Department at (715) 723-4424.

Wendy Lynn Khan

Wendy Lynn Khan was last heard from on June 1, 2018, when the 46-year-old texted with her daughter, Aneisah. Aneisah told Dateline she visited Wendy at her home in Mankato, Minnesota, the night before, on May 31, 2018. Aneisah said she left after Wendy’s boyfriend, Mohammed Bilal Chughtai, came home that night. A few days later, on Sunday, June 3, when Aneisah had not heard from her mother, she went to check on her. No one answered the door, so she went to the Mankato Police Department and filed a missing person’s report. On June 7, six days after Aneisah last spoke to her mother, authorities located Wendy’s vehicle on Belle Avenue, behind a Mankato CVS, with a flat tire. Aneisah told Dateline in 2019 that her mother’s bank account was last accessed on May 30, 2018, and her phone has not been used since June 2, 2018. Investigators searched Wendy’s boyfriend’s car and the home but found no evidence of foul play at the time. Dateline was unable to reach Chughtai in 2019 for his recollection of events of the days surrounding Wendy’s disappearance. The Mankato Department of Public Safety has not named any persons of interest or suspects in Wendy’s case. Wendy Khan is described as being 5’5” and weighing 160 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Wendy’s disappearance, please call the Mankato Public Safety Center at (507) 387-8600.

Frank Garcia

35-year-old Frank Garcia was last seen on February 16, 1994, in Houston, Mississippi. He was reported missing almost a week later when he failed to pick up two of his checks from his place of work and no one had heard from him. Frank's daughter told Dateline her father was believed to be last seen wearing a ball cap, blue jeans, and a t-shirt. She also noted that Frank had two tattoos: one arm says 'Nancy,' for his first wife, and the other arm says 'Ginger,' for his second wife. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'5" and 150 lbs., with black hair and dark brown eyes. Frank would be 63 years old today. Investigator Terry Ward with the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office told Dateline that officials have no evidence of foul play in Frank's disappearance. Ward confirmed Frank's case is still open and active and that the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department would investigate any tips that come in about his disappearance. If you have information on Frank's whereabouts, please call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-456-2339.

Jessica Stacks

Jessica Stacks, 28, and her boyfriend were on a boat on January 1, 2021, somewhere along the Tallahatchie River in Union County, Mississippi, when she disappeared. Her boyfriend, Jerry Wayne Baggett, told law enforcement officials that he and Jessica had launched the boat into the river near the County Road 46 bridge in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. They were on the water for a couple of hours when Jessica reportedly got out of the boat and made her way toward the north river bank in the direction of State Highway 30. Her purse and car keys were left behind. Her cell phone was later turned in by an individual who stated that he had it because Jessica and Baggett had planned to call him on it to be picked up at the end of their boating trip that day. Jessica was reported missing by her boyfriend at 10:15 p.m. that evening. Due to flooding, initially only drones with thermal imaging cameras searched the river bottom between the Tallahatchie River and Highway 30. A Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter searched the river and river bottom downstream from County Road 46. When the flood waters receded, divers searched the river but found nothing. On January 2, 2021, investigators found a single green rubber boot with the top cut off. Baggett had told authorities previously that Jessica had cut the top off of her boot because it was rubbing on her leg. A coat believed to be Jessica’s was also found near the boot. Sheriff Jimmy Edwards with the Union County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that there is no evidence of foul play in Jessica's case at this time, but noted that his department recently met with the district attorney to go over the case. The case is considered active and officials still investigate any tips that come in. Jessica is described as being 5’4” tall, weighs 110-125 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a puzzle piece with the names Cobie and Brayden. Anyone with information on Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 662-534-1943.

Rebecca Henderson Paulk

The last time anyone saw Rebecca Henderson Paulk was on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 8, 2015, at a local business in Meridian, Mississippi. Several days after the 26-year-old was last seen, her vehicle was found abandoned in a rural area not far from her last known whereabouts. Inside were a number of her valuable personal items, including her laptop. Her cell phone was found in a nearby field. There appeared to be a break in the case when police questioned one man following his arrest on unrelated misdemeanor charges. After searches of his home, no evidence was found linking him to the disappearance. However, authorities do consider him a person of interest, as he was the last person known to have seen Rebecca before she vanished. Seven years later, Rebecca's case is still open. In 2020, Rebecca’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Rebecca is described as 5’6”, weighing 145 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department at (601) 482-9806 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-TIPS (8477).

Ashley Martinez

Ashley Martinez was only 15 years old when she disappeared from Krug Park in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 6, 2004. She had been spending the day at the pool with her younger brother, but when their mother, Tammy Mack, came to pick them up, Ashley was gone. Her brother and other witnesses said she had gotten into a car with a man later identified as Christopher Hart. Ashley’s friends and witnesses from the pool were questioned and told police that Ashley had talked about running away. In 2021, the investigator on the case, Sergeant Jason Strong, told Dateline that Hart is a person of interest in Ashley's disappearance, though he has not officially been named a suspect. Hart told St. Joseph’s News-Press NOW he had nothing to do with Ashley’s disappearance. In November 2022, Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sergeant Bill Lowe told Dateline Ashley's case is still open and active. At the time of her disappearance, Ashley was 5’3” and weighed about 110 lbs., with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a scar on her left wrist. Her tongue, naval and ears are pierced. Anyone with information about Ashley’s case is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department at either 816-271-4777 or 816-271-4747. Tips can also be called into the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 1-800-877-3452.

Echo Lloyd

When Kelsey Smith went to see her mother, Echo Lloyd, for Mother’s Day in 2020, the 47-year-old was nowhere to be found. Kelsey said she last spoke to her mother on the evening of May 9, 2020, the day before Mother’s Day. The next day, May 10, she drove to her house in Edwards, Missouri to deliver a Mother’s Day card and flowers, but her mother didn’t appear to be home. So she left the card and flowers on the porch, with a note asking her to call. She never did. On Monday, Kelsey tried calling her mother on both her cell and house phones. Kelsey said she continued calling every morning of every day that week, but the calls went straight to voicemail. On Friday, May 15, Kelsey drove back over to her mother’s house. But this time, her mother’s locked car was in the driveway. So she broke into the house and found her mother’s purse with her wallet, ID and cash inside the house. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse Troop A Public Information Officer Sergeant Bill Lowe, authorities located Echo's gun in the woods and they now also have her cell phone in their possession. Her keys remain missing. There have been no recent developments in Echo’s case, but authorities released information that she was sighted at a home on Stag Drive in Edwards on May 14, 2020. Sergeant Lowe confirmed that the case is still open and active. Echo is 5’4”, weighs between 100 and 110 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. She has a “Let it Be” tattoo with birds on her forearm. She also has the names of her four children, Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn, and Kylie tattooed on her wrist. If you have any information on Echo’s whereabouts, please contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (573) 526-6178 or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 438-6135.

Patrick Chapman

Missouri father Patrick Chapman has been missing since Mother’s Day, 2020, when he disappeared from Mill Spring. The 34-year-old arrived at a family friend’s house around 10:00 p.m. on the evening of May 10. By the next morning, Patrick and the 1995 burgundy Escort Station Wagon he had been driving were both gone. On June 5, his car was found about two miles away on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County. The car had bumper damage and flat tires. Patrick’s wallet, containing his ID and bank card, was found inside the car, but his cell phone and car keys have not been located. His ex-wife, Jen, told Dateline that Patrick, who worked as a tow-truck driver, was known to couch surf or go camping, so it was believed he had just moved on to a different location. But when no one heard from him over the next couple of weeks, on May 30, 2020 a family friend reported him missing to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. In 2021, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal. J.T. Wilson, who has been assisting the sheriff’s office since mid-June 2020, told Dateline the case remains a missing persons case and there have been no recent updates. Family and friends are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Patrick’s whereabouts. A Facebook Page 'Help Us Find Patrick Chapman' and the Facebook group 'Bring Patrick Chapman Home' have been created to discuss Patrick’s case, provide information for upcoming searches, and bring in tips. Patrick is described as being 5’6”, and weighing 160 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His tattoos include the word “Chapman” vertically down his right forearm, a circular saw blade or sun image between his shoulder blades, and a cross on his shoulder blade. Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 224-3219.

Phoenix Coldon

College junior Phoenix Coldon was last seen on December 18, 2011, pulling out of the driveway of her family's home in Spanish Lake, Missouri. About three hours later, the 23-year-old’s car was found abandoned in East St. Louis, about a 25-minute drive from her home. Phoenix's mother, Goldia Coldon, continues to do everything she can to search for her daughter, including posting to social media and rallying for coverage of Phoenix's case. The family also runs the Facebook page 'Missing Phoenix Coldon Reeves.' In November, Dateline received an email from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Media Relations team, who confirmed that the case is still an “active and open investigation.” If you have any information regarding Phoenix’s case, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Jermain ‘Liz’ Morigeau

Jermain Morigeau, who also goes by Liz, was last seen in Missoula, Montana between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on June 16, 2018. She’d gone out to three bars with a friend that night. Police told Dateline the person with whom Jermain was last seen said “he had dropped her off at a location and last saw her walking into the darkness.” Authorities declined to comment on the specifics of the location where Jermain was last seen, but said it was in the “general vicinity” of where she lives. Since Jermain disappeared, authorities say they have conducted multiple ground searches and questioned about a dozen people, including the person with whom she was last seen. In November 2022, Detective Guy Baker told Dateline that the Missoula Police Department is still investigating Jermain’s disappearance and that he is the detective on her case. "The case is still actively being investigated nearly four and a half years later and has never been a closed case. I’ve followed up on numerous leads, conducted additional searches and have submitted evidence to the State of Montana Department of Justice Crime Lab for analysis in 2022.” No arrests have been made in reference to her case. Jermain is described as being 5’9”, and weighing about 130 lbs. If you have any information, please call Det. Baker at 406-552-6284 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6301.

Kimberly Iron

Kimberly Iron left her Billings, Montana home on September 22, 2020, leaving her three children behind with their grandparents in Hardin, Montana. The then 21-year-old later contacted her family from Las Vegas, Nevada and from Oxnard, California, saying she was upset and needed money to get home. She last contacted her father, who lives on the Crow Indian Reservation, on October 6, 2020, but no one has seen or heard from her since. Captain J. Middlestead of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline in 2020 that Kimberly’s disappearance is being investigated and is considered an active missing persons case. At the time, they believed Kimberly was in the Greater Los Angeles area, but could not elaborate further on whether foul play is suspected in her current situation. Dateline reached out to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office for any updates in November of 2022, but has not heard back. Kimberly is 5’2” and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and light brown hair. She also has a small scar between her eyes. Anyone who might have information on Kimberly’s whereabouts is asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780. Her case number is #20-01288.

Nicole Waller

Nicole Waller vanished on Valentine's Day 2013, while she was allegedly en route to her home in Kalispell, Montana, after having visited her boyfriend, Cody Wayne Johnston, in Fairview. Nicole's vehicle was later found abandoned on Highway 2 outside Poplar. The 40-year-old’s belongings and her three children's pet guinea pigs were inside. Cody Johnston was arrested in August 2015 on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Nicole's disappearance. A jury found him guilty on all charges in October 2016. In January 2017, Cody was sentenced to life in prison for Nicole’s murder plus 10 years for tampering with physical evidence. Josh Mankiewicz reported on the story in the Dateline episode ‘Under the Prairie Sky’ in 2017. Nicole’s body still has not been found. If you have any information regarding that might help locate Nicole’s remains, please contact the Montana Criminal Investigation Division at (406) 444-7068.

Chance Englebert

Chance Englebert, 25, his wife, Baylee, and their newborn son, were visiting Baylee’s family in Gering, Nebraska on July 6, 2019, when he disappeared. According to Baylee, Chance was out golfing with some of her family when there was a misunderstanding and he called her to pick him up. On the way back to the house, he got out of the car and walked away. He never returned. Baylee told Dateline that when she last spoke to Chance, around 7:46 p.m. he told her he was walking south, but she added he had also contacted friends and said he was walking north toward Torrington, Wyoming. Baylee said the last time anyone heard from Chance was about 8:46 p.m. His phone either died or was turned off shortly afterwards. Chief George Holthus of the Gering Police Department told Dateline in 2018 that search efforts by the Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments covered at least 2,400 acres, along with Air Link which logged 280 miles and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter which logged 100 miles. Chance was last seen wearing a short sleeve button-up Wrangler shirt, dark blue Wrangler jeans, roper-style boots and a black and white trucker hat. He is 5’9”, with a medium build and has sun-lightened brown hair. According to a post on the 'Help Find Chance Englebert' Facebook page, a $220,000 reward is being offered by Chance’s grandmother, Linda Kluender, his mother, Dawn Englebert, and the Help Find Chance Englebert organization for anyone who gives information leading the to arrest and conviction of any suspect(s) involved in Chance’s disappearance. Gering Police Department investigator Brian Eads told Dateline that they are still accepting tips related to Chance’s disappearance and asks anyone with information to contact the Gering Police Department at (308) 436-5089. They may also contact the Scottsbluff Police Department at (308) 630-6261.

Sunny Sramek

Sunny Sramek was last seen on April 20, 2019, when the 18-year-old left with an unidentified male allegedly for a trip from Trenton, Nebraska, to Omaha, according to the FBI. She was in a 2004 white Ford Explorer with Iowa license plate HGJ341. Sunny’s relationship with the man is unclear, but a local NBC affiliate reports he is an “acquaintance” of hers. A post on a family-run page states that the man called Sunny's mother on the night of April 20 to say “he had gone into the Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa, and when he came out, Sunny was not in the vehicle.” Loved ones are concerned for Sunny’s safety and are reaching out for support on the ‘Find Sunny Sramek’ Facebook page. Sunny was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. She also had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her. She is described as being 5’7”, 183 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters "FLY" and a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. She has multiple scars including: a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder, a small, square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead, scarring on one of her ankles and a shin, scars from the chicken pox on her face, a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger, and cuts on her arm. The Omaha FBI field office told Dateline that if you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Sunny’s disappearance to please contact them at (402) 493-8688.

Michael “Mike” McClain

Michael “Mike” McClain, 29, was last heard from around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019, after he left the Tropical Lounge on West Hollis Street in Nashua, New Hampshire. There has been no activity on his social media accounts or credit cards since then. Mike lived in Manchester, New Hampshire, but was visiting the nightclub in Nashua with friends that Saturday night when an altercation broke out. Nashua Police confirmed to Dateline in 2019 that they arrived on the scene and the crowd dispersed. Friends who were with Mike at the club told police that’s when they became separated. Mike’s father believes his son left the area on foot because his car was back at a friend’s house in Manchester. He told Dateline that shortly before 2:00 a.m., Mike called his boss and told her, “They’re after me. More than one.” When the boss tried to call him back, there was no answer. Mike’s phone last pinged at the McDonald’s on East Hollis Street around 2:00 a.m. After that, no one could reach him. Nashua Police Lieutenant Joshua Albert told Dateline in November of 2022 that even though Mike is still missing, the Nashua Police Department has concluded its investigation into his disappearance, although they do not want to “completely close the door on any new tips.” Mike is 5’10”, and weighs 190 lbs. He has brown eyes but wears green contacts, has brown hair in braids, and a goatee-style beard. He has various tattoos on his hands and arms. Anyone with information should continue to contact the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3583 or the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711. Mike’s case number is #19-26944.

Calvin Willie Martinez

Calvin Willie Martinez was last heard from when he called his mother in Farmington, New Mexico, from Albuquerque. It was Sunday, May 12, 2019 – Mother’s Day. The 31-year-old told family members he’d return to Farmington soon, but he never did. In the months before Calvin disappeared, he began hitchhiking back and forth between Farmington and Albuquerque for various construction jobs and to visit friends in the area. Calvin’s family told Dateline in 2019 that they have scoured the areas of Farmington and Albuquerque and everywhere in between, but have not located him. In 2021, Farmington Police Department Public Information Officer Nicole Brown told Dateline Calvin’s case is still an open investigation and they will continue to collect information and follow all leads. In 2022, Dateline reached out to the Farmington Police Department to see if there has been any progress, but has not heard back. Calvin is 5’6”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He has several tattoos, including one on his right arm that reads “Martinez Family.” Anyone with information on Calvin’s whereabouts is asked to call the FPD tip line at 505-599-1068, or San Juan County Crime Stoppers at 505-334-8477.

Elizabeth Brooks Hernandez

Elizabeth Brooks Hernandez, who goes by Liz, was last seen by her boyfriend, Miguel Martinez, who told police he dropped the 29-year-old off at a welfare office in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 16, 2017. Her family said Liz was supposed to go to an appointment for food stamps at the Human Services Department on Bridge Boulevard in Southwest Albuquerque that morning. The investigation revealed that Liz never signed in at the Human Services Department and the account for food stamps has not been accessed since she disappeared. Her social media activity stopped completely that day. Detective Dan Torgrimson of the Albuquerque Police Department told Dateline in 2020, that authorities suspect foul play in Liz’s disappearance, but no one has been arrested. The detective said that as the last person to have seen Liz, Miguel Martinez is, of course, a person of interest, but he noted that Martinez’s phone movements corroborate his story. Detective Torgrimson added that “without evidence or a body, it’s hard for the investigation to move forward.” The Albuquerque Police told Dateline in November 2022 that there have been no further updates in the case. At the time of her disappearance, Liz was four months pregnant. She is 5’7”, 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants with gold buttons, a burgundy top and possibly a black or dark-colored jacket. If you know anything about Liz’s disappearance please contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.

Holly Alcott White

In the spring of 2016, Holly Alcott White was preparing to relocate from Taos, New Mexico to Albuquerque to join her husband, who had just started a new job there. But Holly never got the chance to start the new chapter of her life. On May 5, 2016, just three months shy of her 50th birthday, Holly disappeared. Holly’s husband, Jeff, told Dateline in May of 2021, that he spoke to his wife on the phone that night and nothing seemed amiss. The following morning, she was supposed to meet a friend for their daily walk, but never showed up. Holly’s purse and cell phone were found inside the home and later that day, her blue Ford Escape was found parked at the Río Grande Gorge Bridge. New Mexico State Police launched a search and with the help of a dive team and river raft guides, authorities searched 12 miles of the Río Grande Gorge. There was no sign of Holly’s body, but a single black Sketchers shoe was found floating in the river. The Río Grande Gorge Bridge has one of the highest bridge suicide rates per capita in the country, according to previous news coverage. But Holly’s family, friends, and her husband have maintained through the years she would not have taken her own life, and she certainly wouldn’t have done so without leaving a note. Jeff told Dateline he was questioned in his wife’s disappearance and even took a polygraph test, which he said he passed. A $20,000 reward is being offered by Holly's father, Ray Alcott, for information that leads to Holly’s whereabouts. Holly is described as being 5’11”, about 275 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information about Holly’s case is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at 505-454-5010 or call the tip line at 575-613-3415.

Jean Johnson

Jean Johnson, 70, was at her home in Capitan, New Mexico dog sitting for a friend on May 26, 2019, when she disappeared. She was supposed to drop the dog off with the friend but never did. When Jean’s daughter Heidi arrived to check on her, the gate was locked, the locked car was parked in the driveway, her purse and cell phone inside. The door was open and the dog was there, but Jean was not. The only item that appeared to be missing was a .357-caliber pistol Jean kept in her hope chest. Heidi said authorities suspected suicide until the gun was turned in to police two months later. The name of the person who turned the gun in was not released by authorities. Authorities searched 10 acres of land around where Jean lived, but could not find her. In November 2022, Sheriff Michael Wood of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office told Dateline that there have not been any recent leads but that he will follow up on any that are received. Jean is described as 5’6, 130 lbs., with light brown hair and green eyes. If you have information on Jean’s whereabouts, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 648-2341.

Wade Taylor

Marine Corps combat veteran Wade Taylor was last seen in the very early morning hours of May 6, 2017, by jail personnel at the Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Authorities confirmed to Dateline in 2017, that Wade was not being held in jail at the time, but had come of his own accord for unknown reasons. Wade, then 38, had been honorably discharged after serving four years in the Marines, including in Afghanistan. Authorities told Dateline in 2017, that evidence has been sent to crime labs for analysis, but they would not provide details to protect the integrity of the investigation. Police say foul play is suspected and there are people of interest in the case, but their names have not been released to the public. Dateline has reached out to the detective on the case about updates and is waiting to hear back. Anyone who may have seen Wade that early morning, or have information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department at (575) 439-4300.

Audrey May Herron

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 29, 2002, Audrey May Herron left work in Catskill, New York. She was supposed to pick her daughter up from her mother’s house the next day, but she never arrived. Police would later learn Audrey, then 31, had never made it home from work. Neither Audrey nor her car, a 1994 black Jeep Grand Cherokee, has been seen since. Authorities suspect foul play in Audrey’s disappearance, but add they don’t have evidence to prove that Audrey is either alive or dead. According to local coverage, in May of 2022, New York State Police sent divers to search three bodies of water in Green County, including Catskill Creek but did not recover any further evidence. Dateline reached out to the state police in November of 2022 to learn what led to those areas being searched, but has not yet heard back. If you have any information on Audrey’s whereabouts, please contact the New York State Police at (518) 622-8600.

Corinna Slusser

Corinna Slusser was last seen in the early morning hours of September 20, 2017, at the Haven Motel in Queens, New York. According to Corinna’s Aunt, Julie Anne Becker-Calf, two months earlier, in July – just as the 19-year-old was set to finish high school – Corinna contacted her mother and said she had met somebody who could give her a place to stay in New York City. Corinna left for New York with just her cell phone, ID, and the clothes on her back. Corinna was in contact with family and friends throughout the summer of 2017. Then in August, according to Julie, Corinna’s mother, Sabina, got a letter in the mail from the New York Police Department, addressed to Corinna. “It was a copy of a letter of protection notifying her that the attacker was incarcerated,” Julie told Dateline. “Sabina freaked out, called the NYPD and said, ‘What is going on?’” When Sabina spoke to Corinna about the incident, Julia said Corinna downplayed it. But the family was worried and started looking through Corinna’s social media pages with the hope of gathering clues as to what she was doing in New York. Julie says the reality was immediately obvious to her. “I called Sabina and said, ‘Oh, my God. She’s prostituting’,” Julie said. “One and one was making two. Everything was coming together. If you were to scroll through her Facebook, it was, like, an advertisement. Julie said she contacted her niece and expressed her concern. “I said, ‘I know somebody hurt you’,” Julie told Dateline. “But that was it. That was the last communication I had with her.” Her family said they feared Corinna had been entered into a sex-trafficking ring against her will. In November of 2018, authorities announced the arrest of Ishi Woney, 23, for sex trafficking and other offenses involving the sexual exploitation of young women, including Corinna. A press release at the time stated “Woney compelled his victim to engage in prostitution through force and coercion, and he used both this victim and Corinna Slusser, who has been missing since September 2017, in online advertisements promoting prostitution.” News4 New York reported in 2018 that Ishi was charged with the use of an interstate facility to promote, manage, and carry on prostitution, sex trafficking by means of force, threats, fraud and coercion, and with violating the Mann Act after being arrested. On November 26, 2019, Woney was sentenced to federal prison on sex trafficking charges, according to a spokesperson with the Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office. He confirmed that Corinna’s disappearance was mentioned publicly at the court proceedings. The NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information spokesperson told Dateline in an email that they do not know Corinna’s whereabouts, and that the investigation is active and ongoing. The NYPD describes Corinna as having blond hair and blue eyes. She weighed approximately 140 lbs. when she was last seen and is about 5'7". She also has a large black flower-type tattoo in the middle of her chest. Anyone with information about Corinna's disappearance is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Jose Vicente Ortiz

Jose Vicente Ortiz was last in contact with his family in mid-March of 2020 when he emailed his aunt and uncle to check on them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jose’s cousin Saida Garcia told Dateline Jose last posted to social media on March 24, 2020. He worked in the restaurant industry and was last known to be living on 53rd Street in Woodside, Queens. A wellness check was conducted at Jose’s last known address, but the family said they were told he no longer lived there. The NYPD told Dateline in November 2022, that the investigation is active and ongoing. Jose is described as being 5’8”, and weighing between 150 and 160 lbs. He has dark hair and had a full beard at the time. Anyone with information about Jose’s disappearance is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Kassandra Ramirez

In September of 2018, culinary school graduate Kassandra Ramirez was living with a cousin in the Bronx borough of New York City when she disappeared. The 25-year-old’s mother, who was visiting from Wyoming, told Dateline she last saw her daughter on Monday, September 17. They made plans to get together that Saturday. On September 19, Kassandra left the home where she was staying around 11:40 p.m., according to a press release from the New York Police Department. She never returned. According to her mother, Ingrid Santana, the cousin later reported that Kassandra had said she was going to meet up with an ex-boyfriend that night and if it got too late, she would come back in the morning. Ingrid told Dateline that security video shows Kassandra going downstairs, helping an elderly woman with groceries, and turning left at Melrose Avenue and East 161st Street. She was reported missing to the NYPD on September 22. The NYPD confirmed to Dateline in December 2020 that they spoke with the man Kassandra told her cousin she was going to go see, but would not comment further. They also declined to comment on whether foul play is suspected in the disappearance. The NYPD told Dateline in November 2022, that the investigation is active and ongoing. Kassandra is described as being 5'2", and weighing 130 lbs., with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Norine Brown

Norine Brown left her New Hyde Park, Long Island home around 11:00 p.m. on December 13, 1990, to go to the store to buy supplies to make cookies. The 32-year-old mother of two never returned. According to Norine’s friend Elaine Comando, Norine’s husband, John, called her on December 13, 1990, and asked her to drive by the local Pathmark. Elaine found Norine’s car in the parking lot. It was locked and there were Christmas presents, wrapped, in the back. Elaine told Dateline that John called police and they took down a missing persons report which began their investigation. John Brown told News 12 Long Island that he believes his wife was murdered and has denied having anything to with his wife’s disappearance. No persons of interest or suspects have been named in the case. Dateline reached out to Nassau County Police in November 2022 for an update, but has not yet received a response. You can follow Norine’s case on the ‘Find Norine’ Facebook page. If you have any information on the circumstances regarding Norine’s disappearance, please call the Nassau County Police Department at (516) 573-8800.

Robert Mayer

Robert Mayer disappeared on June 14, 2013, from Dix Hills, New York. The 46-year-old left for his job as a local electrician in the early morning hours and has not been seen since. Robert’s wife, Ida, recalled her last conversation with her husband was on the phone around 9:00 a.m. that day, when they discussed plans for Father's Day. His 2004 red Pontiac GTO car was discovered the following night at a nearby train station. According to Ida, the keys were not inside the car, and the driver’s seat was adjusted for someone much shorter than him. About a week after Robert’s disappearance, a neighbor discovered that his security camera captured footage of Robert's car pulling into the driveway of his home at about 2:40 p.m. the day he was last seen. The car remained there for 10 minutes. It is unclear who was driving the car. Ida Mayer is seen arriving home 10 minutes later. After the discovery of the footage, Robert’s wife said she searched their home for clues. She found his cell phone, wallet and about $300 cash in a drawer – all items she said had been with Robert on the morning of his disappearance. In 2017, authorities called the search for Robert Mayer an open and active investigation, but few clues have been found in the case. Dateline reached out to the Suffolk County Police in 2022 for updates in the case, but has not heard back. If you have any information regarding Robert’s case, please call the Suffolk County Police at (631) 854-8252.

Martin Roberts

College student Martin Roberts was last seen around noon on April 21, 2016, near the Appalachian State University campus in Boone, North Carolina. In the time since, there have been few clues as to what may have happened. According to Sergeant Shane Robbins of the Boone Police Department, Martin, who was 19 at the time, vanished without his cell phone, tablet or computer. He did not have access to a vehicle, which made his disappearance all the more troubling to his family. In 2016, Police told Dateline that they did not suspect foul play at that point, but were concerned as it was “very out of character” for Martin to not be in contact with his loved ones. Dateline reached out to the Boone Police Department recently to see if there have been any further leads, but has not heard back. Thousands continue to follow the Facebook group ‘Help Find Martin Roberts,’ where Martin’s family posts updates, and others share words of encouragement. Martin Roberts is described as 5’10”, weighing 145 lbs. with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, an Appalachian State windbreaker, khaki shorts, gray sneakers and a white golf visor. If you have any information regarding Martin’s case, call the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.

Tyarra Williams

Tyarra Williams was last seen on the afternoon of January 7, 2016, walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex in Greensboro, North Carolina, where the 19-year-old lived with her family. She left on foot to go see a friend, but never returned home. Officials have said they were able to use Tyarra’s cell phone GPS tracker to confirm she made it to her friend’s apartment, and appeared to be headed back home when she disappeared. In November 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a video of Tyarra’s photos in the hope that it might draw attention to the case. Family members insist Tyarra would never have run away, and say she was planning to start classes soon on early childhood development at nearby Guilford Technical Community College. The family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information for Tyarra’s safe return. If you have any information regarding Tyarra’s case, please call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.

Jayme Bowen

Jayme Bowen was last seen on the night of April 10, 2014, leaving her sister's home in Columbus, Ohio. The 22-year-old was walking to her parents' house just a few blocks away. She never made it. Family members believe she met with foul play, and think her disappearance may be linked to human trafficking. Jayme was described as a devoted mother to her two young boys. In July of 2015, a caller submitted a tip, saying they had possibly spotted Jayme in Flint, Michigan, but police have not confirmed the sighting. In November 2022, Detective Ron Groky with the Columbus Police Department told Dateline that his office had "been chasing leads all summer" but Jayme has not been located. Jayme was 5’ and weighed 100 lbs. when she disappeared. She has a tattoo of “George III” on her neck. Jayme would be 30 years old today. If you have any information about Jayme's case, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

Lindy Kidd

Lindy Kidd, who goes by “Indy, went missing after attending the “Expelling the Darkness Training” conference on Mount Vernon Road in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, April 23, 2021. The 39-year-old had traveled from her home in Los Angeles to Ohio and was staying at the DoubleTree in Newark. Indy made it to the event that night, according to her fiancé, who told Dateline Indy used her debit card for admission to the conference that day. Her card hasn’t been used since, he added. Indy, who suffers from multiple medical conditions and takes daily medication for seizures, found the group online. It claimed to be a spiritual and ritual abuse training conference. In 2021, Detective Ryan Collins of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that Indy’s disappearance was being investigated and that they were doing everything they could to find her. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, there have been no updates since she went missing in April 2021. Indy is described as being 5’1”, 120 lbs., with short auburn hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos including a large cherry blossom on her back and down her arm. If you have any information on Indy’s whereabouts, contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5555.

Megan Lancaster

Megan Lancaster's car was found abandoned on April 3, 2013, in the parking lot of a Portsmouth, Ohio fast food restaurant. Megan, who was 25 years old at the time, had disappeared. Family members said the young mother of one son had fallen into a life of addiction before she vanished. Many have said Lancaster's case is eerily similar to the cases of several other missing women in surrounding counties over the past several years, something police and the FBI are reportedly taking a look at. Megan’s family continues to fight for her on the ‘Finding Megan Lancaster’ Facebook page. Megan’s sister-in-law, Katie Lancaster, was one of those family members. She died in October 2021, still pushing for answers in her sister’s disappearance. If you have any information about Megan's disappearance, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101.

Parris Hopson

Parris Hopson of Columbus, Ohio, was visiting her grandparents in Massillon, Ohio for a family gathering on December 25, 2019 – Christmas Day. According to her mother, Rochelle, the 26-year-old left the house saying she needed to go for a walk to clear her head. She never returned. Her mother later discovered Parris’s cell phone hooked up to a charger in her vehicle, which was parked at the grandparents’ house. Her debit card and driver’s license were also inside the car. In January 2020, Massillon Police Department Detective Jason Gohlike told NBC affiliate WLWT that foul play was not suspected in the case and that “an adult can leave at any time without telling anybody.” That said, authorities were concerned for Parris’s safety, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office at the time. There have been no recent updates in the case. Friends of the family created the Facebook page 'Finding Parris' in the hope of bringing in tips. Parris is described as being 5’2” and weighing 220 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots, a burgundy shirt, and was carrying a black purse. Anyone with information on Parris’s whereabouts is asked to call the Massillon Police Department at 330-830-1735.

Patricia Adkins

On June 29, 2001, Patti Adkins clocked out of her job and headed into the parking lot of the Honda automotive plant where she worked in Marysville, Ohio. A Union County Sheriff’s Office press release says witnesses saw her “leaving the plant in her white Honda of America uniform.” Patti, 29, had planned on going to Canada with her boyfriend for a week-long vacation. But her family grew concerned when she failed to pick her daughter up from her sister’s house after the vacation. When family and police spoke to the boyfriend to ask if he knew where Patti was, they say he denied having any relationship at all with her. Authorities say courts have since declared Patti legally dead. While no arrests have been made in connection to Patti’s disappearance and presumed death, her then-boyfriend is considered the primary suspect in the case. In August 2021, it was announced that a $25,000 reward was being offered by Concerned Citizens for Patti for information leading to her location. In November 2022, the Union County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that there are no new updates in Patti’s case. Patti is described as being 5’8” and weighing 120 lbs. at the time of her disappearance. She has pierced ears, a pierced belly button, and a tattoo of bluish-green flowers placed horizontally on her lower back. She would be 50 years old today. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Patti’s case, please call Lt. Jeff Stiers of the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 937-645-4126. Anonymous information may be left via voicemail on their Crime-Tip Hotline at (937) 642-7653.

Tyler Davis

On February 23, 2019, 29-year-old Tyler Davis and his wife, Brittany, planned a night out for Brittany’s birthday, at a hotel near Easton Town Center, an indoor/outdoor shopping center in Columbus, Ohio, about 90 miles away from their home in Wilmington, Ohio. Brittany told Dateline that a close friend who lived in Columbus, came by the hotel to hang out with them. A few hours later, around 8:30 p.m., the three left the hotel to walk around the shopping center. They were out until about 3:00 a.m. and took an Uber back to the hotel. Brittany told Dateline that’s when the evening changed. She said Tyler seemed frustrated and decided to take a walk. Around 4:10 a.m., about an hour after Tyler left for the walk, he called and said he was in a wooded area but that he saw the hotel and he would be back in a few minutes. Brittany said he sounded confused. She said he called again and then hung up, and when she called him back his phone was off. Tyler didn’t return the next morning, so Brittany called police and filed a missing persons report. Detectives from the Columbus Police Department have conducted multiple searches of the area. In November 2022, Columbus State Police Detective Ron Groky told Dateline that Tyler was declared legally dead in 2021 but they still keep his case active. Tyler is described as being 5’10”, weighing 170 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel shirt with blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes. He has a birthmark on his right arm. Tyler would be 32 years old today. If you have any information on the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s disappearance, please call the Columbus Police Department at (614) 645-4545.

Aubrey Dameron

Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old citizen of the Cherokee Nation, was last seen leaving the home where she lived with her family on the outskirts of Grove, Oklahoma, in the early morning hours of March 9, 2019. Aubrey’s mother reported to police that she woke up around 3:30 a.m. and saw Aubrey leaving the house. Her purse and medication had been left behind. She was reported missing when she failed to answer calls or return home. Aubrey’s aunt and uncle, Pam Smith and Christian Fencer, told Dateline they found out from a friend on Saturday, March 16, 2019, that Aubrey was missing. They fear that as a transgender Native American woman, their niece may have been the victim of a hate crime. The family has found national support from Indigenous groups who have joined them in raising awareness of Aubrey’s case. Aubrey's case originally belonged to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, but in July 2020, the Supreme Court issued a ruling regarding Native American reservations which meant the case would now be investigated by tribal police and the FBI. Both agencies have more resources than the sheriff's office. Shannon Buhl, Director of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, told Dateline his team has had to make up for lost time in what his office is investigating as a homicide. In 2022, Aubrey's case was featured in season one of the new podcast series “Dateline: Missing in America.” Shannon Buhl, Pam Smith and Christian Fencer spoke with Andrea Canning. Aubrey is described as being 5’10” and weighing about 150 lbs. She has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm. Anyone with information about Aubrey’s case is asked to call the FBI at (918) 664-3300 or the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service at (918) 207-3800.

Faith Lindsey

Faith Lindsey hasn’t been seen since October 28, 2019, at her Pauls Valley, Oklahoma home where the then 17-year-old lived with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Tanner Washington. Her sister, Justice Lindsey, told Dateline in 2019 that she received texts from Faith’s boyfriend stating that he couldn’t find her. A short time later, she received text messages from Faith’s phone she said were misspelled and did not make any sense. Faith was reported missing by family members on November 4, 2019. In December 2019, the Del City Police arrested Tanner Washington on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Faith’s disappearance. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the state charges were dismissed due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma which says that Oklahoma authorities cannot arrest or prosecute anyone involved in a crime on reservation land, and tribal authorities cannot arrest or prosecute crimes committed by non-tribal members. However, a federal indictment for murder was returned for Washington after the federal grand jury in Muskogee completed its May 2021 session. According to Oklahoma’s News 4, Tanner Washington pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on October 31, 2022. They reported that court records revealed blood samples “discovered on the carpet of the back seat and on a set of sunglasses” in Washington’s old car were found to be “a biological match” to Faith. The investigation is still open and ongoing as the OSBI works to locate Faith’s body. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her location. If you know something that might help find Faith, or if you saw something unusual or suspicious around the time she vanished, please contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Glenda Peterson

The mystery of what happened to Glenda Peterson more than a quarter century ago still plagues her family. The 40-year-old was with her youngest daughter, then 16, celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 1997, at Lake Thunderbird in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to the family, at the end of the night, Glenda accepted a ride from a man she met at the party. She handed her purse to her daughter and left without explanation. That was the last anyone saw her. She had a broken leg and was in a cast at the time of her disappearance. Glenda is described as approximately 5’2”, 90-100 lbs., with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She has the letter G on her left forearm and the letter B on her left hand. If you have any information regarding Glenda’s case, you are urged to call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1600.

Peggy McGuire

On November 15, 2015, nurse and mother Peggy McGuire dropped her son off at school near Eufaula, Oklahoma. The 29-year-old then headed back to the home she shared with the boy and his father, Thomas McIntosh, with whom Peggy reportedly no longer had a romantic relationship. A grainy security video, captured the next morning around 5:00 a.m., shows Peggy's Toyota truck being parked along Highway 9. A dark, unidentified figure can be seen walking away from the vehicle during an early-morning storm. In the seven years since Peggy disappeared, there have been few clues uncovered in the case. News 4 Oklahoma reported in 2016 that investigators took swabs of “blood-like stains” found on the couch and back porch of Peggy’s home where her children and McIntosh still lived at the time. Additionally, they reported that investigators took samples of stains found in the bucket of a front loading tractor and a leather glove in McIntosh’s truck that had red stains. In December 2022, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation PIO Brooke Arbeitman confirmed for Dateline that there are still no named suspects and no charges have been filed in the case. Thousands follow the Facebook page ‘Bring Peggy Home!!!!’ and post encouraging messages and memories of Peggy. The OSBI continues to investigate the disappearance and the case remains open and ongoing. Peggy is described as 5’10”, weighing 140 lbs., with curly blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Travis Murrow

Travis Murrow was last seen on August 24, 2014, in Enid, Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the father of four had texted several people that day saying he was in the Enid and Canton areas. The 40-year-old’s truck was found abandoned near Canton Lake a few days later. The Alva Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which has since taken over the investigation. Few clues have been discovered in the case and as of 2015, investigators had not ruled out foul play. OSBI PIO Brooke Arbeitman confirmed via email in December 2022 that the bureau is continuing to investigate the disappearance. Travis is described as 5’8”, weighing approximately 145 lbs., with glasses. Anyone with information regarding Travis’s case is asked to call the OSBI hotline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Cynthia Martinez

26-year-old Cynthia Martinez had been out with friends at Tequila Nights Bar in Keizer, Oregon before she disappeared on July 16, 2017. Police say security cameras show Cynthia leaving the bar with two men and getting into a van in the early hours of the morning. One of those men, 30-year-old Jaime Alvarez-Olivera, has since been named by police as a person of interest in Cynthia’s disappearance; the second male she was seen with is not considered a person of interest at this time. Alvarez-Olivera’s van was found at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Police declined to comment on what they found inside the van. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 and the FBI is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to the location of Cynthia and the conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance. In November 2022, Keizer police told Dateline that they are still working on Cynthia's case but would not release any further details. Cynthia is described as 5’1”, weighing 135 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She would be 31 years old today. If anyone has any information regarding Cynthia Martinez’s whereabouts, contact the Keizer Police Department at (503) 856-3529.

Fauna Frey

Fauna Frey had been temporarily living in Dexter, Oregon, with her father and brother when she vanished on June 29, 2020. The 45-year-old was last seen leaving the Super 8 hotel in Grants Pass, Oregon, between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. on June 29, 2020. Fauna had made a reservation at the Weasku Inn in Grants Pass for later that day, but never showed up. In 2020, Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel told NBC affiliate KOBI5 that potential sightings have not panned out and there has also been no trace of Fauna’s car, a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Oregon license plate 339EYB. Jeni Hill-Stapleton, one of Fauna’s good friends from high school, organized a social media campaign with a Facebook page and hashtag - ‘Help Find Fauna Frey #FindFaunaFrey.’ In November 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office told Dateline that Fauna's case is still open and active. Fauna is described as 5’6”, weighing 135-150 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information that can help Fauna’s case, please call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5117.

Graciela Garcia

On November 8, 2019, Graciela Garcia had plans to take dinner to her 14-year-old son who was staying at his father’s house. But the 49-year-old mother of four never showed up. Graciela, who also goes by Gracie and Chela, owned and operated Careyes Beauty Salon out of her home on Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston, Oregon. Around 7:00 p.m. that night, Graciela’s son missed calls from his mother. He told the family when he tried to call her back, his calls went to voicemail – which family members said was a red flag. According to Graciela’s daughter Gabby, her mother’s phone remained off and her social media went quiet. Graciela’s car was still at her home and everything inside seemed to be in order. Graciela’s family reported her missing on Monday, November 11, 2019. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston previously told Dateline that detectives are treating Graciela’s disappearance as suspicious. In November 2022, an officer with the Hermiston Police Department confirmed that the investigation is still open. Graciela is described as being 5’4” and weighing 140 lbs. Her hair was blonde when she was last seen. Anyone who might have information regarding Graciela Garcia’s disappearance is encouraged to call the Hermiston Police Department at 541-567-5519.

Michael Bryson

Michael Bryson stopped by his parents’ house in Harrisburg, Oregon on August 3, 2020, before riding up with a friend to a week-long birthday party/camping trip at Hobo Camp Campground near Dorena, Oregon. The 27-year-old of Eugene, Oregon, had a passion for music and was often invited to DJ sets at parties and raves across the state -- including where he was last seen – at the Hobo Camp Campground. in the early morning hours of August 5, Michael reportedly wandered away from a group of friends who were partying at the campground. He hasn’t been seen since. His camping gear was left behind and he hasn’t accessed his bank account. The Facebook group 'Let’s Find Michael Bryson' has more than 22,000 members who include family, friends, the community and people from around the world. In October 2021, Michael’s parents launched the Michael Bryson Foundation to help families solve missing person cases and advocate for those with mental illness. In 2021, Detective Richard Smith of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that Michael’s disappearance is still an ongoing, active investigation and that they are doing everything they can to bring him home. There have been no updates in the past year. Michael is described as being 6', weighing approximately 180 lbs., with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, and white Crocs with rainbows on them. He might also have been wearing a brown, corduroy baseball cap. He has several tattoos on both legs, his ribs, and his arms. Anyone who may have information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4150 then press 1 and reference case #20-5286.

Stephanie Anne Warner

43-year-old Stephanie Anne Warner was last seen on July 4, 2013, leaving a convenience store in Ashland, Oregon with her boyfriend, Lennie Ames. Stephanie had been seen earlier that day walking alongside a parade float she helped create for the 4th of July holiday event. In July of 2015, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office officially named Ames the prime suspect in Stephanie's disappearance, stating, "the information gathered thus far indicates that Warner is deceased and Lennie Ames was responsible for her death." Authorities have not released any further details in the case and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about Stephanie’s case, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (541) 774-6800.

Anna Maciejewska

Anna Maciejewska vanished in early April 2017 near the family home outside Malvern, Pennsylvania. Anna’s husband told police she left for her actuary job “in a panic” on the morning of April 10 fearing she’d be late for a meeting and failed to return home that evening. Anna last communicated with other members of her family on March 30, 2017, when she abruptly canceled her annual trip to her native Poland to visit family, her nephew Michal Wronski told Dateline in 2017. Michal said this trip was especially significant, as Anna was traveling to be with her father on his 80th birthday and was supposed to be bringing her four-year-old son with her. On May 8, 2017, police found Anna’s 2011 blue Audi A4, about two miles from her home. In 2019, Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Robert Kirby told NBC Philadelphia that Anna’s husband, Allen Gould, was a person of interest in her disappearance. “We think Allen has information. Allen has not told us the truth on everything and we would love to speak to Allen again,” Cpl. Kirby told the station. In September 2022, Lieutenant Brian Roberts with the Pennsylvania State Police told NBC Philadelphia that he believes Anna may have actually not been seen or heard from since March 2017, not April and confirmed her husband is still a person of interest in the case. Dateline reached out to Allen Gould’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back. Anna is described as 5’4”, weighing 160 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She would be 48 years old today. If you have any information regarding Anna’s case, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Embreeville Barracks at (610) 486-6280.

Kortne Stouffer

Kortne Stouffer was 21 years old on July 28, 2012 when she disappeared. She had the night off from work and went to a bar with friends. The group ended the night at Kortne’s apartment in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. According to Sergeant Mike Dipalo of the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office, police responded to a call from the apartment around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of July 29 after a report of conflict with the neighbors. Police told everyone to go back to their own homes and go to sleep. The next morning, Kortne’s friends discovered she was gone. Kortne had plans to go to the fair with family that day, but when she didn’t show up, they reported her missing. Authorities conducted interviews with the people who last saw Kortne, but nothing brought them closer to finding her. After three years of investigating and no leads in Kortne’s disappearance, her family’s attorney connected them with private investigator Leah Hopewell. Hopewell (formerly Jennings) said that while she spoke with people who were with Kortne shortly before she disappeared, nothing led to Kortne. The family maintains the ‘Kortne Stouffer – Remember Me’ Facebook page to post updates and memories of Kortne. Kortne has a tattoo on her right arm that reads "One Love," a tattoo of three stars on the top of her right foot, and a tattoo on her left side of a pistol shooting flowers. She would be 31 years old today. The family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Kortne’s whereabouts. In November 2022, the FBI told Dateline in an email that Kortne is still missing and that the Lebanon County Detective Bureau is the lead agency. If you have any information on Kortne’s disappearance, please call the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at (717) 228-4403. You can also submit a tip anonymously online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

Robert Baron

57-year-old Robert Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s Pizza in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was last seen on January 25, 2017, when he dropped his son off at his apartment around 10:00 p.m. The next day, it appeared that a violent assault had taken place at Ghigiarelli’s. Robert’s car was discovered a few days later about a mile away. Robert has never been found. The family has turned to social media, hoping to receive credible tips that would lead them to Robert. The ‘Finding Robert Baron’ Facebook page has been a platform for conversations and theories about his disappearance. In 2021, investigators with the Old Forge Police Department and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office confirmed they are continuing to investigate, but have no new updates in the case. Robert is described as 5’9”, approximately 185 lbs., with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue/black sweatpants, a dark t-shirt, and a Penn State hoodie. He would be 62 years old today. The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Robert’s whereabouts. Anyone with information on the case should call the tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS, the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office or submit tips through the Finding Robert Baron Facebook page.

Shelva Rafte

On May 28, 2006, 44-year-old Shelva Rafte celebrated her daughter’s college graduation at her sister Joanne Decker’s house in Nicholson, Pennsylvania. Joanne says she was surprised when Shelva arrived at the party with her on-again off-again boyfriend, John Para. Police said Shelva and John went to his house after the party, from which Shelva left on foot after the couple had an argument. Shelva was last seen by a passerby around 1:00 a.m. on May 28, 2006, walking toward her home in the area of Market and River Streets in Jenkins Township. Shelva did not have a cell phone at the time she disappeared, and the purse she’d carried at the party the night before has never been found. There have been no suspects named in the case. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office told Dateline last year that Shelva’s case remains an open and active missing persons investigation. Shelva is 5’3”, and at the time of her disappearance weighed 115 lbs. She would be 60 years old today. If you have any information regarding Shelva’s whereabouts, please call the Pittston Police at 570-654-2424 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-4PA-TIPS.

Alexis Ware

29-year-old Alexis Ware was last seen at a 7-Eleven gas station on January 30, 2022, in Anderson, South Carolina. Alexis's mother, Alberta, told Dateline that on Saturday, January 29, Alexis came to her crying and told her that she was being followed. The next day, Alexis disappeared. According to Alberta, Alexis met with the father of one of her children at the 7-Eleven to drop the child off with him. Alberta said he told her that Alexis was supposed to then follow him to his mother's house but instead sped off in a different direction. That was the last time anyone saw Alexis. Her red Honda Accord was later located in McCormick, South Carolina, with her phone, purse and ID left inside the vehicle, a bag of clothes in the trunk, and her hair bonnet on the ground outside the car. Sergeant Jeff Finley with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that “there was no sign of foul play” in her vehicle. Alexis's family told Dateline it was not like Alexis to simply take off, but did note she was behaving strangely in the days leading up to her disappearance. Alexis’s case was featured in July 2022 in season one of Dateline's new podcast series, “Dateline: Missing in America,” in which Andrea Canning spoke with Alexis’s mother, Alberta-Gray Simpkins, and half-brother Travis Ware. Alexis was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a black jacket with a purple shirt, blue jeans, and black Crocs. She has multiple tattoos. Some of the more recognizable ones include a leaf-like feather on the front side of one hand and a rose on the other hand. Alexis also has dimple piercings. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Alberta said Alexis is about 5’6”, and weighs around 215 lbs. If anyone has information that can help bring Alexis Ware home, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 and reference Alexis’s case number 2022-01369.

Dail Dinwiddie

Dail Dinwiddie was 23 years old when she went missing on September 24, 1992. She had just completed an art history degree at Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia and had returned to her native Columbia, South Carolina to enroll at the University of South Carolina for graduate school. The night Dail went missing, she had attended a U2 concert with some friends at Williams-Brice stadium. After the concert, the friends went to a local bar called Jungle Jim’s, now renamed The Horseshoe. Dail somehow got separated from the group and was never seen again, despite many extensive searches. Detective Kevin Isenhoward of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating along with Columbus Police, previously told Dateline they have received many promising tips, but nothing that has yet led to Dail. As of November 2022, the case remains open. At the time of her disappearance, Dail was 5’, and weighed 98 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She would be in her 50s today. A $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to Dail. If you have any information about what may have happened to Dail, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (803) 545-3500.

Heather Elvis

Heather Elvis disappeared on December 18, 2013, near her Myrtle Beach, South Carolina apartment after going on a date. The 20-year-old was reported missing the following day. Heather’s car was found at Peachtree boat landing on the outskirts of town several days later. In February of 2014, Sidney Moorer, a married man Heather had been seeing, was charged with her murder and kidnapping. His wife Tammy was also charged. The murder charges against the couple were later dropped. In June of 2016, Sidney went on trial for kidnapping Heather. That trial ended in a hung jury. In August of 2017, Sidney was found guilty of obstructing justice during the December 2013 investigation into Heather’s disappearance. He was given the maximum sentence of 10 years. In October of 2018, Tammy Moorer was convicted of conspiracy and kidnapping Heather. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Sidney Moorer was retried in the kidnapping case in September 2019, and found guilty. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Heather’s story was featured most recently in the 2021 Dateline episode ‘The Landing.’ Her body has not been found. If you have any information that can help find Heather’s remains, please call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.

Krystal Anderson

30-year-old mother of four Krystal Anderson was last seen on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her Wagener, South Carolina home. Krystal's sister, Shadira, told Dateline that on Tuesday, August 23, she got an alarming call from the father of one of Krystal's children. She said he told her that Krystal was supposed to pick up their son from his house that Sunday but never showed up and wasn't answering the phone. Shadira told Dateline that she immediately called Krystal's live-in boyfriend, Tony Berry. According to Krystal, he told her he hadn't seen Krystal since August 20 at 1:00 a.m. Shadira said she then reported her sister missing. On Wednesday, September 28, Tony Berry was arrested in connection to Krystal's disappearance. He was charged with kidnapping and is currently being held in police custody without bond. He has not yet entered a plea. Krystal is 5’1”, 105 lbs., with black hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

Lisa Shuttleworth

34-year-old Lisa Shuttleworth was last seen on September 3, 2003, at her Aiken, South Carolina home. Lisa's son, Ryan, who was 9 years old at the time, told Dateline that his mother was supposed to pick him up from the bus stop that day but never showed up. He said he then walked to his house and his mother’s car was in the driveway but the door to the house was locked. Ryan told Dateline he then went across the street to play at his friend's house and wait for his mother to arrive home. While waiting, Ryan said he noticed a friend of his mother's show up at the house looking for her. The friend took Ryan to his grandparents’ house a few blocks away. Lisa's parents eventually got into her house where everything seemed normal. The only thing missing was Lisa's purse. Two days later, on September 5, Lisa's parents reported her missing. Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that there’s nothing in Lisa’s missing persons report that indicates foul play. Ryan, however, told Dateline that he knows something bad happened to his mother and he will never stop fighting for answers. Lisa is 5’3”, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

Chadwick Carr

Chadwick Carr disappeared from his residence in the Oliver Springs area of Anderson County, Tennessee, on May 2, 2021. The 32-year-old Knox County, Tennessee native had been living in the area for several months, but kept in contact nearly every day with his mother and his sister, who live in Knoxville. Chad’s sister Whitney told Dateline she spoke to her brother on the phone the night before he disappeared. She said at first everything seemed fine, but then at some point when he set the phone down to light a cigarette, she heard talking and then the line disconnected. Whitney said she tried calling back, but Chad never answered. The next morning, he failed to show up for an early morning meeting and never went to work. Whitney said the family became even more concerned when Chad's cell phone, wallet, van keys and a single flip flop were found left behind at his residence. In 2021, Anderson County Detective Darrell Slater released a video statement saying his office had exhausted all efforts in Anderson and Knox counties, and that while there were many tips in the beginning, they hadn’t led anywhere. There have been no updates since. Chad is described as being 5’9” and weighs about 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top and tan flip flops. Detective Slater encourages anyone with information to call Anderson County dispatch at 865-457-2414.

Nieko Lisi

In September 2011, Nieko Lisi left rural Steuben County, New York, where he lived, in a 2004 GMC Canyon pickup truck with his friend, Robert Knight, heading to Buffalo to meet up with women they had met online. But they ended up at Knight’s father’s house in Michigan. Nieko's phone pinged for the last time at 5:05 p.m. on October 1, from Flintlock Drive in Franklin, Tennessee. He was never heard from again. Robert Knight died of a possible overdose in Michigan about 10 days after Nieko disappeared. For years, Nieko’s mother, Monica Button, continued to conduct her own investigation into her son’s disappearance, but his case seemingly went cold until the summer of 2016 when New York State Police investigators and Franklin Police Department detectives got a break in the case. The dismantled and stripped down 2004 GMC pickup truck Nieko had been traveling in was found stored in a residential detached garage in Nashville. In October 2017, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) took over as the lead agency and in 2020 released a video stating they believe there are people who know how the truck got to the garage and possibly know what happened to Nieko. Last week, Monica Button was notified by law enforcement that a hunter found human remains near the location where Nieko was last believed to be. While Monica was hopeful the remains belonged to her son, she was notified over the weekend that the remains did not belong to her son. “To say that I am crushed is an understatement,” she wrote on the ‘Search for Nieko Lisi’ Facebook page. “I want to bring my son home where he belongs. I was really hoping this was going to be it.” The identity of the remains found has not yet been released. In addition to the Facebook page, the family also runs a website to provide information and updates in the case. A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Nieko’s whereabouts. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations PIO Susan Niland told Dateline in December of 2022, that they are in contact with Nieko’s mother regularly and their department will investigate any tips called in about his case. Nieko is described as 5’10”, weighing about 165 lbs., with a muscular build. He has brown hair and eyes and has an unfinished tattoo of a guardian angel on his left side, and four Chinese symbols on the back of his upper right arm. Anyone with information on Nieko’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or submit a tip online by emailing TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Rhonda Daugherty

Rhonda Daugherty vanished on Tuesday, December 2, 2014, from her home in LaFollette, Tennessee. Her husband, Charles Daugherty, told police that he arrived home that evening to find the back door wide open. All of Rhonda's belongings, including her cell phone, purse, keys and vehicle were at the home. The 49-year-old was nowhere to be found. In January of 2015, a Campbell County grand jury indicted former Campbell County teacher Lonnie Vann, who reportedly knew the family, with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to Rhonda's disappearance. Vann pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He did not reveal the location of Rhonda's body. In 2022, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told Dateline in an email that there have been no new developments and that Rhonda's case is still open. If you have any information that could help find Rhonda’s remains, please call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Caleb Diehl

Caleb Diehl was last seen running errands for his employer on March 30, 2015, in and around Nocona, Texas. The 18-year-old had borrowed a pickup truck from the employer, Ricky Dale Howard, who was also a family friend. The truck mysteriously reappeared just days later and the keys were found on their proper hook at the business. Caleb’s cell phone and social media accounts have not been used since he disappeared. Howard is considered a person of interest in Caleb’s disappearance. In July 2021, Howard pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and was later sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. The case involved pornographic images of Caleb when he was a minor. Law enforcement officers testified that Howard told police the last time he’d seen Caleb was the weekend before he went missing, when the pair attempted to repair his broken-down truck. Caleb is still missing and his family is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts. If you have any information regarding Caleb’s case, please contact the Nocona Police Department at (940) 825-3281.

Chris Sanders

On August 12, 2017, Chris Sanders, 40, was at a cookout with his friends at the Monahans County, Texas trailer park where he lived. His wife, who spoke with him on the phone that night, told Dateline he sounded tired and stressed out. The next morning, Chris went on a walk around 9:30 a.m. and never returned home. Since he left on foot, his camper and his car were still at the trailer park. His phone was turned off or died shortly after he disappeared, and nobody has seen or spoken with him since. In 2022, Dateline spoke with a spokesperson from the Monahans Police Department who confirmed the case is still open and active. Chris Sanders is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing about 210 lbs. He has strawberry blonde hair and typically has a full beard and mustache. Chris was last seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt with the letters TCU, blue jeans and boots. If you have any information on Chris’s whereabouts, please call the Monahans Police Department at (432) 943-3254 or the Texas Rangers at (512) 424-2160.

Jared Chavis

In the fall of 2017, 19-year-old Jared Chavis had just finished 10 months in the Air Force, and had only been in Houston, Texas for a few months when he vanished. On January 12, 2018, at 10:39 p.m. witnesses saw Jared get into a black Ford Fusion in the 8800 block of Westheimer Road in Houston, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers of Houston. “While [Jared] was riding in the backseat of a black Ford Fusion driven by the suspect, a verbal disagreement occurred and gunshots were fired,” the release states. “According to a witness, Jared Chavis never exited the vehicle and has not been seen since.”Jared is described as being 5’7” and weighing 160 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Jared has the following tattoos: on his upper left arm, the words “Helen Welch,” his grandmother’s name, inside of praying hands with the date she died; on his right tricep, the letter “J”; on his left tricep, the letter “C”; on his inner right forearm, the quote “NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER.” He was last seen wearing jeans, a red hoodie, white t-shirt, denim vest and orange LeBron James tennis shoes. According to Houston Crime Stoppers Deputy Director Nichole Christoph, there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for any foul play leading to Jared’s disappearance. If you have any information, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

Jason Landry

On December 13, 2020, Texas State University student Jason Landry left his San Marcos, Texas home at 10:55 p.m., to drive to his parents' home in Missouri City, Texas for Christmas break. A little over an hour later, the 21-year-old’s wrecked vehicle was found abandoned on Salt Flat Road in Luling, Texas. The lights were on, the keys were in the ignition and the front passenger side door was locked. Jason’s backpack and clothes were found scattered on the roadway 900 feet away, but Jason was missing. Investigators say Jason was using the Waze app to get home, but opened Snapchat at one point and the GPS tracking stopped. He was last tracked driving on Austin Street and is believed to have gone through the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 or Magnolia Avenue and continued on East Austin Street. His digital footprint ends at this point. Detective Jeff Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that since Jason went missing, there have been at least six searches conducted spanning 31,000 acres. In November 2021, the detective said that there’s nothing to indicate that Jason was a victim of a crime and that it appears he was in a single car collision and walked away from the crash. Jason is described as being 6’1” and weighing 170 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes, and facial hair. Jeff Ferry, now captain at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed in 2022 that Jason’s case is still open and active. He directs anyone with information about Jason’s disappearance to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777. You can also contact Capt. Ferry at 512-398-6777 ext. 4504 or by email: Jeff.Ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.

Jordan Green

Jordan Green was last seen in San Antonio, Texas on the night of November 7, 2015. The 23-year-old was supposed to go home to his aunt’s house after finishing his shift at a local restaurant. But he never returned. Family believes he left the restaurant to walk home. Jordan is described as being 5’9”, weighing 165 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has multiple identifying tattoos: a rosary on his chest with a cross that goes down to his stomach, bible scripture on his abdomen, the name Jennifer inside a heart, the words "God Got Me" on his knuckles, a Taurus on his left shoulder, the letter “J” on the back of his left arm, and the letter “G” on the back of his right arm. In November 2022, a spokesperson from the San Antonio Police Department told Dateline that there have been "no new leads" in the case and that while it is still an active investigation, Jordan's case is considered cold. Officials told Dateline they will "take any leads they can" and directed anyone with information on Jordan’s disappearance to please contact the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor

Texas friends Krislyn Gibson and Sidney Taylor, both 35 at the time, disappeared on Saturday, April 2, 2016, while on a trip to Austin, Texas. The friends, who both lived in Houston, were in town to attend the Urban Music Festival. They were staying with one of Sidney’s cousins for the weekend. They headed to a club late that Friday night with their friend, Harvey “Hootie” Cyphers, but never returned.

The day after Krislyn and Sidney disappeared, Sidney’s 2010 Dodge Charger was found abandoned in a parking lot in the Midtown district back in Houston. In March 2019, Harvey Cyphers was charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse in relation to the case. On September 18, 2020, a grand jury indicted Cyphers for Sidney and Krislyn’s murders. He was indicted on one count of capital murder and four counts of murder for the killing of multiple persons. Cyphers was arrested without incident and transported to the Travis County Jail. According to a local affiliate, his trial is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. Sidney and Krislyn’s bodies have not been found. If you have additional information that can help the case or locate the remains, contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Lauren Colvin Thompson

Panola County, Texas Sheriff Kevin Lake told Dateline in 2019 that Lauren Colvin Thompson sounded “disoriented and confused” when she called 911 on January 10, 2019, at 2:24 p.m. The 32-year-old was in a wooded area of Panola County and told the 911 dispatcher that someone was chasing her. The call ended abruptly, but officers were able to quickly pinpoint her approximate location and track down her vehicle. It was stuck in the mud on the side of a road in the Rock Hill community. A friend told Dateline they had been with Lauren in the area fishing when Lauren suddenly ran off down the road. Authorities told Dateline her bank accounts and phone have remained untouched. Lauren, a mother of three, is described as being approximately 5’5” and weighing 135 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants/leggings and a dark-colored hoodie. If you have any information regarding Lauren’s disappearance, please contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.

Lisa Lee Chandler

Lisa Lee Chandler was last known to be in her home outside Wolfe City, Texas on September 23, 2007. The 44-year-old’s mother, Marie Johnson, told Dateline she’d spoken with Lisa on the phone that day and Lisa had said she was feeling sick. The following day, Marie could not get in touch with her daughter and decided to go to Lisa’s house to check on her. Lisa’s car was parked outside and her personal belongings were inside on the table. But Lisa was nowhere to be found. Fifteen years later, no one has seen or heard from her. Lisa is 5'6 with hazel eyes and brown hair. If you have any information regarding Lisa’s case, please call Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6809.

Michael Chambers

Michael Chambers was a 36-year veteran of the Dallas Fire Department before retiring in 2008. The 70-year-old husband, father and grandfather was the last person one would think would disappear, but Michael has now been missing for more than five years. He was last seen the morning of March 10, 2017. His wife told police she last spoke with him around 8:00 a.m. Several hours later, around 11:00 a.m., security video captured Michael walking out of the Walmart in Quinlan, Texas. He had bought some makeup there that his wife says she’d ask him to pick up for her. Investigators found several drops of blood in a shed on the family property after Michael’s wife reported him missing. Although there was no obvious sign of a struggle, authorities have characterized Michael’s disappearance as suspicious in nature. His truck keys and wallet were found in the home. His cell phone is missing. If you have any information regarding Michael’s case, please call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 453-6800.

‘Missing Trio’ Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson, Julie Moseley

Rachel Trlica, Renee Wilson, and Julie Moseley, known as the “Missing Trio,” were last seen at the Seminary South Shopping Center in Fort Worth, Texas on December 23, 1974. Family tells Dateline the girls were listed as runaways by the Fort Worth Police Department for the first year, then were reassigned to the Major Case Unit after a private investigator for the families expressed frustration over the status of the investigation. Authorities have released few details on the case over the years, leading some family members to grow even more frustrated. Rachel Trlica would be 65 years old today, Renee Wilson would be 62 years old today, and Julie Moseley would be 57 years old today. A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department confirmed that the case is still open and directs anyone with information on the missing trio to please call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4442.

Prisma Reyes

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, of Mesquite, Texas, has not been seen since April 17, 2019. She was reported missing after she failed to pick up her 6-year-old son from the babysitter’s house in Old East Dallas that evening. Lieutenant Stephen Biggs with the Mesquite Police Department told Dateline they've interviewed hundreds of people in the case, but are still at a loss as to what happened to Prisma. The 26-year-old left her job at a car dealership for lunch on April 17 and never returned. She was spotted having lunch with her ex-boyfriend at the E Bar Tex Mex restaurant located on North Haskell Avenue in Dallas. The man left, but police said Prisma stayed at the restaurant and continued drinking until she was asked to leave, according to police. Security video later showed her running into the garage of the Olympus at Ross apartments along Ross Avenue where her ex-boyfriend lived, but authorities learned he was not there at the time. Police told Dateline in 2019 that there was nothing that indicated foul play at the time, but they were concerned that no one had heard from Prisma in months. In November 2022, Lieutenant Brandon Ricketts of the Mesquite Police Department told Dateline that Prisma's case is still open, although "I don't think anything is actively being looked into, at this time," he said. He told Dateline that all leads have been exhausted but if new leads come in, the Mesquite police will investigate. Prisma is described as 5’2” and weighs around 135 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information about Prisma’s whereabouts is urged to call the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336.

Richard Halliday

Private Richard Halliday was last seen on July 23, 2020, leaving his on-post barracks room at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas. The 21-year-old, who was assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, was initially reported AWOL after he failed to report for duty the next day. It wasn’t until day 36 – more than a month after Richard was last seen – that his parents, Robert and Patricia Halliday, were made aware that he was missing. Patricia told Dateline they called Richard’s commander at Fort Bliss to find out why they hadn’t heard from their son and were told he went AWOL. Major General Bernabe told Dateline that mistakes were made in the early stages of the investigation, including failing to contact the Halliday family when Richard went missing. On September 1, 2020, CID special agents assumed the investigation from the Fort Bliss Directorate of Emergency Services after assistance was requested. In 2021, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command completed 65 subpoenas and conducted five search warrants in an effort to find Richard, according to a press release from Fort Bliss. In 2022, the U.S. Army increased the reward from $25,000 to $50,000 for credible information leading to Richard’s whereabouts. The family created the Facebook page ‘Find Richard Halliday’ in the hope of collecting information that could lead to their son. There, they posted that “the reward was doubled from $50k to $100,000.00 by a private US business group, mostly owned by Veterans.” According to recent posts, the entire reward amount is now for $150,000. It is unclear who is offering the additional $50,000. Richard is described as being 5’9” and weighing 162 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Richard’s case is asked to call the Fort Bliss CID Office at 915-568-1700 or the Fort Bliss Military Police at 915-744-1237. You can also anonymously submit information here. His family has also created their own tip hotline at (941) 677-0060.

Rudy Farias

Rudy Farias vanished on the afternoon of March 6, 2015, after leaving his home in Houston, Texas to take his two dogs for a walk. Both dogs later returned off their leashes -- without Rudy. According to family members, the 18-year-old had been dealing with depression at the time of his disappearance. He had watched his older brother, who was his best friend, die at the scene of a motorcycle accident several years earlier and was still trying to cope with the loss. Police do not suspect foul play in the case. If you have any information regarding Rudy’s case, please contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 731-5776.

Casey Bokslag

29-year-old Cornelis Bokslag, also known as Casey, was last seen on June 6, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was captured on security footage withdrawing $100 from a Wells Fargo ATM, but never made it to work that day and hasn’t been seen since. Two days later, his silver Suzuki SX4, was found abandoned about an hour away in Summit County. None of Casey’s belongings were found inside and his father, Robert, told Dateline that the car appeared to have been wiped clean. Casey’s keychain, the car’s license plate E068FE, and the Black Mountain Smith backpack he was last seen with are also missing. On July 5, 2022, the South Salt Lake Police Department announced an anonymous donor offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who provides useful information about Casey’s disappearance. Officer Danielle Croyle of the South Salt Lake Police Department told Dateline in November 2022 that there have been no updates in Casey’s case, despite extensive search efforts. The family posts updates and information about Casey’s case on the ‘Cornelis “Casey” Bokslag Missing’ Facebook page. Casey is 6’2”, weighs 140 lbs., has blond hair and gray eyes, and sports a goatee. He typically wears long green Wrangler cargo pants, a t-shirt, military boots or sneakers, and a cap. The South Lake Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at 801-940-6179.

Dylan Rounds

Dylan Rounds was last heard from on May 28, 2022, when he spoke with his maternal grandmother on the phone, according to Dylan’s mother, Candice. Dylan apparently said he had to hang up because it was raining and he needed to move equipment on his farm. In 2019, Dylan purchased a farm in Lucin, Utah with his paternal grandfather. Lucin is right on the Utah/Nevada border and Dylan lived alone on the property in a camper. Two days after that phone call with his grandmother, Dylan’s mother reported him missing. Candice told Dateline her son’s truck and the boots he always wore were found on his farm. On July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced that 58-year-old James Brenner is considered a suspect in Dylan's disappearance. Dateline spoke with Box Elder County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cade Palmer who said that Dylan and James Brenner are "probably each other's closest neighbor, which was maybe 5 miles apart." Palmer would not expand on the evidence that led officials to name Brenner a suspect, but did say that they have collected "substantial evidence" and "it seems like every bit of good evidence that we find points more at Brenner." The chief deputy told Dateline that while searching for Dylan, officials found evidence that supported the fact that "a homicide likely occurred." Palmer added that Brenner is not talking to law enforcement about Dylan's disappearance at this time. Dateline reached out to Brenner’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back. A reward totaling $200,000 is being offered for information directly leading to Dylan’s safe return or the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his disappearance. Chief Deputy Palmer encourages anyone with tips to reach out to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office Facebook page via direct message. The Sheriff’s office can also be reached at 435-734-3800.

Macin Smith

Utah teen Macin Smith was last seen on September 1, 2015, leaving his St. George, Utah home for what his parents believed was another day at Desert High School. The 17-year-old never showed up. All of his personal belongings, including his cell phone and wallet, were found at home. In the seven years since, family members have desperately searched for the young man. They continue to post on the 'Help Find Macin Smith' Facebook page and are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding him. In November 2022, the St. George Police Department confirmed to Dateline that Macin's case is still an active missing persons investigation and that they follow up on any leads they receive. If you have any information that can help find Macin, please contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300.

Ben Coffey

Ben Coffey was in Gloucester, Virginia, when he last spoke to a friend around dinnertime on New Year’s Eve 2012. Ben, who was 27 at the time, told the friend he was going home for the night because he was tired. He never made it home. The next day, according to the Virginia State Police, authorities found Ben’s 1998 Dodge van in Tappahannock, Virginia, about an hour away from where Ben was last seen. There were numerous personal items belonging to him found inside the van, including his dog, Clue. The dog was taken to a nearby animal shelter before being returned to Ben’s family. Special Agent Angie Witt with the Virginia State Police confirmed to Dateline via email that Ben's case is still active. Each year around the anniversary of his disappearance, Ben’s family posts on the 'Help Us Find Ben Coffey' Facebook page about the pain they still feel and their gratitude for those who have helped search for Ben or offered prayers. Ben is described as being 5’6” and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes, and the symbol for the band “COHEED CAMBRIA” tattooed on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt brand jacket, jeans, and leather boots. Anyone with information on Ben’s disappearance is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5483.

Claudine Jaquier Gifford

Claudine Jaquier Gifford was last seen late on the night of July 6, 2014, at Pelican's at the Point, a beachfront tiki bar in White Stone, Virginia. According to the bar manager, the 43-year-old consumed a “couple of drinks” and watched a band play. A 2014 press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office states that Claudine was last seen by a witness who said she was being helped out of the bar by her male acquaintance, James Todd Kessler. Kessler was the last person to see Claudine before she disappeared. After police investigated Kessler's home, traces of Claudine's blood were found, and he was charged in connection with her death. In August of 2015, a jury found Kessler guilty of second-degree murder and concealment of a body. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for Claudine's murder. In December 2016, the Virginia Court of Appeals denied his appeal. Claudine's body has still not been found, but a Lancaster Sheriff’s Office detective told Dateline in November 2022 that they are willing to assist in the search for remains if leads become available. If you have any information that could help locate Claudine's remains, please contact the Lancaster Sheriff's Office at 804-462-5111 or the Crime Solvers at (804) 462-7463.

Janet Renee Field

On July 2, 2014, Janet Renee Field drove away from her home in Scottsville, Virginia, after having a small argument with her husband, according to her husband’s statements to police. She never returned. Two days after Janet disappeared, police found her car abandoned about 20 miles from the house. Police say nothing was out of the ordinary with the car. Bloodhounds and cadaver dogs have searched both Renee’s home and the area near where her car was located, but nothing of significance has been found. Friends and family say Renee, who was 49 years old at the time, was a very private person who didn’t have any social media accounts, making her more difficult for investigators to track. Captain David Wells with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline in 2018 that authorities have investigated every lead they’ve received to try to locate Renee. Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website to display their database of cold cases. It includes investigations into homicides and missing or unidentified persons cases that have been unsolved for at least five years. The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office submitted Janet's case to the database, which confirms it is still an active investigation. Janet is described as being 5’7” and weighing 130 lbs. at the time of her disappearance. She has short blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on details surrounding Renee’s disappearance, please call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at (434) 589-8211.

Jay’von Malik Bailey

18-year-old Jay’von Malik Bailey was last seen on April 14, 2022, in Painter, Virginia. His mother, Naomi, told Dateline that Jay’von lived with her in Temperanceville, Virginia, but had been visiting his father since April 11. Naomi said she was texting her son on the night of April 13 and everything seemed fine. But later that day, Naomi’s calls to Jay’von started going straight to voicemail and he wasn’t answering text messages. According to Naomi, Jay’von’s father told her that on the night of April 13, Jay’von went to visit his cousin who also lives in Painter. Naomi said she drove to the cousin’s house to look for him and found her son’s jacket on the side of the road. Naomi immediately reported her son missing. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline in November 2022 that they have conducted multiple searches for Jay’von and have not ruled out foul play in his disappearance. Jay’von is 5’6”, weighs 145 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black Croc shoes. Anyone with information regarding Jay’von’s disappearance is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131.

Joan Renee Cook

Joan Renee Cook disappeared from her hometown of Salem, Virginia, on the night of January 24, 2010. The Roanoke County Police Department told NBC affiliate WSLS that Joan left her home on foot around 11:00 p.m. and the last trace of the 44-year-old was a text from her phone the next morning. She was reported missing by her husband, Mike Cook. In 2015, Dateline spoke with Joan’s sister Carol Huffman Byer who said she believes foul play is involved as Joan would never have left her young daughter behind. In a news release a year after the disappearance, police said there had been no financial activity on Joan’s accounts. Police said there is no evidence that Joan is dead or that she’s alive. No suspects have been named in her disappearance. Joan is described as being 5’6” and weighing 120 lbs. Both of her ears are pierced and she has two known tattoos: a frog on her lower middle back and a string of flowers around one ankle. If you have any information on Joan Renee Cook’s disappearance, please call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.

Keeshae Jacobs

On September 26, 2016, 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs texted her mother, Toni, to say she was going to spend the night at a friend’s house. Keeshae said she’d be home the following day. She never came home. Her friends would later tell authorities they dropped Keeshae off that night in the Church Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia, about 10 minutes away from her house. Keeshae said she was going to meet someone, the friends told Toni, but they didn’t know who the person was. Despite searches, police have not found Keeshae’s cell phone, ID, or the small bag of clothes she had with her for her overnight stay. Authorities suspect foul play in Keeshae’s disappearance. The last public statement about Keeshae's case by the Richmond Police Department was on September 26, 2018 -- two years after Keeshae vanished. The police chief at that time was quoted in a press release: “Keeshae’s disappearance remains an active investigation within the Richmond Police Department. The detectives have made good progress in this case, but we are still hoping to get more information to get the family the answers they need.” In August 2022, Dateline featured Keeshae's case in our new podcast series “Dateline: Missing in America.” Josh Mankiewicz spoke with Keeshae’s mother, Toni, and Natalie Wilson, co-founder of The Black & Missing Foundation. The Richmond Police Department declined Dateline’s request for an interview, but did say it's still an open investigation. If you know something about Keeshae Jacobs’s disappearance, call the Richmond Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 804-646-0729.

Sage Smith

Sage Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on November 20, 2012, near the Amtrak station in Charlottesville, Virginia. Earlier that month, Sage, whose given name was Dashad, came out as transgender and changed her gender to “female” on Facebook. According to a 2016 press release from the Charlottesville Police Department, the 19-year-old and a man named Erik McFadden had planned to meet on the evening of November 20, 2012. McFadden later told authorities “the meeting never took place.” Police said that a detective made brief contact with McFadden immediately after Sage’s disappearance, “but [he] failed to show up to a scheduled interview with police and reportedly left town.” The Charlottesville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating Erik McFadden, whom police have identified as a “critical person of interest” in what they believe Sage’s homicide. In 2019, former Charlottesville Police Captain Jim Mooney said at a press conference that local and federal agencies have spent “countless months and hours” scouring through evidence, interviews and witness statements. Last year, Charlottesville Police Sergeant Tony Newberry stressed to Dateline that even though there have been no recent updates, it remains an active investigation and the department has “dedicated resources to the case so it can be worked full-time.” According to a Charlottesville press release from 2020, “a $10,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers, and an additional $10,000 is being matched by the City of Charlottesville for information leading to an arrest in Smith’s case.” Last month on the 10-year anniversary of Sage’s disappearance, a post on the ‘Hope for Sage Smith’ Facebook page noted the lack of answers in Sage’s case and paid tribute to her. “Today and every day,” the post stated, “we remember Sage and the love and joy that she brought to her family and friends.” Sage is described as being 5’11” and weighing about 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark gray sweatpants, a black scarf and gray boots. If you have any information on what happened to Sage, or know the whereabouts of Eric McFadden, please call the tip line for Sage Smith’s case at (434) 970-3381 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Samantha Clarke

Samantha Clarke was last seen just after midnight on September 14, 2010, at her home in Orange, Virginia. The 19-year-old told her brother she was leaving, but didn’t say where she was going. Orange Police say Samantha didn’t take any personal belongings with her and hasn’t been heard from since. The police previously told Dateline that foul play is suspected in Samantha’s disappearance and a detective was actively working on her case. In January 2021, it was announced that Samantha’s case would be reclassified as a homicide. “Due to new information and advances in investigative and forensic technology,” OPD Chief James Fenwick said, “ Samantha’s missing person investigation has been reclassified as an active abduction and murder investigation.” There have been no updates since, but police are hopeful someone will come forward with information. If you have any information that can help Samantha’s case, please contact the Orange Police Department at (540) 672-1491.

Deanne Hastings

Deanne Hastings left her fiancé a note on the night of November 3, 2015, saying she was headed to the store. She never returned. The 35-year-old had finished her first day of cosmetology school that afternoon. The following morning, her credit card was used at a store not too far from her home outside Spokane, Washington. Security video shows Deanne leaving that store around noon. Her car was later discovered parked in downtown Spokane, and it appeared to have been there since November 3. In February of 2016, a man was arrested and charged with using Deanne’s credit cards. He spent several months in jail and was released in September 2016. Neither he, nor anyone else, has been charged in connection with Deanne’s disappearance, however. As of November 2022, there are no new updates in Deanne's case. Deanne is 5’4”, with brown hair and brown eyes. She would be 42 years old today. If you have any information regarding Deanne’s case, please call the Spokane Police Department at (509) 456-2233.

Jeremiah Foco

Software engineer Jeremiah Foco was last seen on July 22, 2015, in Seattle, Washington. Security footage shows the 34-year-old pulling into the garage of his apartment complex in Seattle's International District at 12:07 a.m., but there is no video of him leaving the complex. Seattle police do not suspect foul play, but family and friends insist Jeremiah would not just simply disappear. There have been few clues as to what may have happened to him. In November 2022, the Seattle Police Department told Dateline that Jeremiah is still considered a missing person. Jeremiah Foco is described as 6'2", weighing 220 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a green shirt with yellow writing on the front, a red baseball cap, white socks, and sandals. Jeremiah would be 41 years old today. If you have any information that could help bring Jeremiah home, please contact the Seattle Police Department at (206) 684-5582. You can also visit the Facebook page ‘Missing: Jeremiah Foco’ for more information on the case.

Laynee Westbrook

According to her family, Laynee Westbrook, 41, was seen on security video at 7:11 p.m. on September 10, 2020, getting into a white Dodge Ram truck with a man outside of the San Juan Motel in Anacortes, Washington, where she had been staying. She was seen again with the same man at 7:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station next to the Swinomish Lodge & Casino. She hasn’t been seen since. Laynee’s sister-in-law, Emily Pepper, told Dateline that the man stated he had picked Laynee up and they went to a nearby campground where he had been staying. He reportedly then dropped Laynee off between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. at Causland Memorial Park, about two blocks from her motel. Emily told Dateline that on September 13, Laynee’s mother, Barb, got a call from the motel. They were trying to reach Laynee because she hadn’t paid rent and no one had seen or heard from her in several days. When the family couldn’t reach Laynee themselves, her mother reported her missing to the Anacortes Police Department. In 2021, Anacortes Police Captain Dave Floyd told Dateline he couldn’t elaborate on some of the details of what happened on September 10, 2020, but confirmed that there has been no activity on Laynee’s cell phone or her bank account since she used her debit card on the day she was last seen. He added that his department had “multiple law enforcement resources within the state'' assisting in the investigation. In November 2022, a detective with the department told Dateline the case was still "very, very active." Laynee is described as being 5’9”, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white sandals. Her dog, Precious, a rat terrier with a nub tail, disappeared at the same time. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to finding Laynee. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Anacortes Police at 360-293-4684 during business hours or the APD tip line at 360-299-1985. The case number is 20-A06084.

Logan Schiendelman

On May 20, 2016, 20-year-old Logan Schiendelman’s black 1996 Chrysler Sebring convertible was found abandoned on Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Maytown, Washington, one day after he was last seen at his parents’ home. Several drivers called 911 to report the vehicle on the shoulder and seeing a man, described as white with light brown or red hair, jumping out and running into the woods. In 2018, a woman came forward saying she thought she saw two men in the back seat with a man matching Logan’s description. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has received many tips regarding potential sightings, as well as where remains may be located, but there have been no concrete leads in the case. More than 15,000 people are part of the Facebook group ‘Logan Schiendelman is Missing’ and family members continue to post periodic updates on the case. Foul play has not been ruled out in the case, and Logan’s loved ones say they cannot imagine that he would run away. There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Logan is described as 6’, weighing roughly 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He would be 26 years old today. If you have any information regarding Logan’s case, please call Det. Frawley at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (360) 786-5599.

Samantha Sayers

Samantha Sayers is an experienced hiker who loved hiking near her home in Washington. On August 1, 2018, the 28-year-old decided to go on a hike by herself, as she often did. She planned to summit Vesper Peak in Washington’s North Cascades, a route she’d taken before. She told family she’d be gone from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Witnesses would later tell police they saw Samantha at the summit around 3:00 p.m. that day. She never returned to her car at the base of the mountain. Since then, dozens of search and rescue teams have scoured the surrounding mountain ranges in the hope of finding Samantha. Authorities previously told Dateline no evidence has been found in Samantha’s disappearance and while her case is an active missing persons case, they do not have any reason to believe it is suspicious in any way. On August 23, 2018, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search. As of November 2022, there are no new updates. Samantha is 5’8”, weighs about 125 lbs., has green eyes and is bald due to having alopecia. She has a tattoo of a tree on her back and tattoos of stars on the side of her head, designed by her mother, Lisa, as a symbol of strength. If you have any information on Samantha’s whereabouts, please call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at (425) 388-3393.

Relisha Rudd

8-year-old Relisha Rudd disappeared from a homeless shelter in Washington, D.C. She was last seen on security footage on March 1, 2014, with a janitor from the shelter, Kahlil Tatum. Relisha attended a nearby elementary school and had suddenly stopped showing up in February. The search for Relisha led officers to a Red Roof Inn in Prince George’s County, Maryland on March 20, 2014. Inside, they found Tatum’s wife, Andrea. She had been shot to death. Tatum was added to the FBI's most wanted list. On March 31, 2014, police conducted a search for Relisha in Kenilworth Park where they found Kahlil Tatum dead. Police say Tatum killed his wife and then himself. Relisha has not been found. She would be 16 years old today. As of November 2022, there have been no new updates in Relisha's case. The Metro Police Department asks anyone who has information regarding Relisha’s disappearance to please call them at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Grace Allison Smith

35-year-old Grace Allison Smith disappeared on February 23, 2022, in Mason County, West Virginia. According to her sister, Jodi, Grace was homeless at the time and living out of her car. On February 23, Grace went to her parents' house in Mason County to shower and do her laundry. That was the last time Grace was seen. Two days later, her car was found with her purse and keys on the hood. In October 2022, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller told Dateline that he believes foul play is involved in Grace's disappearance. Grace is 5’4”, and weighs 90 lbs. She has blue eyes and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a yellow sweater underneath, black Ugg boots, and blue jeans. She has a tattoo of a fairy on her lower back. Anyone with information about Grace’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838.

Michael Dillard

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2018, 15-year-old Michael Dillard and his mother pulled up to their home in Calvin, West Virginia. According to his older sister, Brittany, after helping his mother carry some things from the car to the house, Michael ran behind the house without saying where he was going. Within 30 minutes, Michael’s parents called the police to report their son missing. In the weeks that followed, numerous dive teams, search crews, bloodhounds and helicopters were dispatched to search for Michael, according to police. Michael’s jacket was found near his house about a week and a half after he disappeared. Michael was never found. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, according to the Facebook page ‘Help Find Missing – Michael Dillard.’ Police say they have no reason to suspect foul play in his case. Michael is described as being 5’5”, and weighing 133 lbs. at the time of his disappearance, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He was also wearing a 3” silver cross on a silver chain. Michael would be 19 years old today. If you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts, please call the West Virginia State Police at (304) 872-0800.

Irene Gakwa

32-year-old Irene Gakwa was last seen by her family via video call on February 24, 2022. Irene is originally from Kenya but at the time was living with her boyfriend, Nathan Hightman, in Wyoming. Irene’s brother Christopher told Dateline he received an odd text from his sister in the beginning of March. Irene told Christopher she wanted to change her number because her phone was broken.n Christopher said he also found it strange that Irene was texting him in English -- because they usually texted each other in their native Swahili. Irene was reported missing in March 2022. Two months later, on May 10, the Gillette Police Department announced that Irene’s boyfriend, Nathan Hightman, had been arrested and charged with felony theft, unlawful use of a credit card, and crimes against intellectual property. The announcement stated that Irene was the victim of those crimes. It also referred to Hightman as a person of interest in Irene’s disappearance. Hightman has pleaded not guilty to the theft charges and is out on bond awaiting trial. He has not been charged in connection with Irene’s disappearance. Gillette detectives are requesting information regarding a 55-gallon metal drum, which may have been burned or abandoned in rural Campbell County. They are also asking for any information concerning a gray or silver-colored Subaru Crosstrek with Idaho license plates that may have been in the same area between February 24, 2022, and March 20, 2022. Irene, who is 5’1”, 89 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, is still missing. If you have any information regarding Irene’s disappearance, please call the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155.