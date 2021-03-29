A community in New York is coming together to find missing 29-year-old Alicia M. Kenyon, and her worried sister told Dateline she is thankful for the support.

“We just want to know that she’s safe,” Amy Kenyon told Dateline. “We’re so thankful for everything the community has done to make that possible.”

Alicia Kenyon Courtesy of sister Amy Kenyon

Alicia, who is two years older than her sister Amy, has been missing since March 20, 2021.

According to the New York State Police at Catskill, Alicia was initially reported missing by her family after having last been seen on Friday, March 19, at the Walmart in the Village of Catskill. Alicia had been living with roommates at Catskill Motor Court, her sister told Dateline.

A week after Alicia was reported missing, state police released a photo from a security camera showing Alicia inside a Stewart's Shop in the Village of Saugerties on the morning of Saturday, March 20. They added that Alicia may now possibly be in the City of Kingston area, which is a nearby town.

Amy told Dateline she doesn’t want to speculate where her sister could be, or why no one has heard from her, but said their family is concerned for Alicia’s safety and just want to know that she’s OK.

She added that family and friends have not been able to reach Alicia on her cell phone and that there has been no activity on her bank account.

“I just want her to know to please let us know you’re OK,” Amy said. “And if anyone sees her or has talked to her, please call the police.”

Amy told Dateline that her sister is a sweet, shy, playful person who sees the best in people. She added that Alicia wasn’t working at the time of her disappearance, but is an aspiring author and spent her time doing what she loved, including art and music.

The community of Catskill and surrounding towns are continuing to spread the word of Alicia’s disappearance by talking with neighbors and posting fliers.

“The support from everyone has been amazing,” Amy said. “We’re just very concerned about her and hoping to bring her home safe.”

Alicia is described as being 5’6” tall and weighs about 160 lbs. She has green eyes, dark hair brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on Alicia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600.