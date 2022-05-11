Remains found at abandoned campsite in Chillicothe, Ohio positively identified as Lindsey Schobelock

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement from Sheriff George W. Lavender, Jr. on Monday, May 9, 2022, that their office received information from hunters that there was an “abandoned, suspicious campsite in the woods” in southwestern Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Sheriff stated that deputies responded to the area with assistance from the Ross County Search and Rescue team. While searching the area, they located human remains, which were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification.

The Facebook post was then updated on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with the information that the remains found the day before had been identified as belonging to Lindsey Schobelock. The 28-year-old disappeared on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Chillicothe. Dateline featured Lindsey’s case in the ‘Missing in America’ digital series in March.

Lindsey Schobelock Suellen Schobelock

Lindsey abruptly left her job at a tattoo shop that February afternoon, which her father, Jon, and stepmother, Suellen, told Dateline was extremely out of character for their daughter.

The day after Lindsey went missing, Thursday, February 24, her car was found on Windy Ridge Road, about 30 minutes away on a deserted road. Suellen told Dateline in March that “it’s pretty much a road out in the rural areas and you don't really go on it unless you need to be on it.”

Lindsey’s keys were found near her vehicle and all of her other belongings, like her license, purse and phone were left behind at her home. Extensive searches were conducted in February by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, but came up empty.

Lindsey leaves behind two young boys.

The Sheriff’s post stated that the case remains under investigation and that anyone with further information should contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau at 740-773-1186.