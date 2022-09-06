Remains found in a heavily wooded hiking area in Lee, Massachusetts identified as missing woman Meghan Marohn

On March 29, 2022, 42-year-old teacher Meghan Marohn was reported missing from Lee, Massachusetts. Nearly six months later, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has announced Meghan’s remains have been found.

Dateline featured Meghan’s case in our Missing in America series in May and spoke with Meghan’s brother, Peter Naple.

Peter told Dateline that Meghan had been working at Shaker High School in Latham, New York, and was placed on paid leave in March. He said his sister had needed a break and decided to take a trip to the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Meghan checked into the inn on March 24 and planned to check out on March 30. Peter told Dateline he texted Meghan on the night of Saturday, March 26 and everything seemed fine but when he got no response the next day, he grew worried.

Peter told Dateline he called the inn on Monday, March 28, and asked them to check on Meghan. When they entered her room, her bed was made and all her belongings were still there.

Almost a month after her disappearance, in April 2022, the Massachusetts State Police posted that Meghan’s “black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee” on Sunday, March 27.

Peter told Dateline Meghan’s car was unlocked and her hiking boots were found in her car, which he found extremely strange.

At the time, the Massachusetts State Police also stated that “intensive searches of that area and other areas of interest in Lee by State Troopers, local Police Officers and Firefighters, and a civilian search and rescue team have not located Ms. Marohn.”

According to a recent post from the Massachusetts State Police, since April of 2022 the “Lee Police, Lee Fire, the Massachusetts State Police Lee Barracks, Massachusetts State Police K9 and Airwing, Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team undertook numerous searches for Marohn.”

On Friday, September 2, the Massachusetts State Police announced that, “State Police and local officials have located and recovered human remains presumed to be of 42-year-old Meghan Marohn.” They added that on “Thursday evening, a civilian discovered partial remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee.”

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Director of Communications Andy McKeever told Dateline that over the weekend, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were in fact, Meghan Marohn.

Peter Naple told NBC affiliate Newschannel 13 that their family “will miss her” and wants everyone to remember Meghan as a “deeply caring and dynamic individual.”

A cause and manner of death have not yet been released in the case. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office told Dateline the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Meghan should contact Massachusetts State Police detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Lee Police at 413-243-5530.